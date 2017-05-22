Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Cholera to Kill 1000s Yemenis until July: Save The Children

Cholera to Kill 1000s Yemenis until July: Save The Children Save the Children organization warned that cholera outbreak in Yemen would claim lives of thousands of people if the deadly disease is not brought under control until July.

Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home Yemeni people held mass rally the capital city of Sana’a to protest the US complicity in Saudi Arabia’s aggression against their nation.

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda Once anti-Muslim rhetoric permeating his election time campaign, Donald Trump as his first foreign trip is set to visit Saudi Arabia, a country that extremist branch of Islam Wahhabism is its official religion, in a bid to finalize $100 billion Arms deal with the Kingdom.

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

News

Palestinians Protest Trump’s visit in ‘Day of Rage’

Palestinians Protest Trump’s visit in ‘Day of Rage’

- Palestinians are protesting US President Donald Trump’s visit to the occupied territories.

Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Regime’s Verdict against Ayatollah Qassem Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has as unjust the Bahraini regime’s verdict against top Islamic scholars Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem.

Philippine President Prefers Russia, China , Slams Western Double Standards Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called for stronger ties with Russia and China while slamming Western nations for pursuing double standards.

35 Days on: 220 More Prisoners Join Palestinian Hunger Strikers 220 more Palestinian prisoners from various political factions have joined the "Freedom and Dignity" hunger strike which began 35 days ago, Ma’an news reported.

Trump’s Anti-Iran Rhetoric Aims at Milking Saudis: Iran FM Donald Trump’s anti-Iran rhetoric was aimed at "milking" Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Minister said after the US inked a 10-year arms deal worth $350 billion with the oil-rich kingdom.

US Must Exit West Asia in Order to Peace to Prevail: Iranian Cmdr. A Senior Iranian commander says that the withdrawal of US forces from West Asia is the only way to restore peace and tranquility to the region.

Hamas Denounces Trump for Describing Resistance as Terrorism Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has denounced US President Donald Trump’s description of the resistance movement as a terrorist group.

Tunisia Unrest Forces Closure of another Oil Fields Tunisian protesters have forced the closure closed down another oil pumping station as unrests spreads in southern parts of the country.

Brazilian Lawyers Call for Temer’s Impeachment Brazilian lawyers have called for the impeachment of the country’s president Michel Temer over incriminating evidence of corruption.

Iran’s FM Advises Trump to Discuss Preventing another 9/11 with Saudis Iran’s foreign minister urged US President to discuss how to avoid another September 11 attack with Saudi rulers while visiting Riyadh as first leg of his nine-day foreign trip.

North Korea Fires Missile into Japan Sea North Korea has test fired another missile on Sunday, saying the medium-range missile landed off Japan’s east coast after flying about 500 kilometers.

Taliban Attack Police Check Points in Southern Afghanistan, Kill 20 At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in Afghanistan’s volatile south after Taliban militants attacked their checkpoints early on Sunday.

Bahraini Court Sentences Ayatollah Qassim to One Year Suspended Jail A Bahraini court sentenced on Sunday the spiritual leader of the country’s Shiite majority to one year in jail suspended for three years.

Mahmoud Abbas to Offer Land Swap with Israeli Regime President of Palestinian Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas reportedly aims to propose exchanging 6.5 percent of the Palestinian territory to Israeli regime, more than triple the amount put forward in a previous land-swap initiative as he visits US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

China Killed over 12 US Spies, Unraveled CIA Network China has killed or jailed some 20 CIA sources between 2010 to 2012, systematically dismantling the spy agency’s operations in the country, US officials say.

Iranians Enjoy Freedom as Region Suffers from Dictatorship: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah Secretary joined world leaders in congratulatiin Hasan Rouhani on his re-election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran Slams US Attack on Syrian Army Convoy Iran has condemned an airstrike by US military aircraft on a convoy of Syrian government forces

Gunmen Storm Bank in Afghanistan, Kill Three Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead .

US-Saudi Arabia Sign $350 Billion Weapons Deal as Trump Begins Visit The Saudi regime and the US have signed a major weapons sale deal worth $ 350 billion during Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh .

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte The Chinese president has threatened the Philippines with war if the Southeast Asian country pressed its claims over the disputed South China Sea islets and drilled for oil in the area, the Philippines President said in a televised speech on Friday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi-US Arms Deal Provides Lifeline to Despotic Monarchy

Strategic Aspects of US Airstrike on Pro-Syrian Forces near Iraqi Border

Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Regime’s Verdict against Ayatollah Qassem

Trump’s Anti-Iran Rhetoric Aims at Milking Saudis: Iran FM

Bahrain Verdict against Top Cleric Declaration of War on Religion: Aamal Party

Hamas Denounces Trump for Describing Resistance as Terrorism

US Must Exit West Asia in Order to Peace to Prevail: Iranian Cmdr.

Philippine President Prefers Russia, China , Slams Western Double Standards

Cholera to Kill 1000s Yemenis until July: Save The Children

35 Days on: 220 More Prisoners Join Palestinian Hunger Strikers

Palestinians Protest Trump’s visit in ‘Day of Rage’

Blackwater Returns to Iraq under New Name

Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home

Yemenis Fire Missile at Saudi Capital ahead of Trump Visit to Kingdom

China Killed over 12 US Spies, Unraveled CIA Network

Syria’s White Helmets Caught on Camera during Militants ’ Execution

Iran, Russia, Turkey Consulting on Syria De-Escalation Zones

Iran’s FM Advises Trump to Discuss Preventing another 9/11 with Saudis

Early Iran Presidential Poll Results Declared: Turnout over %70

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte

Reasons Why Arab NATO is Doomed to Failure

US President Advisor Colluded With Russians, Trump Boasted Firing Comey: Dailies

Gunmen Storm Bank in Afghanistan, Kill Three

Why US Attacked Pro-Syrian Forces Near Iraqi Border?

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN

EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers

Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister

Unraveling Israeli Crimes on Yemeni Children Kidnapped, Sold in 1950s

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

Cholera to Kill 1000s Yemenis until July: Save The Children

Monday 22 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Cholera to Kill 1000s Yemenis until July: Save The Children

Related Content

Saudi-US Arms Deal Provides Lifeline to Despotic Monarchy

Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Save the Children organization warned that cholera outbreak in Yemen would claim lives of thousands of people if the deadly disease is not brought under control until July.

The London-based NGO cited its staff in Yemen as saying that "a deadly cholera outbreak could become a full blown-epidemic, with more than 65,000 cases expected by the end of June at current rates".

The war-torn Yemen, where has been under Saudi Arabia's deadly bombardment since 2015, is seeing an average of more than 1,000 suspected cases of cholera a day, with nearly two out of three suspected of being children under 15 years, the international organization cautioned.

Reporting that at least 242 people have already died from the spread of cholera in the first three weeks of this outbreak, the global humanitarian organization warned that the illness is spreading too fast to be brought under control without adequate resources.

Saudi regime's aggression on Yemen, now in its third year, and the oil-rich kingdoms' all-out blockade on the neighboring Yemeni nation are hampering the delivery of crucial humanitarian supplies, including food and medicine, while the indiscriminate airstrikes have brought the health system, sanitation facilities water treatment plants and civil infrastructure to the breaking point.

The collapse of the economy has led to civil servants, including public sanitation workers, not being paid for eight months, which has meant that “garbage-laden water has been running through the streets of Sana’a when it rains,” creating the perfect conditions for a disease that has mostly been eliminated even in the developing world, says Sara Tesorieri, Advocacy and Policy Adviser for Norwegian Refugee Council in Yemen.

Carolyn Miles, President of Save the Children voiced deep concern over the epidemic , saying "If the cholera crisis isn’t brought under control by the start of the next rainy season in July, we could see deaths in the thousands rather than hundreds".

"Children whose bodies have been weakened by malnutrition are the most vulnerable to cholera/AWD and there are 2.2 million malnourished children in Yemen. Already, every ten minutes a child under five dies of preventable causes," she added.

Rubbish is piled up in the streets, which has now contaminated water supplies after heavy rains caused flooding. And a second rainy season is on the way. Meanwhile, continuing air strikes have left some sewage pipes in ruins. Less than half of all health facilities in Yemen are operational while two-thirds of the population – or 14 million people – have no access to safe drinking water.

Doctor Zaid at a hospital in Sanaa told Save the Children, "Last week, we received 2-3 suspected cases per minute. I personally received 180 cases in one day last month. The number of patients in need is shocking. People lay in the corridors, and in some cases we have had to put six children on one bed as there are not enough to go around. We ask the international organizations to scale up their response. We face many challenges in this hospital. We lack medicines and medical supplies. We do not have enough doctors and nurses. We don’t even have a hand-washing station."

Muhsin Siddiquey, Yemen Acting Country Director, Save the Children, says "Children are dying from an entirely preventable disease right in front of our eyes. Save the Children can turn the situation around by raising public awareness, assisting in running Diarrhea Treatment Centers, distributing medical supplies and oral rehydration kits. But we need ongoing restrictions on imports of medical supplies to be lifted and funding to come in straight away before it is too late."

However, it seems that such pleas fall on deaf ears as international powers not only do not force Saudi Arabia to put an end to its brutal campaign on most impoverished Arab nation, rather they encourage the despotic regime to continue its inhuman measures.

The US president at his first foreign trip chose Saudi Arabia and inked on Sunday with Al Saud rulers an arms deal worth $350 billon.  

By signing the arms deal with a despotic monarch, the US has effectively guaranteed unconditional support for ruling Al Saud in its war on Yemen. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Kill Saudi Arabia Save The Children

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Angry Bahrainis Protest Regime`s Jail Sentence against Top Cleric
Trump Visits Riyadh; Dances and Signs Arms Deals with Saudi Rulers
Some 40 Million Iranians Vote in 12th Presidential Election in 102 Countries
ISIS Taking Last Breathes in Mosul As Army Rapidly Advances on
Angry Bahrainis Protest Regime`s Jail Sentence against Top Cleric

Angry Bahrainis Protest Regime`s Jail Sentence against Top Cleric

ISIS Terrorists Flee West Mosul Leaving behind Car Bombs
Bahrainis Rally before Ayatollah Qassim`s Trial
Brazilians Call for Impeachment of US-Backed President over Bribery
Mosul Iraqi Bulldozer Driver Bocks an ISIS Suicide Car Bomb from Reaching the Target