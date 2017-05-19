Bahrainis Urged to Gather in Mosques Before Ayatollah Qassim’s Trial

Alwaght- Islamic scholars in Bahrain have urged masses to fill mosques in all regions on Saturday night on the eve of scheduled trial of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

"The people highlighted the most magnificent epic in the entire history of Bahrain, in defending their religion. They remained closely tied to the longest popular sit-in in the national history", the statement by the scholars said, in reference to the Diraz protest.

Ayatollah Isa Qassim, the spiritual leader of Bahraini majority Shiite population, was stripped of his nationality last June over accusations that he used his position to serve foreign interests and promote sectarianism and violence. Thousands of Bahrainis have been protesting outside the house of Ayatollah Qassim in Diraz since June 20, 2016, when the authorities revoked his citizenship. The protests have forced the Manama regime to impose strict siege on the village resided by over 20,000 citizens.

The Friday statement by Islamic scholars added that the regime's continuous tyranny throughout the years only increased the people's determination, indicating that "the continuation of this trial only increased the vigor of the people's will.

"On the night of the trial against the sect and religion, we call on filling the channels or religion with sacrificing worshippers. May all the mosques of Bahrain in all areas be filled with men and women," the Bahraini scholars asserted in their statement.

"Be prepared for any moment a religious appeal is issued in the event of any unjust judgement [against Sheikh Isa Qassim]," the statement concluded, stressing that a word of religion is effective.

Anti-regime protests have been held in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular Islamic Awakening uprising began in the country in 2011. The Al Khalifa regime has used an iron fist to silence dissent.

In March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — themselves repressive Arab regimes — were deployed to aid Bahrain in its brutal crackdown. Many people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or been arrested and illegally detained while many have seen their citizenship revoked.