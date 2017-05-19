Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 19 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

News

2 Chinese Jets Intercept US Spy Plane over East China Sea

2 Chinese Jets Intercept US Spy Plane over East China Sea

Alwaght- Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft have intercepted a US spy plane flying illegally over the East China Sea.

Russia Slams US Coalition Attack on Syrian Forces Russia has condemned a US-led coalition strike on a pro-government convoy in Syria is terming it unacceptable and violates the sovereignty of the country.

UN, Syria Discussed Constitution in Geneva: Al-Jaafari Head of the Syrian delegation to the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva says he held talks with the UN Special Envoy for Syria on the country’s constitution.

EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable EU is set to launch a military headquarters after uncertainties raised over Washington’s commitment to European security by President Donald Trump.

US Spent $49M for Venezuelan Regime Change Since 2009: Report The US has spent at least US$49 million since 2009 to support right-wing opposition forces in Venezuela in bid to overthrow the government

Iran Imposes New Retaliatory Sanctions on US Iran has imposed new sanctions on US individuals and entities its for sponsoring terrorism, human rights violations or action against Iran’s national security.

Hamas Insists on Palestinian Refugees Right to Return Rejects Alternative Homeland Plan Palestinian resistance movement Hamas insists that Palestinians, whom Israeli regime evicted from their motherland, has the right returns their country.

Brazilian Protesters Demand Resignation of US-Backed President Several dozen protesters demand the resignation of US-backed Brazilian President Michel Temer, who was allegedly caught on a tape endorsing a bribe.

Russia Holds Anti-Terror Drills Near Metro Station in St. Petersburg Russian security force on Thursday held an anti-terrorism drill in St. Petersburg after a terrorist attack in the city claimed 14 lives in April.

Saudi Airstrike Kill 23 Yemeni Civilians, Including 6 Kids, in Mawzaa Saudi-led coalition airstrike has killed at least 23 people, including six children, in Yemeni town of Mawzaa.

Israeli Regime Concentrates Palestinian Hunger Strikes to 3 Jails with Hospitals Israeli regime has moved all hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners into three detention facilities with field hospitals as the protesters’ health conditions are deteriorating, a prisoners’ rights group says.

UNICEF Warns Fivefold Spike in Number of Solo Refugee Kids The United Nations Children’s Fund voiced concerns over sharp rise in the number of unaccompanied children crossing international borders.

US Senate Slams Turkish President Guards’ Brutal Attack on Washington Protesters The US State Department has strongly slammed Turkish President bodyguards’ violent attack on anti-Erdogan protesters in Washington, DC.

Sudan’s President Wanted for War Crimes Likely to Meet Trump in Saudi Arabia The Saudi regime has invited Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes, to a summit with US President Donald Trump and Arab leaders.

South Korean President Warns Over Possible War with North Korea Newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned that there is a “high possibility” of military conflict with North Korea.

Turkey Court Acquit Assailant Burnt Girl over Outdoor Smoking A Turkish court acquitted a man who was detained for assaulting three women on a street and burning one of them with a cigarette, Doğan News Agency reported.

Cholera Epidemic Kills 209 in Yemen as Suspected Cases Rise to 17,000: UNICEF Cholera has killed at least 209 people in Yemen in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia continues bombing the Arab nation.

UN Proposes Steps for Mapping New Syria Constitution Syria’s warring parties are expected to respond on Wednesday to a UN proposal on mapping a way to a new draft constitution for the conflict-ridden Arab country, as the sixth round of Syrian peace talks continued for the second day in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Youth Shot by Zionist Settler Israeli Regime forces detained a Palestinian youth after a Zionist settler shot him on Wednesday morning for allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles in the central occupied West Bank.

Suicide Bombers Attack Afghan State TV in Jalalabad A gunbattle is underway in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad as assailants raided building of Afghan state television and Radio on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Syria Talks Overshadowed by Disruptive US Measures

UN, Syria Discussed Constitution in Geneva: Al-Jaafari

Russia Slams US Coalition Attack on Syrian Forces

Blackwater Returns to Iraq under New Name

2 Chinese Jets Intercept US Spy Plane over East China Sea

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent

What Force Turkey Recalibrate Its Foreign Policy?

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured

Microsoft Slams US Spy Agency for Spread of Global Computer Virus

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army

Cholera Kills 115 in Yemen as Saudi Arabia Continues Bombardment

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism

US Steps for Raqqa Recapture Waver Amid Turkish-Kurdish Strife

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

2 Chinese Jets Intercept US Spy Plane over East China Sea

Friday 19 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
2 Chinese Jets Intercept US Spy Plane over East China Sea

A US Air Force WC-135W Constant Phoenix and two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets

Alwaght- Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft have intercepted a US spy plane flying illegally over the East China Sea.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- US military officials have confirmed that the Chinese Sukhoi Su-30 jets reportedly came within close proximity of an American four-engine WC-135 jet, with one of the Su-30s flying upside down, directly above the American plane.

Lieutenant Colonel Lori Hodge, a spokesperson for the US Air Force, said on Thursday that the Chinese fighter jets had outmaneuvered the US jet, forcing it to descend hundreds of feet from its position.

“The issue is being addressed with China through appropriate diplomatic and military channels,” Hodge said.

The crew of the US Air Force WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft, also known as a “nuke sniffer,” described the confrontation as “unprofessional.”

The US’s military presence in the region concerns China, which says such presence causes unnecessary tensions.

Chinese forces conducted two more interceptions last year, one in the South China Sea and one in the East China Sea. In the second case, a Chinese J-10 fighter came within 100 feet of a US Navy RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft.

China lays claim to almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion worth of trade passes each year.

US-backs Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam in their claims for sovereignty over parts of the waters that command strategic sea lanes and have rich fishing grounds, along with oil and gas deposits.

Since a US strategy shift in 2009 toward Asia-Pacific, tensions and disputes between countries in the South China Sea have been increasing dramatically.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Spy Plane China Intercept South China Sea

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

ISIS Taking Last Breathes in Mosul As Army Rapidly Advances on
Saudi Regime Continue Cracking down Shiite Minority Civilians in Awamiyah
Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul
Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists` Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O
ISIS Taking Last Breathes in Mosul As Army Rapidly Advances on

ISIS Taking Last Breathes in Mosul As Army Rapidly Advances on

Mosul Iraqi Bulldozer Driver Bocks an ISIS Suicide Car Bomb from Reaching the Target
Disturbing Nine injured, two arrested in violent anti-Erdogan protests at Turkish embassy in US
Saudi Aggression and Blockade Leads to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen
Yemeni Forces take down Saudi SPY Drone