Hamas Denounces Trump for Describing Resistance as Terrorism

Alwaght-Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has denounced US President Donald Trump's description of the resistance movement as a terrorist group.

In a statement, Hamas pointed out that Trump’s description of the anti-Israeli resistance movement exhibits his “complete bias” in favor of the usurper Israeli regime.

“The statements describing Hamas as a terror group are rejected. They are a distortion of the image of our popular resistance and cause, and show full bias towards the Israeli Occupation,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.

He added, “Hamas is a national liberation movement that is legitimately defending the rights of the Palestinian nation and fighting against terrorism.”

“It is the Zionist entity that is practicing mass murder against our people and committing crimes against humanity, particularly the siege of the Gaza Strip, through the support of US officials,” Barhoum pointed out.

The statement came hours after Trump addressed the leaders of 55 Muslim countries in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh, and described Hamas as a terror organization.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007 when Palestinians in the territory democratically elected Hamas to govern the coastal sliver. The inhuman blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

Israel has launched several wars on the Palestinian sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014. The 50-day military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians, including 577 children. Over 11,100 others -- including 3,374 children, 2,088 women and 410 elderly people -- were also wounded in the war.

The Israeli regime military also frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.