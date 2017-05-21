Iran’s FM Advises Trump to Discuss Preventing another 9/11 with Saudis

Alwaght- Iran's foreign minister urged US President to discuss how to avoid another September 11 attack with Saudi rulers while visiting Riyadh as first leg of his nine-day foreign trip.

"(Donald Trump) must enter into dialogue with them about ways to prevent terrorists and takfiris from continuing to fuel the fire in the region and repeating the likes of the September 11 incident by their sponsors in Western countries," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in an editorial for the website of the London-based Al Araby Al-Jadeed news network.

Saudi Arabia is a hotbed of Wahhabism, an extremist ideology that drives and inspires terrorist groups across the world especially ISIS, al-Qaeda, al-Shabab and Boko Haram. The kingdom is widely blamed for the September 11 attack as most of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens - who killed nearly 3,000 people in 2001.

At a campaign event last February, Trump himself suggested to supporters that the kingdom may be behind the attacks.

"You will find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center because they have papers out there that are very secret. You may find it's the Saudis, okay, but you will find out."

But since his election, Trump has put an end to his sharp commentary in public and on his twitter account about the key US ally and the world's top oil exporter.

Indeed, not only the American businessman has abandoned his anti-Saudi rhetoric but also he has signed a major weapons sale deal worth $ 350 billion with Arab regime despite Riyadh's ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen that has claimed lives of over 12,000 Yemenis.

The agreement is worth $350 billion over 10 years and $110 billion that will take effect immediately.