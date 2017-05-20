Iranians Enjoy Freedom as Region Suffers from Dictatorship: Hezbollah Leader

Alwaght- Hezbollah Secretary joined world leaders in congratulatiin Hasan Rouhani on his re-election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a letter to President Rouhani, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “On the behalf of my brethren in Hezbollah and on my behalf, I congratulate you on your re-election as Iran’s president and ask Holy God to support you to achieve the supreme goals of the Iranians and all the noble free in the entire world.”

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the high turnout of the Iranian voters prove to the whole world that the people and the regime in Iran are great and enjoy freedom, awareness and sovereignty, while the other parts of the region are controlled by the dictators who confiscate liberty, plunder fortunes and damage dignities.

President Hassan Rouhani was on Saturday declared winner of the 12th presidential election held on Friday after garnering 23 million votes out of 41 million votes counted. Ebrahim Raeisi ended the second with 38.29 percent of the ballots equal to over 15 million votes.

Syrian President al-Assad also congratulated Rouhani for the trust that was given to him by the Iranian People to continue strengthening Iran’s position and its role in the region and the world as a whole.

The cable indicated that Iranian Presidential election presented to the world an example to be followed as it was held in a high sense of democracy and responsibility.

President al-Assad wished President Rouhani and the Iranian people more success, stressing the continuation of the work and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran to enhance the security and stability of the two countries, the region and the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Iran’s incumbent President Hassan Rouhani on the victory in the national presidential election. The Russian president expressed readiness to further develop Russian-Iranian partnership on bilateral and international issues.