Melania Forgoes Hijab on Saudi Trip as Trump Ignores Riyadh War Crimes

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 20 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda Once anti-Muslim rhetoric permeating his election time campaign, Donald Trump as his first foreign trip is set to visit Saudi Arabia, a country that extremist branch of Islam Wahhabism is its official religion, in a bid to finalize $100 billion Arms deal with the Kingdom.

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

News

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte

The Chinese president has threatened the Philippines with war if the Southeast Asian country pressed its claims over the disputed South China Sea islets and drilled for oil in the area, the Philippines President said in a televised speech on Friday.

Media Crackdown Continues in Turkey; Sozcu Targeted Turkey post coup purge continues as authorities issue arrest warrants for the chief executive and several staff members of Sozcu opposition daily.

Iran’s Incumbent President Reelected; Turnout over %73 The Incumbent Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has won the Islamic Republic’s 12th presidential election, securing second successive term in office.

US President Advisor Colluded With Russians, Trump Boasted Firing Comey: Dailies Two Leading American newspapers claimed on Friday that a senior adviser of Donald Trump was part of probe of possible collusion with Russia during US 2016 presidential election bid and that Trump had boasted to Russian officials of firing the man heading the investigation.

141 Slain in Libya as UN-backed Govt. Militia Attack Rival-Held Airbase

Syria’s White Helmets Caught on Camera during Militants ’ Execution several members of White Helmets, or the so-called Syria Civil Defence, were caught in a disgusting video showing them helping militants get rid of body of a man after conducting a summary execution in the town of Jasim.

Early Iran Presidential Poll Results Declared: Turnout over %70 The Iranian Interior Ministry has declared the almost final results of the Friday presidential election, putting Hassan Rouhani in the lead with 22,796,468 votes so far, Press TV reported

Yemenis Fire Missile at Saudi Capital ahead of Trump Visit to Kingdom Yemeni forces have reportedly launched ballistic missile at the Saudi capital Riyadh on the eve of US President’s visit to the Arab kingdom.

N Korea Denies Involvement in Global Ransomware Attack North Korea has denied allegations about its involvement in the recent global cyber-attack as ridiculous.

Bahrainis Urged to Gather in Mosques Before Ayatollah Qassim’s Trial Islamic scholars in Bahraini have urged masses to fill mosques in all regions on Saturday night on the eve of scheduled trial of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

Unprecedented Surge in Yemen Cholera Cases amid Saudi Aggression WHO says the death toll since the outbreak of cholera in Yemen has climbed to at least 242 amid an ongoing brutal Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished country.

Dangerous ISIS Terrorists to Target Europe: UN Counterterrorism Chief “Dangerous ISIS terrorists fleeing defeat in Syria and Iraq earlier this year might hit targets in Europe, a UN counter-terrorism official has warned.

2 Chinese Jets Intercept US Spy Plane over East China Sea Alwaght- Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft have intercepted a US spy plane flying illegally over the East China Sea.

Russia Slams US Coalition Attack on Syrian Forces Russia has condemned a US-led coalition strike on a pro-government convoy in Syria is terming it unacceptable and violates the sovereignty of the country.

UN, Syria Discussed Constitution in Geneva: Al-Jaafari Head of the Syrian delegation to the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva says he held talks with the UN Special Envoy for Syria on the country’s constitution.

EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable EU is set to launch a military headquarters after uncertainties raised over Washington’s commitment to European security by President Donald Trump.

US Spent $49M for Venezuelan Regime Change Since 2009: Report The US has spent at least US$49 million since 2009 to support right-wing opposition forces in Venezuela in bid to overthrow the government

Iran Imposes New Retaliatory Sanctions on US Iran has imposed new sanctions on US individuals and entities its for sponsoring terrorism, human rights violations or action against Iran’s national security.

Hamas Insists on Palestinian Refugees Right to Return Rejects Alternative Homeland Plan Palestinian resistance movement Hamas insists that Palestinians, whom Israeli regime evicted from their motherland, has the right returns their country.

Brazilian Protesters Demand Resignation of US-Backed President Several dozen protesters demand the resignation of US-backed Brazilian President Michel Temer, who was allegedly caught on a tape endorsing a bribe.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Syria’s White Helmets Caught on Camera during Militants ’ Execution

141 Slain in Libya as UN-backed Govt. Militia Attack Rival-Held Airbase

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte

Yemenis Fire Missile at Saudi Capital ahead of Trump Visit to Kingdom

Early Iran Presidential Poll Results Declared: Turnout over %70

US President Advisor Colluded With Russians, Trump Boasted Firing Comey: Dailies

Millions of Iranians Turnout in Close Presidential Election, Voting Hours Extended

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda

Iran’s Incumbent President Reelected; Turnout over %73

Media Crackdown Continues in Turkey; Sozcu Targeted

Melania Forgoes Hijab on Saudi Trip as Trump Ignores Riyadh War Crimes

What Force Turkey Recalibrate Its Foreign Policy?

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report

Blackwater Returns to Iraq under New Name

Microsoft Slams US Spy Agency for Spread of Global Computer Virus

Barghouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister

Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong

Cholera Kills 115 in Yemen as Saudi Arabia Continues Bombardment

Syria Talks Overshadowed by Disruptive US Measures

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Palestinians’ Nakba Day Marked Worldwide

Trump-Saudi Relations Paradoxes

North Korea Hails Nuclear-Capable Missile Test

Dangerous ISIS Terrorists to Target Europe: UN Counterterrorism Chief

Russia Slams US Coalition Attack on Syrian Forces

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Turkey’s Fresh Airstrikes Kill over 100 Kurdish Fighters in Iraq, Syria

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

Russia, Iran Condemn Turkish Airstrikes on Iraq, Syria

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Merkel Wants End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen as Germany Agrees to Train Saudi Soldiers

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel

Unraveling Israeli Crimes on Yemeni Children Kidnapped, Sold in 1950s

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

Melania Forgoes Hijab on Saudi Trip as Trump Ignores Riyadh War Crimes

Saturday 20 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Melania Forgoes Hijab on Saudi Trip as Trump Ignores Riyadh War Crimes

Melania Trump takes her seat next to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman as he welcomes her and U.S. President Donald Trump, May 20, 2017.

The US first lady Melania Trump, Like her predecessor Michelle Obama, waived the legal requirement to wear hijab, a full-length robe and headscarf, in public as she accompanied Trump at his visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Related Content

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US first lady Melania Trump, Like her predecessor Michelle Obama, waived the legal requirement to wear hijab, a full-length robe and headscarf, in public as she accompanied Trump at his visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Donald Trump in 2015 posted a tweet on his official account saying Obama's wife has insulted then Saudi Arabia's rulers by eschewing to cover her head as is the Muslim country’s tradition.

However, not only the American First lady did not wear headscarf but also she was greeted King Salman and other top officials from the Al Saud with handshakes while Saudi men do not traditionally acknowledge women in public.

Nevertheless, Melania Trump's decision to ignore Saudi Arabia's religious code that governs the wearing of the hijab is not unprecedented as many female foreign dignitaries visiting Saudi Arabia have already done it.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also shunned head coverings during visits this year, showing how flexible Saudi rulers are in the face of high-level female visitors.

Indeed, while Saudi rulers are Wahhabi, extremist branch of Islam that is also adopted by terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda, they easily let high-profile foreign ladies to skip wearing a headscarf or an abaya, the loose-fitting black robe, when it comes to serving their dynasty's interests.

Saudi rulers have also already proved that they were ready to put aside their so-called values to fulfill their interests.

While establishing ties with Israeli regime, that all Muslim nations consider as occupiers of Palestinian lands, is a redline for Islamic countries, Wall Street Journal has recently revealed that Saudi Arabia has offered Tel Aviv to neutralize relations if the latter restart the so-called Middle East peace process.

While Palestinian resistance movements have reiterated continued resistance to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime 69 years ago, their oil-rich so-called brother compiled proposal to take unprecedented steps toward normalization with occupying Israeli regime only if the entity in turn makes gestures to the Palestinians, such as freezing settlement construction in parts of the occupied West Bank and easing trade restrictions in the besieged Gaza Strip that is crushing under Tel Aviv's 10-year all-out blockade.

It seem that in addition to Saudi rulers, their businessman guest is also completely apt to shift his stances if he deems necessary.

Donald Trump who has already taken many bitter anti-Saudi stances has chosen the Persian Gulf kingdom as his first foreign trip.

In 2014, the American real estate mogul declared that the country’s oil should be free to the US, otherwise they shouldn’t be allowed to have the protection of private Boeing 747s. He also argued that the US should stop fighting their wars and charge them trillions to protect the country.

Trump also vacillated between hating his predecessor for being too friendly to the Saudis and not being friendly enough. During the 2012 election, Trump alleged the Saudis illegally gave campaign contributions to former President Barack Obama, a claim that was never verified and for which he provided no evidence. He then attacked Obama’s leadership saying that the Saudi King refused to meet with Obama despite the U.S. sending billions in aid. “Great leadership!” Trump exclaimed.

He has blamed Saudi regime for supporting ISIS and its rulers for being coward.

But know he is hugging his Saudi partners with aim of sealing one of the largest arms sales deals in US history - $98bn to $128bn worth of arms. That could add up to $350bn over ten years

The deal will be what the Washington Post said is a “cornerstone” of the proposal encouraging the Gulf states to form its own alliance like the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) military alliance, dubbed “Arab Nato."

The arms deals is set to be inked while the US is already blabbed by human rights organizations and group for supporting Saudi regime in its deadly aggression against Yemen.

Riyadh war, launched late in March 2015, has so far killed over 12,000 Yemenis and infected heavy tolls to the infrastructures of most impoverished Arab nation.  

Amnesty International has recently censured the US and UK for their “shameful” weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia, saying Washington and London were fueling the serious human rights violations and war crimes in Yemen committed by Riyadh. 

Amnesty said the US and UK have sold over $5 billion worth of weapons to the Riyadh regime since the onset of the war, more than 10 times the $450 million they have allegedly spent to help save Yemeni civilians.

Saudi Arabia has conducted at least 58 “unlawful airstrikes” since the start of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen “with direct military support from the US and assistance from the UK,” according to a report in October by Human Rights Watch.

Despite spending billions of dollars on the full-scale war, however, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its pre-determined goals.

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Trump Saudi Arabia Hijab Melania Trump Arms Deals Yemen Aggression War Crime

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Some 40 Million Iranians Vote in 12th Presidential Election in 102 Countries
ISIS Taking Last Breathes in Mosul As Army Rapidly Advances on
Saudi Regime Continue Cracking down Shiite Minority Civilians in Awamiyah
Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul
Some 40 Million Iranians Vote in 12th Presidential Election in 102 Countries

Some 40 Million Iranians Vote in 12th Presidential Election in 102 Countries

Brazilians Call for Impeachment of US-Backed President over Bribery
Mosul Iraqi Bulldozer Driver Bocks an ISIS Suicide Car Bomb from Reaching the Target
Disturbing Nine injured, two arrested in violent anti-Erdogan protests at Turkish embassy in US
Saudi Aggression and Blockade Leads to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen