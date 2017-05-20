US-Saudi Regime Sign $350 Billion Weapons Deal as Trump Begins Visit

Alwaght- The Saudi regime and the US have signed a major weapons sale deal worth $ 350 billion during Donald Trump's visit to Riyadh amid war crimes by the kingdom in neighboring Yemen.

The agreement, which is worth $350 billion over 10 years and $110 billion that will take effect immediately.

The arms package represents an expansion Saudi Arabia's war machine as Riyadh continues a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen while fuelling tensions across the West Asia region. US viewing the Saudis as a linchpin in efforts to spread their hegemonic influence across the region. Saudi Arabia a hotbed of Wahhabism the extremist ideology that drives and inspires terrorist groups across the world especially ISIS, Al Qaeda, Al Shabab and Boko Haram.

Trump's visit represents a coup for Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom's 31-year old deputy crown prince who calls the shots in the repressive kingdom. The U.S.-Saudi partnership has been fraught with controversy since the Sept. 11 attacks, which culminated last year in a Congressional vote to allow 9/11 families to sue the country for its links to the terrorists.

Saudi Arabia is the primary destination for U.S. arms sales, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, with the Kingdom purchasing nearly 10 percent of U.S. exports from 2011 to 2015.

The deal will be the basis of the US proposal encouraging the Persian Gulf states to form an alliance like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) military alliance, dubbed “Arab Nato."

Trump is visiting Saudi Arabia, the hub of Islam's most revered sites, while he himself has declared that “Islam hates us.”