N Korea Denies Involvement in Global Ransomware Attack

Alwaght- North Korea has denied allegations about its involvement in the recent global cyber-attack as ridiculous.

The country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kim In Ryong said on Friday that, "Relating to cyber-attack, this linkage to DPRK (North Korea) is ridiculous."

He added that such allegations are part of the United States’ hostile policies as Washington is in the habit of mounting a loud anti-North Korean campaign each time something out of the ordinary happens.

WannaCry ransomware, which started to sweep round the globe last Friday and has infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 nations, threatens to lock out victims who have not paid a sum of $300 to $600 within one week of infection. Most of the attempts at infecting computers were registered in Russia. Hackers asked for a bitcoin ransom payment to unlock infected computers. Reports say that they had used a hacking tool developed by the top US spy agency known as National Security Agency.

The ransomware that hit computers across the world could backfire on its creators, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Beijing early this week, adding that the implications of the global hack attack need to be discussed on a political level.

Last year, Moscow proposed discussing cybersecurity threats with Washington with the aim of drafting a bilateral agreement, but to no effect. “Unfortunately, they refused our proposal,” Putin said.