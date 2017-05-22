Ignorant US Must Exit West Asia for Peace to Prevail: Iran Cmdr.

Alwaght- A Senior Iranian commander has slammed United States' ignorance of the Islamic Republic's policies, saying that the withdrawal of US forces from West Asia is the only way to restore peace and tranquility to the region.

"The only way to [restore] peace and tranquility to the region is the departure of the Americans and the renunciation of aggressive and terrorist operations by dependent and reactionary regimes against independent countries," Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri said on Sunday.

Jazayeri was reacting to recent comments by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday to end the country’s ballistic missile tests in what is Washington’s first reaction to his reelection. The top US diplomat added that he hopes the reelection of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani would prompt changes to what he called Tehran’s approach to terrorism and human rights. During the news conference in Riyadh, Tillerson was accompanied by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

Brigadier General Jazayeri underlined that the only things leading to peace and calm in the West Asia region would be American forces’ withdrawal from the region and an end to the “aggressive and terrorist operations against independent states” by the “reactionary regimes” in the region.

He also made it clear that Iran presses ahead with its defense policies and programs within a definite process no factor could hinder.

The general also described the plans to boost Iran’s missile defense systems as a top priority given the world’s current situation and the existence of “sworn enemies” seeking to harm the Islamic Revolution.