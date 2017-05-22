Saudi-US Arms Deal Provides Lifeline to Despotic Monarchy

Alwaght-US President Donald Trump has just handed the despotic Saudi Arabian monarchy a ten-year lifeline by signing a $350 billion arms deal with a regime facing simmering calls for democracy.

Speaking to journalists after a ceremony to exchange agreements on Saturday, Trump said it was a "tremendous day" and spoke of "hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs. So I would like to thank all of the people of Saudi Arabia."

By endearing itself to Trump and assisting him fulfill his campaign promise of creating millions of jobs, the Saudi regime has literally bribed the US for protection and obtained Washington’s backing in imposing itself as a regional power.

Legitimacy crisis

The Saudi monarchy, like most of the Persian Gulf despotic monarchies is facing a legitimacy crisis as masses, getting inspiration from the Islamic awakening that ousted long-term dictators in Tunisia, Libya, Egypt and Yemen, continue to demand democratic rights. For now the Saudi regime has been able to brutally quell democratic voices within the kingdom but such tactics are not sustainable. The mega Saudi arms deal has once again exposed US double standards as far as democracy is concerned.

Washington claims its invasion of Afghanistan, Iraq and interference in other countries across the world was meant to promote freedom and democracy and protect human rights. Well, the Saudi regime completely tramples on the same values which the US claims to espouse.

By signing the arms deal with a despotic monarch, the US has effectively guaranteed unconditional support for ruling Al Saud clan to remain in power by any means possible at least in the next ten years when the contract is in effect.

Trump and Saudi King Salman also inaugurated what has been termed as ‘terrorist-monitoring center’ in Riyadh while it is a fact that lack of democracy and the rule of law are among the root causes of terrorism in the West Asia region. Additionally, Wahhabi extremism officially propagated by the Saudi monarchy and its hirelings serves as fuel for ISIS and other similar terrorist groups across the world.

US Scared of repeat of Iran experience

Over the last three decades the regime in Riyadh has purchased modern weapons worth billions of dollars from the US and other Western countries. In 2015 Saudi Arabia became the world's biggest arms importer. With the Saudis possessing such massive array of modern weapons, Western countries have always been wary that the massive arsenal might fall in the hands a non-compliant government and to prevent such an eventuality, the US is hell-bent on ensuring the current Saudi regime clings to power at all costs.

Western powers are scared of a repeat of the experience of 1979 Islamic Revolution when a US client regime was ousted. The deposed Shah had the largest arsenal of US supplied weapons in the West Asia region and highly trained military personnel. The Islamic Revolution completely disentangled Iran from the US hegemonic influence and further effectively used the US weapons to effectively defend itself during the 8-year Iraq imposed war. This proxy war by the US to oust the Islamic Revolution failed miserably.

Saudi Weapons targeting Muslims

Meanwhile, as the US strengthens Saudi Arabia’s armed forces it also seeks to ensure that the Israeli regime America’s main West Asia ally, maintains its military power. Sources say the Saudis have given written guarantees that the weapons will not be used against Israeli regime, viewed as the number one enemy of the Muslim world. Trump is currently visiting Tel Aviv where he will seek to assure Tel Aviv that Saudi weapons will be under direct control of Washington. Therefore, the Riyadh regime which is now part of the Israel-US axis, will use its massive weaponry against Muslims inside Saudi Arabia and across the region as is the case with Yemen where since 2015 over 12,000 people were killed due to Al Saud relentless bombardments. Arms purchased from the US will also be used to quell democratic voices in the kingdom and even in neighboring monarchs such as Bahrain as has been the case over the past few years.