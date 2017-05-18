Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 19 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

UN, Syria Discussed Constitution in Geneva: Al-Jaafari

UN, Syria Discussed Constitution in Geneva: Al-Jaafari

Head of the Syrian delegation to the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva says he held talks with the UN Special Envoy for Syria on the country’s constitution.

EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable EU is set to launch a military headquarters after uncertainties raised over Washington’s commitment to European security by President Donald Trump.

US Spent $49M for Venezuelan Regime Change Since 2009: Report The US has spent at least US$49 million since 2009 to support right-wing opposition forces in Venezuela in bid to overthrow the government

Iran Imposes New Retaliatory Sanctions on US Iran has imposed new sanctions on US individuals and entities its for sponsoring terrorism, human rights violations or action against Iran’s national security.

Hamas Insists on Palestinian Refugees Right to Return Rejects Alternative Homeland Plan Palestinian resistance movement Hamas insists that Palestinians, whom Israeli regime evicted from their motherland, has the right returns their country.

Brazilian Protesters Demand Resignation of US-Backed President Several dozen protesters demand the resignation of US-backed Brazilian President Michel Temer, who was allegedly caught on a tape endorsing a bribe.

Russia Holds Anti-Terror Drills Near Metro Station in St. Petersburg Russian security force on Thursday held an anti-terrorism drill in St. Petersburg after a terrorist attack in the city claimed 14 lives in April.

Saudi Airstrike Kill 23 Yemeni Civilians, Including 6 Kids, in Mawzaa Saudi-led coalition airstrike has killed at least 23 people, including six children, in Yemeni town of Mawzaa.

Israeli Regime Concentrates Palestinian Hunger Strikes to 3 Jails with Hospitals Israeli regime has moved all hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners into three detention facilities with field hospitals as the protesters’ health conditions are deteriorating, a prisoners’ rights group says.

UNICEF Warns Fivefold Spike in Number of Solo Refugee Kids The United Nations Children’s Fund voiced concerns over sharp rise in the number of unaccompanied children crossing international borders.

US Senate Slams Turkish President Guards’ Brutal Attack on Washington Protesters The US State Department has strongly slammed Turkish President bodyguards’ violent attack on anti-Erdogan protesters in Washington, DC.

Sudan’s President Wanted for War Crimes Likely to Meet Trump in Saudi Arabia The Saudi regime has invited Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes, to a summit with US President Donald Trump and Arab leaders.

South Korean President Warns Over Possible War with North Korea Newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned that there is a “high possibility” of military conflict with North Korea.

Turkey Court Acquit Assailant Burnt Girl over Outdoor Smoking A Turkish court acquitted a man who was detained for assaulting three women on a street and burning one of them with a cigarette, Doğan News Agency reported.

Cholera Epidemic Kills 209 in Yemen as Suspected Cases Rise to 17,000: UNICEF Cholera has killed at least 209 people in Yemen in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia continues bombing the Arab nation.

UN Proposes Steps for Mapping New Syria Constitution Syria’s warring parties are expected to respond on Wednesday to a UN proposal on mapping a way to a new draft constitution for the conflict-ridden Arab country, as the sixth round of Syrian peace talks continued for the second day in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Youth Shot by Zionist Settler Israeli Regime forces detained a Palestinian youth after a Zionist settler shot him on Wednesday morning for allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles in the central occupied West Bank.

Suicide Bombers Attack Afghan State TV in Jalalabad A gunbattle is underway in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad as assailants raided building of Afghan state television and Radio on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Russian Security Forces Arrest ISIS Recruiter in Bashkortostan: Footage Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has reportedly arrested a supporter of ISIS terrorist group in Republic of Bashkortostan.

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US Anti and pro-Erdogan protesters clashed outside the Turkish embassy in Washington as the Turkish president was in town, leaving nine people injured.

undefined
EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable

Thursday 18 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable
Alwaght- EU is set to launch a military headquarters after uncertainties raised over Washington's commitment to European security by President Donald Trump.

U foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Thursday remaining differences over a planned military headquarters had been resolved and it could be formally launched in a few days.

British objections to any suggestion the headquarters could have an operational military role had held up agreement but Mogherini stressed the way was now clear.

"I understand it is finalized. I understand we have a couple of days to have the official text in place," Mogherini told reporters after an EU defense ministers meeting in Brussels.

She stressed there was no holdup nor need to revisit the political decision all 28 member states took in March to set up the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) facility.

There had been some expectation that after EU foreign ministers approved a text Monday, the formal launch could be announced Thursday.

A statement of conclusions agreed by the defense ministers said member states looked "forward to the effective establishment, as a short term objective, of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability within the EU Military Staff in Brussels."

"The MPCC will assume responsibilities at the strategic level for the operational planning and conduct of the EU's non-executive military missions," it said.

The MPCC will initially coordinate three such missions training government forces in Mali, the Central African Republic and Somalia.

Mogherini has led efforts for the EU to take on a much larger defense and security role given the uncertainties raised over Washington's commitment to European security by President Donald Trump.

Last week, Jean-Claude Junker President of the European Commission admitted plans for an European Union (EU) Army after it emerged France and Germany are behind a joint defense fund to pay for drones and robots to bolster protection of the bloc.

Mr Juncker told German news site Salzburg.com: “A European army is not a project for the near future. It is, however, a project that would give additional weight to the European foreign and security policy. Even though the road may still be long, we could already focus our strengths better.  Although EU member states work together on military issues, the bloc does not currently have its own military capabilities.

Mogherini EU Army Defense Military US Trump

