  Friday 19 May 2017
Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

N Korea Denies Involvement in Global Ransomware Attack

North Korea has denied allegations about its involvement in the recent global cyber-attack as ridiculous.

Bahrainis Urged to Gather in Mosques Before Ayatollah Qassim’s Trial Islamic scholars in Bahraini have urged masses to fill mosques in all regions on Saturday night on the eve of scheduled trial of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

Unprecedented Surge in Yemen Cholera Cases amid Saudi Aggression WHO says the death toll since the outbreak of cholera in Yemen has climbed to at least 242 amid an ongoing brutal Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished country.

Dangerous ISIS Terrorists to Target Europe: UN Counterterrorism Chief “Dangerous ISIS terrorists fleeing defeat in Syria and Iraq earlier this year might hit targets in Europe, a UN counter-terrorism official has warned.

2 Chinese Jets Intercept US Spy Plane over East China Sea Alwaght- Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft have intercepted a US spy plane flying illegally over the East China Sea.

Russia Slams US Coalition Attack on Syrian Forces Russia has condemned a US-led coalition strike on a pro-government convoy in Syria is terming it unacceptable and violates the sovereignty of the country.

UN, Syria Discussed Constitution in Geneva: Al-Jaafari Head of the Syrian delegation to the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva says he held talks with the UN Special Envoy for Syria on the country’s constitution.

EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable EU is set to launch a military headquarters after uncertainties raised over Washington’s commitment to European security by President Donald Trump.

US Spent $49M for Venezuelan Regime Change Since 2009: Report The US has spent at least US$49 million since 2009 to support right-wing opposition forces in Venezuela in bid to overthrow the government

Iran Imposes New Retaliatory Sanctions on US Iran has imposed new sanctions on US individuals and entities its for sponsoring terrorism, human rights violations or action against Iran’s national security.

Hamas Insists on Palestinian Refugees Right to Return Rejects Alternative Homeland Plan Palestinian resistance movement Hamas insists that Palestinians, whom Israeli regime evicted from their motherland, has the right returns their country.

Brazilian Protesters Demand Resignation of US-Backed President Several dozen protesters demand the resignation of US-backed Brazilian President Michel Temer, who was allegedly caught on a tape endorsing a bribe.

Russia Holds Anti-Terror Drills Near Metro Station in St. Petersburg Russian security force on Thursday held an anti-terrorism drill in St. Petersburg after a terrorist attack in the city claimed 14 lives in April.

Saudi Airstrike Kill 23 Yemeni Civilians, Including 6 Kids, in Mawzaa Saudi-led coalition airstrike has killed at least 23 people, including six children, in Yemeni town of Mawzaa.

Israeli Regime Concentrates Palestinian Hunger Strikes to 3 Jails with Hospitals Israeli regime has moved all hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners into three detention facilities with field hospitals as the protesters’ health conditions are deteriorating, a prisoners’ rights group says.

UNICEF Warns Fivefold Spike in Number of Solo Refugee Kids The United Nations Children’s Fund voiced concerns over sharp rise in the number of unaccompanied children crossing international borders.

US Senate Slams Turkish President Guards’ Brutal Attack on Washington Protesters The US State Department has strongly slammed Turkish President bodyguards’ violent attack on anti-Erdogan protesters in Washington, DC.

Sudan’s President Wanted for War Crimes Likely to Meet Trump in Saudi Arabia The Saudi regime has invited Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes, to a summit with US President Donald Trump and Arab leaders.

South Korean President Warns Over Possible War with North Korea Newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned that there is a “high possibility” of military conflict with North Korea.

Turkey Court Acquit Assailant Burnt Girl over Outdoor Smoking A Turkish court acquitted a man who was detained for assaulting three women on a street and burning one of them with a cigarette, Doğan News Agency reported.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

alwaght.com
Bahrainis Urged to Gather in Mosques Before Ayatollah Qassim’s Trial

 Alwaght- Islamic scholars in Bahrain have urged masses to fill mosques in all regions on Saturday night on the eve of scheduled trial of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

"The people highlighted the most magnificent epic in the entire history of Bahrain, in defending their religion. They remained closely tied to the longest popular sit-in in the national history", the statement by the scholars said, in reference to the Diraz protest.

Ayatollah Isa Qassim, the spiritual leader of Bahraini majority Shiite population, was stripped of his nationality last June over accusations that he used his position to serve foreign interests and promote sectarianism and violence. Thousands of Bahrainis have been protesting outside the house of Ayatollah Qassim in Diraz since June 20, 2016, when the authorities revoked his citizenship. The protests have forced the Manama regime to impose strict siege on the village resided by over 20,000 citizens.

The Friday statement by Islamic scholars added that the regime's continuous tyranny throughout the years only increased the people's determination, indicating that "the continuation of this trial only increased the vigor of the people's will.

"On the night of the trial against the sect and religion, we call on filling the channels or religion with sacrificing worshippers. May all the mosques of Bahrain in all areas be filled with men and women," the Bahraini scholars asserted in their statement.

"Be prepared for any moment a religious appeal is issued in the event of any unjust judgement [against Sheikh Isa Qassim]," the statement concluded, stressing that a word of religion is effective.

Anti-regime protests have been held in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular Islamic Awakening uprising began in the country in 2011. The Al Khalifa regime has used an iron fist to silence dissent.

In March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — themselves repressive Arab regimes — were deployed to aid Bahrain in its brutal crackdown. Many people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or been arrested and illegally detained while many have seen their citizenship revoked.

Tags :

Bahrain Sheikh Isa Qassim Al Khalifar Diraz Islamic Scholars

