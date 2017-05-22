35 Days on: 220 More Prisoners Join Palestinian Hunger Strikers

Alwaght- 220 more Palestinian prisoners from various political factions have joined the "Freedom and Dignity" hunger strike which began 35 days ago, Ma'an news reported.

The mass protest action began on April 17 in response to a call by Marwan Barghouti, a popular Palestinian leader, over inhumane conditions in Israeli prisons.

The strikers are demanding basic rights, such as an end to the policies of administrative detention, solitary confinement and deliberate medical negligence, as well as calling for an end to the denial of family visits, the right to pursue higher education, appropriate medical care and treatment The much criticized administrative detention is a policy under which Palestinian inmates are kept in Israeli detention facilities without trial or charge.

The media committee set up to support the hunger striking prisoners cited Fadwa Barghouthi, wife of Marwan Barghouthi, as saying on Sunday that the new Palestinian prisoners had joined the estimated 1,300 hunger strikers.

The committee also urged media outlets to “remain cautious” when dealing with information on negotiations between prisoners and Israeli authorities.

Last week, reports emerged over talks between Israeli and Palestinian officials aimed at ending the strike. The talks were later denied by both sides.

Meanwhile, activists have also announced that several of the Palestinian prisoners had been moved to a civilian hospital after falling into a critical health condition.