Iran Slams US Attack on Syrian Army Convoy

Alwaght- Iran has condemned an airstrike by US military aircraft on a convoy of Syrian government forces, saying the attack was carried out with the goal of changing the existing equations in the battlefield.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Saturday that such moves would deal an irreversible blow to recognized international principles if the international community remains silent and unmoved.

Pentagon officials said Thursday that American jets had struck a convoy of 27 tanks heading towards a garrison in al-Tanf near the Jordanian border. A US official said the attack destroyed at least one tank and a bulldozer.

The senior Iranian diplomat stated that the US airstrike was a clear violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as an independent country and a member of the international community.

He warned that such measures could have destructive impacts on the ongoing developments in Syria and the fight against terrorism.

Russia also condemned a US-led coalition strike on a pro-government convoy in Syria, terming it unacceptable and violates the sovereignty of the country.

In a statement on Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said, “Any military actions leading to the aggravation of the situation in Syria definitely affect the political process. Especially if such actions are committed against the Syrian armed forces… This is totally unacceptable; it is a violation of Syrian sovereignty. Of course, it does not help the political process.”

Syrian news agency quoted a military source confirming that the so-called international coalition attacked one of the Syrian army’s military points on al-Tanf road in the Syrian Badia.

The attack, which took place at 16:30 pm on Thursday, left a number of people dead, in addition to causing material damage, the source said.

The source described the attack as “blatant”, saying it uncovers the fake claims of the international coalition about fighting terrorism and reveals the undoubted reality of the Zionist-US project in the region.