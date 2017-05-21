North Korea Fires Missile into Japan Sea

Alwaght- North Korea has test fired another missile on Sunday, saying the medium-range missile landed off Japan’s east coast after flying about 500 kilometers.

The rocket was fired from an area near the North Korean county of Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

White House officials traveling in Saudi Arabia with President Donald Trump said the system, which was last tested in February, has a shorter range than the Hwasong-12 rocket launched last week in North Korea’s most recent tests.

An official from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile appeared to be similar in range and apogee to a midrange solid-fuel missile that North Korea fired in February. The missile fired on Sunday reached a maximum altitude of 560 kilometers (347 miles), said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

Under the watch of third-generation dictator Kim Jong Un, North Korea has been pursuing a decades-long goal of putting a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the North’s latest launch “throws cold water” on the expectations by Moon’s government to “stabilize peace and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.”

“Our government is open to the possibility of dialogue with North Korea, but will also maintain a stance of firmly responding to provocations,” the ministry said.