Media Crackdown Continues in Turkey; Sozcu Targeted

Alwaght- Turkey post coup purge continues as authorities issue arrest warrants for the chief executive and several staff members of Sozcu opposition daily.

Prosecutors had issued detention warrants for Burak Akbay, the owner of the critical daily Sozcu, based in Istanbul, as well as three other members, including a correspondent, who were accused of links to US-based opposition figure Fethullah Gulen.

The Turkish government accuses Gulen of having been behind the July 2016 coup attempt, a charge he has denied.

“[The operation] is about the executives of daily Sozcu. He [Akbay] is already a fugitive and there is an arrest warrant for him. There are detentions and the investigation is ongoing,” Chief Public Prosecutor Irfan Fidan said in an interview with the Turkish Dogan News Agency, without giving details.

“Proceedings are only being conducted against its manager and some staff members,” he added.

Akbay, who the CNN Turk said was in London, later announced in a statement that he was “being targeted because I produce right and honest journalism.”

According to state-run Anadolu Agency, the four individuals were accused of “being a member of terror organization and committing crime on behalf of the organization,” “assault against the president,” and “armed insurgency against the Turkish government.”

The Turkish government says Gulen’s supporters, some of them embedded in government institutions, run a clandestine movement that Ankara describes as a terror organization.

Sozcu was the second daily to have been targeted in the government crackdown. Leading opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet earlier saw 20 staff members charged under a state of emergency imposed following the failed coup.

In a statement on its website, Sozcu said, “Let no one have any doubt, Sozcu will not be silent. It will continue to be the voice of this country’s conscience.”

According to information released by P24, a local press freedom website, there are 165 journalists currently in jail, most of whom were arrested under presidential decrees as part of the ongoing state of emergency since the failed putsch.

Turkey witnessed a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, when a faction of the Turkish military declared that the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was no more in charge of the country.

A few hours later, however, the coup was suppressed. Almost 250 people were killed and nearly 2,200 others wounded in the abortive coup.

Since then, Ankara has been engaged in suppressing perceived putschists and sympathizers.

Over 40,000 people have been arrested and 120,000 others sacked or suspended from a wide range of professions, including soldiers, police, teachers, and public servants, over alleged links with the coup attempt.