EU to Launch Military HQ, US no longer Reliable

Alwaght- EU is set to launch a military headquarters after uncertainties raised over Washington's commitment to European security by President Donald Trump.

U foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Thursday remaining differences over a planned military headquarters had been resolved and it could be formally launched in a few days.

British objections to any suggestion the headquarters could have an operational military role had held up agreement but Mogherini stressed the way was now clear.

"I understand it is finalized. I understand we have a couple of days to have the official text in place," Mogherini told reporters after an EU defense ministers meeting in Brussels.

She stressed there was no holdup nor need to revisit the political decision all 28 member states took in March to set up the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) facility.

There had been some expectation that after EU foreign ministers approved a text Monday, the formal launch could be announced Thursday.

A statement of conclusions agreed by the defense ministers said member states looked "forward to the effective establishment, as a short term objective, of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability within the EU Military Staff in Brussels."

"The MPCC will assume responsibilities at the strategic level for the operational planning and conduct of the EU's non-executive military missions," it said.

The MPCC will initially coordinate three such missions training government forces in Mali, the Central African Republic and Somalia.

Mogherini has led efforts for the EU to take on a much larger defense and security role given the uncertainties raised over Washington's commitment to European security by President Donald Trump.

Last week, Jean-Claude Junker President of the European Commission admitted plans for an European Union (EU) Army after it emerged France and Germany are behind a joint defense fund to pay for drones and robots to bolster protection of the bloc.

Mr Juncker told German news site Salzburg.com: “A European army is not a project for the near future. It is, however, a project that would give additional weight to the European foreign and security policy. Even though the road may still be long, we could already focus our strengths better. Although EU member states work together on military issues, the bloc does not currently have its own military capabilities.