Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home

Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home Yemeni people held mass rally the capital city of Sana’a to protest the US complicity in Saudi Arabia’s aggression against their nation.

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda Once anti-Muslim rhetoric permeating his election time campaign, Donald Trump as his first foreign trip is set to visit Saudi Arabia, a country that extremist branch of Islam Wahhabism is its official religion, in a bid to finalize $100 billion Arms deal with the Kingdom.

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

News

Ignorant US Must Exit West Asia for Peace to Prevail: Iran Cmdr.

Ignorant US Must Exit West Asia for Peace to Prevail: Iran Cmdr.

A Senior Iranian commander says that the withdrawal of US forces from West Asia is the only way to restore peace and tranquility to the region.

Hamas Denounces Trump for Describing Resistance as Terrorism Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has denounced US President Donald Trump’s description of the resistance movement as a terrorist group.

Tunisia Unrest Forces Closure of another Oil Fields Tunisian protesters have forced the closure closed down another oil pumping station as unrests spreads in southern parts of the country.

Brazilian Lawyers Call for Temer’s Impeachment Brazilian lawyers have called for the impeachment of the country’s president Michel Temer over incriminating evidence of corruption.

Iran’s FM Advises Trump to Discuss Preventing another 9/11 with Saudis Iran’s foreign minister urged US President to discuss how to avoid another September 11 attack with Saudi rulers while visiting Riyadh as first leg of his nine-day foreign trip.

North Korea Fires Missile into Japan Sea North Korea has test fired another missile on Sunday, saying the medium-range missile landed off Japan’s east coast after flying about 500 kilometers.

Taliban Attack Police Check Points in Southern Afghanistan, Kill 20 At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in Afghanistan’s volatile south after Taliban militants attacked their checkpoints early on Sunday.

Bahraini Court Sentences Ayatollah Qassim to One Year Suspended Jail A Bahraini court sentenced on Sunday the spiritual leader of the country’s Shiite majority to one year in jail suspended for three years.

Mahmoud Abbas to Offer Land Swap with Israeli Regime President of Palestinian Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas reportedly aims to propose exchanging 6.5 percent of the Palestinian territory to Israeli regime, more than triple the amount put forward in a previous land-swap initiative as he visits US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

China Killed over 12 US Spies, Unraveled CIA Network China has killed or jailed some 20 CIA sources between 2010 to 2012, systematically dismantling the spy agency’s operations in the country, US officials say.

Iranians Enjoy Freedom as Region Suffers from Dictatorship: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah Secretary joined world leaders in congratulatiin Hasan Rouhani on his re-election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran Slams US Attack on Syrian Army Convoy Iran has condemned an airstrike by US military aircraft on a convoy of Syrian government forces

Gunmen Storm Bank in Afghanistan, Kill Three Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead .

US-Saudi Arabia Sign $350 Billion Weapons Deal as Trump Begins Visit The Saudi regime and the US have signed a major weapons sale deal worth $ 350 billion during Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh .

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte The Chinese president has threatened the Philippines with war if the Southeast Asian country pressed its claims over the disputed South China Sea islets and drilled for oil in the area, the Philippines President said in a televised speech on Friday.

Media Crackdown Continues in Turkey; Sozcu Targeted Turkey post coup purge continues as authorities issue arrest warrants for the chief executive and several staff members of Sozcu opposition daily.

Iran’s Incumbent President Reelected; Turnout over %73 The Incumbent Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has won the Islamic Republic’s 12th presidential election, securing second successive term in office.

US President Advisor Colluded With Russians, Trump Boasted Firing Comey: Dailies Two Leading American newspapers claimed on Friday that a senior adviser of Donald Trump was part of probe of possible collusion with Russia during US 2016 presidential election bid and that Trump had boasted to Russian officials of firing the man heading the investigation.

141 Slain in Libya as UN-backed Govt. Militia Attack Rival-Held Airbase

Syria’s White Helmets Caught on Camera during Militants ’ Execution several members of White Helmets, or the so-called Syria Civil Defence, were caught in a disgusting video showing them helping militants get rid of body of a man after conducting a summary execution in the town of Jasim.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Reasons Why Arab NATO is Doomed to Failure

Why US Attacked Pro-Syrian Forces Near Iraqi Border?

Bahraini Court Convicts Shiites’ Spiritual Leader as Trump Meets Al Khalifa

Taliban Attack Police Check Points in Southern Afghanistan, Kill 20

Brazilian Lawyers Call for Temer’s Impeachment

Yemenis Protest US Arms Deal with Riyadh as Trump Faces Censure at Home

North Korea Fires Missile into Japan Sea

Bahraini Court Sentences Ayatollah Qassim to One Year Suspended Jail

Tunisia Unrest Forces Closure of another Oil Fields

China Killed over 12 US Spies, Unraveled CIA Network

Iran’s FM Advises Trump to Discuss Preventing another 9/11 with Saudis

Ignorant US Must Exit West Asia for Peace to Prevail: Iran Cmdr.

Mahmoud Abbas to Offer Land Swap with Israeli Regime

Hamas Denounces Trump for Describing Resistance as Terrorism

Blackwater Returns to Iraq under New Name

Melania Forgoes Hijab on Saudi Trip as Trump Ignores Riyadh War Crimes

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte

Syria’s White Helmets Caught on Camera during Militants ’ Execution

Syria Talks Overshadowed by Disruptive US Measures

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda

Early Iran Presidential Poll Results Declared: Turnout over %70

Yemenis Fire Missile at Saudi Capital ahead of Trump Visit to Kingdom

2 Chinese Jets Intercept US Spy Plane over East China Sea

Russia Slams US Coalition Attack on Syrian Forces

EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable

Trump-Saudi Relations Paradoxes

Palestinians’ Nakba Day Marked Worldwide

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN

US-Saudi Arabia Sign $350 Billion Weapons Deal as Trump Begins Visit

Iran, Russia, Turkey Sign Pact on Syria De-Escalation Zones

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

Merkel Wants End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen as Germany Agrees to Train Saudi Soldiers

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Ignorant US Must Exit West Asia for Peace to Prevail: Iran Cmdr.

Monday 22 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Ignorant US Must Exit West Asia for Peace to Prevail: Iran Cmdr.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- A Senior Iranian commander has slammed United States' ignorance of the Islamic Republic's policies, saying that the withdrawal of US forces from West Asia is the only way to restore peace and tranquility to the region.

"The only way to [restore] peace and tranquility to the region is the departure of the Americans and the renunciation of aggressive and terrorist operations by dependent and reactionary regimes against independent countries," Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri said on Sunday.

Jazayeri was reacting to recent comments by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday to end the country’s ballistic missile tests in what is Washington’s first reaction to his reelection. The top US diplomat added that he hopes the reelection of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani would prompt changes to what he called Tehran’s approach to terrorism and human rights. During the news conference in Riyadh, Tillerson was accompanied by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

 Brigadier General Jazayeri underlined that the only things leading to peace and calm in the West Asia region would be American forces’ withdrawal from the region and an end to the “aggressive and terrorist operations against independent states” by the “reactionary regimes” in the region.

He also made it clear that Iran presses ahead with its defense policies and programs within a definite process no factor could hinder.

The general also described the plans to boost Iran’s missile defense systems as a top priority given the world’s current situation and the existence of “sworn enemies” seeking to harm the Islamic Revolution.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US West Asia Iran Tillerson Jazayeri

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Trump Visits Riyadh; Dances and Signs Arms Deals with Saudi Rulers
Some 40 Million Iranians Vote in 12th Presidential Election in 102 Countries
ISIS Taking Last Breathes in Mosul As Army Rapidly Advances on
Saudi Regime Continue Cracking down Shiite Minority Civilians in Awamiyah
Trump Visits Riyadh; Dances and Signs Arms Deals with Saudi Rulers

Trump Visits Riyadh; Dances and Signs Arms Deals with Saudi Rulers

Bahrainis Rally before Ayatollah Qassim`s Trial
Brazilians Call for Impeachment of US-Backed President over Bribery
Mosul Iraqi Bulldozer Driver Bocks an ISIS Suicide Car Bomb from Reaching the Target
Disturbing Nine injured, two arrested in violent anti-Erdogan protests at Turkish embassy in US