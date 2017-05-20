Media Crackdown Continues in Turkey; Sozcu Targeted

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 20 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda

Trump Visits Riyadh: Democracy, Human Rights out of; Arms Deal, Iranophobia Top on Agenda Once anti-Muslim rhetoric permeating his election time campaign, Donald Trump as his first foreign trip is set to visit Saudi Arabia, a country that extremist branch of Islam Wahhabism is its official religion, in a bid to finalize $100 billion Arms deal with the Kingdom.

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte

China Warned Philippines of War over Drills for Oil in Disputed Areas: Duterte

The Chinese president has threatened the Philippines with war if the Southeast Asian country pressed its claims over the disputed South China Sea islets and drilled for oil in the area, the Philippines President said in a televised speech on Friday.

Media Crackdown Continues in Turkey; Sozcu Targeted Turkey post coup purge continues as authorities issue arrest warrants for the chief executive and several staff members of Sozcu opposition daily.

Iran’s Incumbent President Reelected; Turnout over %73 The Incumbent Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has won the Islamic Republic’s 12th presidential election, securing second successive term in office.

US President Advisor Colluded With Russians, Trump Boasted Firing Comey: Dailies Two Leading American newspapers claimed on Friday that a senior adviser of Donald Trump was part of probe of possible collusion with Russia during US 2016 presidential election bid and that Trump had boasted to Russian officials of firing the man heading the investigation.

141 Slain in Libya as UN-backed Govt. Militia Attack Rival-Held Airbase

Syria’s White Helmets Caught on Camera during Militants ’ Execution several members of White Helmets, or the so-called Syria Civil Defence, were caught in a disgusting video showing them helping militants get rid of body of a man after conducting a summary execution in the town of Jasim.

Early Iran Presidential Poll Results Declared: Turnout over %70 The Iranian Interior Ministry has declared the almost final results of the Friday presidential election, putting Hassan Rouhani in the lead with 22,796,468 votes so far, Press TV reported

Yemenis Fire Missile at Saudi Capital ahead of Trump Visit to Kingdom Yemeni forces have reportedly launched ballistic missile at the Saudi capital Riyadh on the eve of US President’s visit to the Arab kingdom.

N Korea Denies Involvement in Global Ransomware Attack North Korea has denied allegations about its involvement in the recent global cyber-attack as ridiculous.

Bahrainis Urged to Gather in Mosques Before Ayatollah Qassim’s Trial Islamic scholars in Bahraini have urged masses to fill mosques in all regions on Saturday night on the eve of scheduled trial of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

Unprecedented Surge in Yemen Cholera Cases amid Saudi Aggression WHO says the death toll since the outbreak of cholera in Yemen has climbed to at least 242 amid an ongoing brutal Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished country.

Dangerous ISIS Terrorists to Target Europe: UN Counterterrorism Chief “Dangerous ISIS terrorists fleeing defeat in Syria and Iraq earlier this year might hit targets in Europe, a UN counter-terrorism official has warned.

2 Chinese Jets Intercept US Spy Plane over East China Sea Alwaght- Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft have intercepted a US spy plane flying illegally over the East China Sea.

Russia Slams US Coalition Attack on Syrian Forces Russia has condemned a US-led coalition strike on a pro-government convoy in Syria is terming it unacceptable and violates the sovereignty of the country.

UN, Syria Discussed Constitution in Geneva: Al-Jaafari Head of the Syrian delegation to the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva says he held talks with the UN Special Envoy for Syria on the country’s constitution.

EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable EU is set to launch a military headquarters after uncertainties raised over Washington’s commitment to European security by President Donald Trump.

US Spent $49M for Venezuelan Regime Change Since 2009: Report The US has spent at least US$49 million since 2009 to support right-wing opposition forces in Venezuela in bid to overthrow the government

Iran Imposes New Retaliatory Sanctions on US Iran has imposed new sanctions on US individuals and entities its for sponsoring terrorism, human rights violations or action against Iran’s national security.

Hamas Insists on Palestinian Refugees Right to Return Rejects Alternative Homeland Plan Palestinian resistance movement Hamas insists that Palestinians, whom Israeli regime evicted from their motherland, has the right returns their country.

Brazilian Protesters Demand Resignation of US-Backed President Several dozen protesters demand the resignation of US-backed Brazilian President Michel Temer, who was allegedly caught on a tape endorsing a bribe.

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

Trump-Saudi Relations Paradoxes

What Force Turkey Recalibrate Its Foreign Policy?

Cholera Kills 115 in Yemen as Saudi Arabia Continues Bombardment

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware

Blackwater Returns to Iraq under New Name

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port

Barghouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District

US Senate Slams Turkish President Guards’ Brutal Attack on Washington Protesters

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

Unraveling Israeli Crimes on Yemeni Children Kidnapped, Sold in 1950s

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

China Urges US Restraint over North Korea

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers

Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader

What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

China Wants US Anti-Missile THAAD System out of South Korea Immediately

Turkey’s Fresh Airstrikes Kill over 100 Kurdish Fighters in Iraq, Syria

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saturday 20 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Turkey post coup purge continues as authorities issue arrest warrants for the chief executive and several staff members of Sozcu opposition daily.

Prosecutors had issued detention warrants for Burak Akbay, the owner of the critical daily Sozcu, based in Istanbul, as well as three other members, including a correspondent, who were accused of links to US-based opposition figure Fethullah Gulen.

The Turkish government accuses Gulen of having been behind the July 2016 coup attempt, a charge he has denied.

“[The operation] is about the executives of daily Sozcu. He [Akbay] is already a fugitive and there is an arrest warrant for him. There are detentions and the investigation is ongoing,” Chief Public Prosecutor Irfan Fidan said in an interview with the Turkish Dogan News Agency, without giving details.

“Proceedings are only being conducted against its manager and some staff members,” he added.

Akbay, who the CNN Turk said was in London, later announced in a statement that he was “being targeted because I produce right and honest journalism.”

According to state-run Anadolu Agency, the four individuals were accused of “being a member of terror organization and committing crime on behalf of the organization,” “assault against the president,” and “armed insurgency against the Turkish government.”

The Turkish government says Gulen’s supporters, some of them embedded in government institutions, run a clandestine movement that Ankara describes as a terror organization.

Sozcu was the second daily to have been targeted in the government crackdown. Leading opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet earlier saw 20 staff members charged under a state of emergency imposed following the failed coup.

In a statement on its website, Sozcu said, “Let no one have any doubt, Sozcu will not be silent. It will continue to be the voice of this country’s conscience.”

According to information released by P24, a local press freedom website, there are 165 journalists currently in jail, most of whom were arrested under presidential decrees as part of the ongoing state of emergency since the failed putsch.

Turkey witnessed a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, when a faction of the Turkish military declared that the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was no more in charge of the country.

A few hours later, however, the coup was suppressed. Almost 250 people were killed and nearly 2,200 others wounded in the abortive coup.

Since then, Ankara has been engaged in suppressing perceived putschists and sympathizers.

Over 40,000 people have been arrested and 120,000 others sacked or suspended from a wide range of professions, including soldiers, police, teachers, and public servants, over alleged links with the coup attempt.

 

Turkey Purge Media Crackdown

