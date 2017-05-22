Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home

Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home Yemeni people held mass rally the capital city of Sana’a to protest the US complicity in Saudi Arabia’s aggression against their nation.

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda Once anti-Muslim rhetoric permeating his election time campaign, Donald Trump as his first foreign trip is set to visit Saudi Arabia, a country that extremist branch of Islam Wahhabism is its official religion, in a bid to finalize $100 billion Arms deal with the Kingdom.

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

35 Days on: 220 More Prisoners Join Palestinian Hunger Strikers

220 more Palestinian prisoners from various political factions have joined the "Freedom and Dignity" hunger strike which began 35 days ago, Ma’an news reported.

Trump’s Anti-Iran Rhetoric Aims at Milking Saudis: Iran FM Donald Trump’s anti-Iran rhetoric was aimed at "milking" Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Minister said after the US inked a 10-year arms deal worth $350 billion with the oil-rich kingdom.

Tunisia Unrest Forces Closure of another Oil Fields Tunisian protesters have forced the closure closed down another oil pumping station as unrests spreads in southern parts of the country.

Brazilian Lawyers Call for Temer’s Impeachment Brazilian lawyers have called for the impeachment of the country’s president Michel Temer over incriminating evidence of corruption.

Iran’s FM Advises Trump to Discuss Preventing another 9/11 with Saudis Iran’s foreign minister urged US President to discuss how to avoid another September 11 attack with Saudi rulers while visiting Riyadh as first leg of his nine-day foreign trip.

North Korea Fires Missile into Japan Sea North Korea has test fired another missile on Sunday, saying the medium-range missile landed off Japan’s east coast after flying about 500 kilometers.

Taliban Attack Police Check Points in Southern Afghanistan, Kill 20 At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in Afghanistan’s volatile south after Taliban militants attacked their checkpoints early on Sunday.

Bahraini Court Sentences Ayatollah Qassim to One Year Suspended Jail A Bahraini court sentenced on Sunday the spiritual leader of the country’s Shiite majority to one year in jail suspended for three years.

Mahmoud Abbas to Offer Land Swap with Israeli Regime President of Palestinian Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas reportedly aims to propose exchanging 6.5 percent of the Palestinian territory to Israeli regime, more than triple the amount put forward in a previous land-swap initiative as he visits US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

China Killed over 12 US Spies, Unraveled CIA Network China has killed or jailed some 20 CIA sources between 2010 to 2012, systematically dismantling the spy agency’s operations in the country, US officials say.

Iranians Enjoy Freedom as Region Suffers from Dictatorship: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah Secretary joined world leaders in congratulatiin Hasan Rouhani on his re-election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran Slams US Attack on Syrian Army Convoy Iran has condemned an airstrike by US military aircraft on a convoy of Syrian government forces

Gunmen Storm Bank in Afghanistan, Kill Three Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead .

US-Saudi Arabia Sign $350 Billion Weapons Deal as Trump Begins Visit The Saudi regime and the US have signed a major weapons sale deal worth $ 350 billion during Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh .

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte The Chinese president has threatened the Philippines with war if the Southeast Asian country pressed its claims over the disputed South China Sea islets and drilled for oil in the area, the Philippines President said in a televised speech on Friday.

Media Crackdown Continues in Turkey; Sozcu Targeted Turkey post coup purge continues as authorities issue arrest warrants for the chief executive and several staff members of Sozcu opposition daily.

Iran’s Incumbent President Reelected; Turnout over %73 The Incumbent Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has won the Islamic Republic’s 12th presidential election, securing second successive term in office.

US President Advisor Colluded With Russians, Trump Boasted Firing Comey: Dailies Two Leading American newspapers claimed on Friday that a senior adviser of Donald Trump was part of probe of possible collusion with Russia during US 2016 presidential election bid and that Trump had boasted to Russian officials of firing the man heading the investigation.

141 Slain in Libya as UN-backed Govt. Militia Attack Rival-Held Airbase

Syria’s White Helmets Caught on Camera during Militants ’ Execution several members of White Helmets, or the so-called Syria Civil Defence, were caught in a disgusting video showing them helping militants get rid of body of a man after conducting a summary execution in the town of Jasim.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
35 Days on: 220 More Prisoners Join Palestinian Hunger Strikers

Monday 22 May 2017

Monday 22 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
35 Days on: 220 More Prisoners Join Palestinian Hunger Strikers
Alwaght- 220 more Palestinian prisoners from various political factions have joined the "Freedom and Dignity" hunger strike which began 35 days ago, Ma'an news reported.

The mass protest action began on April 17 in response to a call by Marwan Barghouti, a popular Palestinian leader, over inhumane conditions in Israeli prisons.

The strikers are demanding basic rights, such as an end to the policies of administrative detention, solitary confinement and deliberate medical negligence, as well as calling for an end to the denial of family visits, the right to pursue higher education, appropriate medical care and treatment The much criticized administrative detention is a policy under which Palestinian inmates are kept in Israeli detention facilities without trial or charge.

The media committee set up to support the hunger striking prisoners cited Fadwa Barghouthi, wife of Marwan Barghouthi, as saying on Sunday that the new Palestinian prisoners had joined the estimated 1,300 hunger strikers.

The committee also urged media outlets to “remain cautious” when dealing with information on negotiations between prisoners and Israeli authorities.

Last week, reports emerged over talks between Israeli and Palestinian officials aimed at ending the strike. The talks were later denied by both sides.  

Meanwhile, activists have also announced that several of the Palestinian prisoners had been moved to a civilian hospital after falling into a critical health condition.

 

Palestine Dignity Hunger Strike

