Why US Attacked Pro-Syrian Forces Near Iraqi Border?

  Sunday 21 May 2017
Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda Once anti-Muslim rhetoric permeating his election time campaign, Donald Trump as his first foreign trip is set to visit Saudi Arabia, a country that extremist branch of Islam Wahhabism is its official religion, in a bid to finalize $100 billion Arms deal with the Kingdom.

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iranians Enjoy Freedom as Region Suffers from Dictatorship: Hezbollah Leader

Iranians Enjoy Freedom as Region Suffers from Dictatorship: Hezbollah Leader

Hezbollah Secretary joined world leaders in congratulatiin Hasan Rouhani on his re-election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran Slams US Attack on Syrian Army Convoy Iran has condemned an airstrike by US military aircraft on a convoy of Syrian government forces

Gunmen Storm Bank in Afghanistan, Kill Three Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead .

US-Saudi Arabia Sign $350 Billion Weapons Deal as Trump Begins Visit The Saudi regime and the US have signed a major weapons sale deal worth $ 350 billion during Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh .

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte The Chinese president has threatened the Philippines with war if the Southeast Asian country pressed its claims over the disputed South China Sea islets and drilled for oil in the area, the Philippines President said in a televised speech on Friday.

Media Crackdown Continues in Turkey; Sozcu Targeted Turkey post coup purge continues as authorities issue arrest warrants for the chief executive and several staff members of Sozcu opposition daily.

Iran’s Incumbent President Reelected; Turnout over %73 The Incumbent Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has won the Islamic Republic’s 12th presidential election, securing second successive term in office.

US President Advisor Colluded With Russians, Trump Boasted Firing Comey: Dailies Two Leading American newspapers claimed on Friday that a senior adviser of Donald Trump was part of probe of possible collusion with Russia during US 2016 presidential election bid and that Trump had boasted to Russian officials of firing the man heading the investigation.

141 Slain in Libya as UN-backed Govt. Militia Attack Rival-Held Airbase

Syria’s White Helmets Caught on Camera during Militants ’ Execution several members of White Helmets, or the so-called Syria Civil Defence, were caught in a disgusting video showing them helping militants get rid of body of a man after conducting a summary execution in the town of Jasim.

Early Iran Presidential Poll Results Declared: Turnout over %70 The Iranian Interior Ministry has declared the almost final results of the Friday presidential election, putting Hassan Rouhani in the lead with 22,796,468 votes so far, Press TV reported

Yemenis Fire Missile at Saudi Capital ahead of Trump Visit to Kingdom Yemeni forces have reportedly launched ballistic missile at the Saudi capital Riyadh on the eve of US President’s visit to the Arab kingdom.

N Korea Denies Involvement in Global Ransomware Attack North Korea has denied allegations about its involvement in the recent global cyber-attack as ridiculous.

Bahrainis Urged to Gather in Mosques Before Ayatollah Qassim’s Trial Islamic scholars in Bahraini have urged masses to fill mosques in all regions on Saturday night on the eve of scheduled trial of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

Unprecedented Surge in Yemen Cholera Cases amid Saudi Aggression WHO says the death toll since the outbreak of cholera in Yemen has climbed to at least 242 amid an ongoing brutal Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished country.

Dangerous ISIS Terrorists to Target Europe: UN Counterterrorism Chief “Dangerous ISIS terrorists fleeing defeat in Syria and Iraq earlier this year might hit targets in Europe, a UN counter-terrorism official has warned.

2 Chinese Jets Intercept US Spy Plane over East China Sea Alwaght- Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft have intercepted a US spy plane flying illegally over the East China Sea.

Russia Slams US Coalition Attack on Syrian Forces Russia has condemned a US-led coalition strike on a pro-government convoy in Syria is terming it unacceptable and violates the sovereignty of the country.

UN, Syria Discussed Constitution in Geneva: Al-Jaafari Head of the Syrian delegation to the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva says he held talks with the UN Special Envoy for Syria on the country’s constitution.

EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable EU is set to launch a military headquarters after uncertainties raised over Washington’s commitment to European security by President Donald Trump.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Why US Attacked Pro-Syrian Forces Near Iraqi Border?

Sunday 21 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Why US Attacked Pro-Syrian Forces Near Iraqi Border?
Alwaght- The fast-moving developments on the Iraqi-Syrian border areas have jumped in a highly sensitive stage as the American fighter jets directly attacked a convoy of the pro-Syrian forces on Thursday night while it was heading to the border area in eastern Syria.

The commander of the US-led anti-ISIS international coalition released a statement, saying that the airstrike hit a convoy of the pro-government forces on route to the Al-Tanf border crossing between Syria and Iraq.

Al-Tanf is a major path on the Syrian-Iraqi borders, lying on a highway connecting the Iraqi capital Baghdad to the Syrian capital Damascus. The crossing is now under control of the militants of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) who are both trained and armed by the US and Britain.

In past few days a lot of news reports talked about the massive US, Britain, and Jordan deployment of troops and military vehicles to the Jordanian-Syrian borders in a bid to expand their areas of influence in southeastern to northeastern Syria. Americans claim the border operations aims to prepare forces to fight the ISIS terrorist group. However, the experts rarely decline to maintain that the predominant aim behind amassment of forces is to cut the links of Syria to Iraq and thus establish a buffer zone between the two countries, a step that will cut all of access roads between the two capitals.

Well aware of real US plans in Syria, the Resistance forces in past few days showed that they seek foiling American's schemes by shifting their focus from western to eastern front lines. They, along with units from the Syrian army, have made considerable advances eastward in past week, with only a couple of kilometers separating them from the al-Tanf border path.

The analysts and the military leaders of pro-Assad camp expected to see such a reaction from the US with the aim of hindering the advancing forces from moving close to the border areas.

The analyses suggest that the Americans know it well that Damascus and its allies will not allow the assault to go unanswered, perhaps that is why soon after the airstrikes the US published a statement, trying to display the air raid as defensive and limited strike.

Disclosing the details of the attack, the US statement said: “the coalition struck Syrian pro-regime forces advancing in a de-confliction zone near Al-Tanf town posing a threat to the US partner forces.”

“This was despite the Russian attempts to dissuade the pro-regime movement towards Al-Tanf, coalition aircraft show of force, and warning shots,” the statement continued.

The statement at the end asserted that the US was committed to the “de-escalation zones” accord that was brokered by Russia, Turkey, and Iran in early May.

The US emphasis on respecting the ceasefire deal in four areas of Syria shows that Washington is worried about escalation of any conflict with pro-Damascus sides, and that it is familiar with the Resistance Axis's potentials, and is not interested to see the situation slipping out of the control. The attack killed the pro-Syrian Iraqi forces who are fighting the terrorists in Syria. The American officials know well that hitting the Iraqi forces in Syria will have dangerous consequences for the US forces in Syria.

The US is optimistic that the Thursday night airstrike will introduce new rules of game in the areas near the Syrian border with Iraq, a step seeking to draw red lines in the face of any efforts by the Syrian and Iraqi governments to control their border areas as part of their sovereignty.

The two countries' leaders strongly criticized the attack, asserting that they will not allow the US to cut the Syrian-Iraqi links by means of supporting the terrorist groups.

In the day the US hit the convoy, Faleh al-Fayadh, Iraq’s national security advisor, was in Syria to meet with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. After the meeting, the two emphasized that they will ramp up cooperation to fight terrorism. They further said that they will keep coordinating their stances as they fight ISIS on the shared borders, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

US Airstrike Syria Al-Tanf Resistance

