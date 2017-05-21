Reasons Why Arab NATO is Doomed to Failure

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 21 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda Once anti-Muslim rhetoric permeating his election time campaign, Donald Trump as his first foreign trip is set to visit Saudi Arabia, a country that extremist branch of Islam Wahhabism is its official religion, in a bid to finalize $100 billion Arms deal with the Kingdom.

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iranians Enjoy Freedom as Region Suffers from Dictatorship: Hezbollah Leader

Iranians Enjoy Freedom as Region Suffers from Dictatorship: Hezbollah Leader

Hezbollah Secretary joined world leaders in congratulatiin Hasan Rouhani on his re-election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran Slams US Attack on Syrian Army Convoy Iran has condemned an airstrike by US military aircraft on a convoy of Syrian government forces

Gunmen Storm Bank in Afghanistan, Kill Three Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead .

US-Saudi Arabia Sign $350 Billion Weapons Deal as Trump Begins Visit The Saudi regime and the US have signed a major weapons sale deal worth $ 350 billion during Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh .

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte The Chinese president has threatened the Philippines with war if the Southeast Asian country pressed its claims over the disputed South China Sea islets and drilled for oil in the area, the Philippines President said in a televised speech on Friday.

Media Crackdown Continues in Turkey; Sozcu Targeted Turkey post coup purge continues as authorities issue arrest warrants for the chief executive and several staff members of Sozcu opposition daily.

Iran’s Incumbent President Reelected; Turnout over %73 The Incumbent Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has won the Islamic Republic’s 12th presidential election, securing second successive term in office.

US President Advisor Colluded With Russians, Trump Boasted Firing Comey: Dailies Two Leading American newspapers claimed on Friday that a senior adviser of Donald Trump was part of probe of possible collusion with Russia during US 2016 presidential election bid and that Trump had boasted to Russian officials of firing the man heading the investigation.

141 Slain in Libya as UN-backed Govt. Militia Attack Rival-Held Airbase

Syria’s White Helmets Caught on Camera during Militants ’ Execution several members of White Helmets, or the so-called Syria Civil Defence, were caught in a disgusting video showing them helping militants get rid of body of a man after conducting a summary execution in the town of Jasim.

Early Iran Presidential Poll Results Declared: Turnout over %70 The Iranian Interior Ministry has declared the almost final results of the Friday presidential election, putting Hassan Rouhani in the lead with 22,796,468 votes so far, Press TV reported

Yemenis Fire Missile at Saudi Capital ahead of Trump Visit to Kingdom Yemeni forces have reportedly launched ballistic missile at the Saudi capital Riyadh on the eve of US President’s visit to the Arab kingdom.

N Korea Denies Involvement in Global Ransomware Attack North Korea has denied allegations about its involvement in the recent global cyber-attack as ridiculous.

Bahrainis Urged to Gather in Mosques Before Ayatollah Qassim’s Trial Islamic scholars in Bahraini have urged masses to fill mosques in all regions on Saturday night on the eve of scheduled trial of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

Unprecedented Surge in Yemen Cholera Cases amid Saudi Aggression WHO says the death toll since the outbreak of cholera in Yemen has climbed to at least 242 amid an ongoing brutal Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished country.

Dangerous ISIS Terrorists to Target Europe: UN Counterterrorism Chief “Dangerous ISIS terrorists fleeing defeat in Syria and Iraq earlier this year might hit targets in Europe, a UN counter-terrorism official has warned.

2 Chinese Jets Intercept US Spy Plane over East China Sea Alwaght- Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft have intercepted a US spy plane flying illegally over the East China Sea.

Russia Slams US Coalition Attack on Syrian Forces Russia has condemned a US-led coalition strike on a pro-government convoy in Syria is terming it unacceptable and violates the sovereignty of the country.

UN, Syria Discussed Constitution in Geneva: Al-Jaafari Head of the Syrian delegation to the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva says he held talks with the UN Special Envoy for Syria on the country’s constitution.

EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable EU is set to launch a military headquarters after uncertainties raised over Washington’s commitment to European security by President Donald Trump.

Reasons Why Arab NATO is Doomed to Failure

Sunday 21 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Reasons Why Arab NATO is Doomed to Failure

Alwaght- For the first time, the Wall Street Journal last year reported that the US will support an Arabic plan to initiate “Arab NATO”, aimed at confronting what they call the growing Iran influence in the region. In past few weeks, the calls were renewed by some Arab and even Western leaders to establish the military alliance. The project appears to go beyond the Persian Gulf Arab states to include Jordan, Egypt, and even Turkey and Israeli regime.

The diplomatic interactions between the US, Arab countries, and the Israeli regime have increased recently to implement the plan which is described to form an anti-Iranian force.

But despite the media propaganda and gestures taken by the Arab rulers and their Western patrons, the analysts maintain that the plan to form a NATO-style Arab army is doomed to failure.

Many reasons can be cited for this description. First, the military alliance's members share no common strategy and outlooks. For instance, Turkey is named as a member of the Arab NATO while for Ankara leaders Tehran remains a leading trade partner with rich energy reserves. Moreover, Iran is one of the key regional actors that can help Turkey prevent establishment of a Kurdish state in the region.

Second, the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (P)GCC members have never held common views and ideas and are always divided by discords. For example, the ties between the Saudi Arabia and the UAE which are supposed to be implementers of the plan are now seriously hit by differences in Yemen. The developments of the Yemen's southern province of Aden in past few weeks apparently disclose the depth of the Riyadh-Abu Dhabi division.

On the other side, Jordan and Egypt have shown little interest in joining the Arab military organization. The two countries taking distance from the Saudi-led Yemen war lays bare the fact that their disagreement with the other Arab countries is real. A month ago, Saudi Arabia said Egypt failed to send ground forces to Yemen in accordance with its promises, something later denied by the Egyptian officials.

Additionally, Tehran, a major rival of Riyadh in the region, holds friendly relations with some Arab countries such as Iraq and Oman, a member of the six-nation Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

Also, the (P)GCC member states are grappling with economic hardships. Last year, Saudi Arabia said its budget deficit was $52.8 billion, the economy’s larges deficit in decades.

To know why the Arab NATO project is doomed to failure, one should look at the Syrian conflict. The Arab countries along with their Western allies provided the anti-Damascus militant groups with large amounts of money hoping to topple the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad and so partition the country to smaller parts. But whenever the militant groups make gains on the ground, their infighting erupts, and at the same time the struggle over expansion of sway starts behind the scenes between their backers.

During the past six years of the Syrian war, the opponents of Damascus and their backers never agreed on a leader for the opposition camp. Therefore, it is almost unlikely to envision that the Arab countries will agree on formation of a consistent military and security organization.

