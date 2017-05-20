US-Saudi Arabia Sign $350 Billion Weapons Deal as Trump Begins Visit

Alwaght- The Saudi regime and the US have signed a major weapons sale deal worth $ 350 billion during Donald Trump's visit to Riyadh despite Riyadh's ongoing aggression on neighboring Yemen.

The agreement is worth $350 billion over 10 years and $110 billion that will take effect immediately.

The arms package represents an expansion Saudi Arabia's war machine as Riyadh continues its three-year war on Yemen where over 12,000 people have been killed. The US views Saudis as a linchpin in efforts to spread its hegemonic influence across the region. Saudi Arabia is a hotbed of Wahhabism, an extremist ideology that drives and inspires terrorist groups across the world especially ISIS, al-Qaeda, al-Shabab and Boko Haram.

Trump's visit represents a coup for Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom's 31-year old deputy crown prince who calls the shots in the repressive kingdom. The US-Saudi partnership has been fraught with controversy since the Sept. 11 attacks, which culminated last year in a Congressional vote to allow 9/11 families to sue the Arab regime for its links to the terrorists.

Saudi Arabia is the primary destination for US arms sales, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, with the Kingdom purchasing nearly 10 percent of US exports from 2011 to 2015.

The deal will be the basis of the US proposal encouraging the Persian Gulf states to form an alliance like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) military alliance, dubbed “Arab Nato."