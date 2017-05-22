Saudi-US Arms Deal Provides Lifeline to Despotic Monarchy

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 May 2017
Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home

Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home Yemeni people held mass rally the capital city of Sana’a to protest the US complicity in Saudi Arabia’s aggression against their nation.

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda Once anti-Muslim rhetoric permeating his election time campaign, Donald Trump as his first foreign trip is set to visit Saudi Arabia, a country that extremist branch of Islam Wahhabism is its official religion, in a bid to finalize $100 billion Arms deal with the Kingdom.

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Philippine President Prefers Russia, China , Slams Western Double Standards

Philippine President Prefers Russia, China , Slams Western Double Standards

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called for stronger ties with Russia and China while slamming Western nations for pursuing double standards.

35 Days on: 220 More Prisoners Join Palestinian Hunger Strikers 220 more Palestinian prisoners from various political factions have joined the "Freedom and Dignity" hunger strike which began 35 days ago, Ma’an news reported.

Trump’s Anti-Iran Rhetoric Aims at Milking Saudis: Iran FM Donald Trump’s anti-Iran rhetoric was aimed at "milking" Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Minister said after the US inked a 10-year arms deal worth $350 billion with the oil-rich kingdom.

US Must Exit West Asia in Order to Peace to Prevail: Iranian Cmdr. A Senior Iranian commander says that the withdrawal of US forces from West Asia is the only way to restore peace and tranquility to the region.

Hamas Denounces Trump for Describing Resistance as Terrorism Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has denounced US President Donald Trump’s description of the resistance movement as a terrorist group.

Tunisia Unrest Forces Closure of another Oil Fields Tunisian protesters have forced the closure closed down another oil pumping station as unrests spreads in southern parts of the country.

Brazilian Lawyers Call for Temer’s Impeachment Brazilian lawyers have called for the impeachment of the country’s president Michel Temer over incriminating evidence of corruption.

Iran’s FM Advises Trump to Discuss Preventing another 9/11 with Saudis Iran’s foreign minister urged US President to discuss how to avoid another September 11 attack with Saudi rulers while visiting Riyadh as first leg of his nine-day foreign trip.

North Korea Fires Missile into Japan Sea North Korea has test fired another missile on Sunday, saying the medium-range missile landed off Japan’s east coast after flying about 500 kilometers.

Taliban Attack Police Check Points in Southern Afghanistan, Kill 20 At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in Afghanistan’s volatile south after Taliban militants attacked their checkpoints early on Sunday.

Bahraini Court Sentences Ayatollah Qassim to One Year Suspended Jail A Bahraini court sentenced on Sunday the spiritual leader of the country’s Shiite majority to one year in jail suspended for three years.

Mahmoud Abbas to Offer Land Swap with Israeli Regime President of Palestinian Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas reportedly aims to propose exchanging 6.5 percent of the Palestinian territory to Israeli regime, more than triple the amount put forward in a previous land-swap initiative as he visits US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

China Killed over 12 US Spies, Unraveled CIA Network China has killed or jailed some 20 CIA sources between 2010 to 2012, systematically dismantling the spy agency’s operations in the country, US officials say.

Iranians Enjoy Freedom as Region Suffers from Dictatorship: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah Secretary joined world leaders in congratulatiin Hasan Rouhani on his re-election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran Slams US Attack on Syrian Army Convoy Iran has condemned an airstrike by US military aircraft on a convoy of Syrian government forces

Gunmen Storm Bank in Afghanistan, Kill Three Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead .

US-Saudi Arabia Sign $350 Billion Weapons Deal as Trump Begins Visit The Saudi regime and the US have signed a major weapons sale deal worth $ 350 billion during Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh .

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte The Chinese president has threatened the Philippines with war if the Southeast Asian country pressed its claims over the disputed South China Sea islets and drilled for oil in the area, the Philippines President said in a televised speech on Friday.

Media Crackdown Continues in Turkey; Sozcu Targeted Turkey post coup purge continues as authorities issue arrest warrants for the chief executive and several staff members of Sozcu opposition daily.

Iran’s Incumbent President Reelected; Turnout over %73 The Incumbent Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has won the Islamic Republic’s 12th presidential election, securing second successive term in office.

Saudi-US Arms Deal Provides Lifeline to Despotic Monarchy

Saudi-US Arms Deal Provides Lifeline to Despotic Monarchy
Alwaght-US President Donald Trump has just handed the despotic Saudi Arabian monarchy a ten-year lifeline by signing a $350 billion arms deal with a regime facing simmering calls for democracy.

Speaking to journalists after a ceremony to exchange agreements on Saturday, Trump said it was a "tremendous day" and spoke of "hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs. So I would like to thank all of the people of Saudi Arabia."

By endearing itself to Trump and assisting him fulfill his campaign promise of creating millions of jobs, the Saudi regime has literally bribed the US for protection and obtained Washington’s backing in imposing itself as a regional power.

Legitimacy crisis

The Saudi monarchy, like most of the Persian Gulf despotic monarchies is facing a legitimacy crisis as masses, getting inspiration from the Islamic awakening that ousted long-term dictators in Tunisia, Libya, Egypt and Yemen, continue to demand democratic rights. For now the Saudi regime has been able to brutally quell democratic voices within the kingdom but such tactics are not sustainable.  The mega Saudi arms deal has once again exposed US double standards as far as democracy is concerned.

Washington claims its invasion of Afghanistan, Iraq and interference in other countries across the world was meant to promote freedom and democracy and protect human rights. Well, the Saudi regime completely tramples on the same values which the US claims to espouse.

By signing the arms deal with a despotic monarch, the US has effectively guaranteed unconditional support for ruling Al Saud clan to remain in power by any means possible at least in the next ten years when the contract is in effect.

Trump and Saudi King Salman also inaugurated what has been termed as ‘terrorist-monitoring center’ in Riyadh while it is a fact that lack of democracy and the rule of law are among the root causes of terrorism in the West Asia region.  Additionally, Wahhabi extremism officially propagated by the Saudi monarchy and its hirelings serves as fuel for ISIS and other similar terrorist groups across the world.

US Scared of repeat of Iran experience

Over the last three decades the regime in Riyadh has purchased modern weapons worth billions of dollars from the US and other Western countries. In 2015 Saudi Arabia became the world's biggest arms importer. With the Saudis possessing such massive array of modern weapons, Western countries have always been wary that the massive arsenal might fall in the hands a non-compliant government and to prevent such an eventuality, the US is hell-bent on ensuring the current Saudi regime clings to power at all costs.

Western powers are scared of a repeat of the experience of 1979 Islamic Revolution when a US client regime was ousted. The deposed Shah had the largest arsenal of US supplied weapons in the West Asia region and highly trained military personnel. The Islamic Revolution completely disentangled Iran from the US hegemonic influence and further effectively used the US weapons to effectively defend itself during the 8-year Iraq imposed war. This proxy war by the US to oust the Islamic Revolution failed miserably.

Saudi Weapons targeting Muslims

Meanwhile, as the US strengthens Saudi Arabia’s armed forces it also seeks to ensure that the Israeli regime America’s main West Asia ally, maintains its military power. Sources say the Saudis have given written guarantees that the weapons will not be used against Israeli regime, viewed as the number one enemy of the Muslim world. Trump is currently visiting Tel Aviv where he will seek to assure Tel Aviv that Saudi weapons will be under direct control of Washington. Therefore, the Riyadh regime which is now part of the Israel-US axis, will use its massive weaponry against Muslims inside Saudi Arabia and across the region as is the case with Yemen where since 2015 over 12,000 people were killed due to Al Saud relentless bombardments.  Arms purchased from the US will also be used to quell democratic voices in the kingdom and even in neighboring monarchs such as Bahrain as has been the case over the past few years.

Tags :

Saudi regime donald trump king salman lifeline democracy humanrights Muslims

