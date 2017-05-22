Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home

Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home Yemeni people held mass rally the capital city of Sana’a to protest the US complicity in Saudi Arabia’s aggression against their nation.

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda Once anti-Muslim rhetoric permeating his election time campaign, Donald Trump as his first foreign trip is set to visit Saudi Arabia, a country that extremist branch of Islam Wahhabism is its official religion, in a bid to finalize $100 billion Arms deal with the Kingdom.

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Palestinians Protest Trump’s visit in ‘Day of Rage’

- Palestinians are protesting US President Donald Trump’s visit to the occupied territories.

Hezbollah Slams Bahraini Regime’s Verdict against Ayatollah Qassem Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has as unjust the Bahraini regime’s verdict against top Islamic scholars Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem.

Philippine President Prefers Russia, China , Slams Western Double Standards Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called for stronger ties with Russia and China while slamming Western nations for pursuing double standards.

35 Days on: 220 More Prisoners Join Palestinian Hunger Strikers 220 more Palestinian prisoners from various political factions have joined the "Freedom and Dignity" hunger strike which began 35 days ago, Ma’an news reported.

Trump’s Anti-Iran Rhetoric Aims at Milking Saudis: Iran FM Donald Trump’s anti-Iran rhetoric was aimed at "milking" Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Minister said after the US inked a 10-year arms deal worth $350 billion with the oil-rich kingdom.

US Must Exit West Asia in Order to Peace to Prevail: Iranian Cmdr. A Senior Iranian commander says that the withdrawal of US forces from West Asia is the only way to restore peace and tranquility to the region.

Hamas Denounces Trump for Describing Resistance as Terrorism Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has denounced US President Donald Trump’s description of the resistance movement as a terrorist group.

Tunisia Unrest Forces Closure of another Oil Fields Tunisian protesters have forced the closure closed down another oil pumping station as unrests spreads in southern parts of the country.

Brazilian Lawyers Call for Temer’s Impeachment Brazilian lawyers have called for the impeachment of the country’s president Michel Temer over incriminating evidence of corruption.

Iran’s FM Advises Trump to Discuss Preventing another 9/11 with Saudis Iran’s foreign minister urged US President to discuss how to avoid another September 11 attack with Saudi rulers while visiting Riyadh as first leg of his nine-day foreign trip.

North Korea Fires Missile into Japan Sea North Korea has test fired another missile on Sunday, saying the medium-range missile landed off Japan’s east coast after flying about 500 kilometers.

Taliban Attack Police Check Points in Southern Afghanistan, Kill 20 At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in Afghanistan’s volatile south after Taliban militants attacked their checkpoints early on Sunday.

Bahraini Court Sentences Ayatollah Qassim to One Year Suspended Jail A Bahraini court sentenced on Sunday the spiritual leader of the country’s Shiite majority to one year in jail suspended for three years.

Mahmoud Abbas to Offer Land Swap with Israeli Regime President of Palestinian Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas reportedly aims to propose exchanging 6.5 percent of the Palestinian territory to Israeli regime, more than triple the amount put forward in a previous land-swap initiative as he visits US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

China Killed over 12 US Spies, Unraveled CIA Network China has killed or jailed some 20 CIA sources between 2010 to 2012, systematically dismantling the spy agency’s operations in the country, US officials say.

Iranians Enjoy Freedom as Region Suffers from Dictatorship: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah Secretary joined world leaders in congratulatiin Hasan Rouhani on his re-election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran Slams US Attack on Syrian Army Convoy Iran has condemned an airstrike by US military aircraft on a convoy of Syrian government forces

Gunmen Storm Bank in Afghanistan, Kill Three Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead .

US-Saudi Arabia Sign $350 Billion Weapons Deal as Trump Begins Visit The Saudi regime and the US have signed a major weapons sale deal worth $ 350 billion during Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh .

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte The Chinese president has threatened the Philippines with war if the Southeast Asian country pressed its claims over the disputed South China Sea islets and drilled for oil in the area, the Philippines President said in a televised speech on Friday.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Palestinians Protest Trump’s visit in ‘Day of Rage’

Monday 22 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Palestinians Protest Trump's visit in 'Day of Rage'
Alwaght- Palestinians are protesting US President Donald Trump’s visit to the occupied territories.

In Monday protests dubbed ‘Day of Rage’ public places are shut except schools and medical centers.

The industrial action had initially been called by a Palestinian national committee set up to support a mass hunger strike in Israeli prisons that is now on its 36th day.

Palestinian factions also released a statement, calling for "unity and assimilation with our brave prisoners,” as they threw their weight behind Monday's general strike.

Trump arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday and is scheduled to meet with Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem)

On Tuesday day, Trump will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Bait Lahm (Bethlehem), and then stop in occupied East Al Quds, to visit the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the Western Wall -- reportedly to become the first sitting US president to visit the contested holy site that stands adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a statement released Saturday titled: "A call for unity and assimilation with our brave prisoners,” Ramallah-based Islamic and nationalist factions urged the public to join rallies to express their rejection to the resumption of the so-called peace talks between the Palestinian Authority and  the Israeli regime under US sponsorship.

The statement called for a three-hour strike on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and for a general strike on Monday in the occupied West Bank, the besieged Gaza Strip, and other occupied territories, to coincide with Trump’s visit.

 

