Palestinians Protest Trump’s visit in ‘Day of Rage’

Alwaght- Palestinians are protesting US President Donald Trump’s visit to the occupied territories.

In Monday protests dubbed ‘Day of Rage’ public places are shut except schools and medical centers.

The industrial action had initially been called by a Palestinian national committee set up to support a mass hunger strike in Israeli prisons that is now on its 36th day.

Palestinian factions also released a statement, calling for "unity and assimilation with our brave prisoners,” as they threw their weight behind Monday's general strike.

Trump arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday and is scheduled to meet with Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem)

On Tuesday day, Trump will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Bait Lahm (Bethlehem), and then stop in occupied East Al Quds, to visit the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the Western Wall -- reportedly to become the first sitting US president to visit the contested holy site that stands adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a statement released Saturday titled: "A call for unity and assimilation with our brave prisoners,” Ramallah-based Islamic and nationalist factions urged the public to join rallies to express their rejection to the resumption of the so-called peace talks between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli regime under US sponsorship.

The statement called for a three-hour strike on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and for a general strike on Monday in the occupied West Bank, the besieged Gaza Strip, and other occupied territories, to coincide with Trump’s visit.