  Thursday 18 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas insists that Palestinians, whom Israeli regime evicted from their motherland, has the right returns their country.

Brazilian Protesters Demand Resignation of US-Backed President Several dozen protesters demand the resignation of US-backed Brazilian President Michel Temer, who was allegedly caught on a tape endorsing a bribe.

Russia Holds Anti-Terror Drills Near Metro Station in St. Petersburg Russian security force on Thursday held an anti-terrorism drill in St. Petersburg after a terrorist attack in the city claimed 14 lives in April.

Saudi Airstrike Kill 23 Yemeni Civilians, Including 6 Kids, in Mawzaa Saudi-led coalition airstrike has killed at least 23 people, including six children, in Yemeni town of Mawzaa.

Israeli Regime Concentrates Palestinian Hunger Strikes to 3 Jails with Hospitals Israeli regime has moved all hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners into three detention facilities with field hospitals as the protesters’ health conditions are deteriorating, a prisoners’ rights group says.

UNICEF Warns Fivefold Spike in Number of Solo Refugee Kids The United Nations Children’s Fund voiced concerns over sharp rise in the number of unaccompanied children crossing international borders.

US Senate Slams Turkish President Guards’ Brutal Attack on Washington Protesters The US State Department has strongly slammed Turkish President bodyguards’ violent attack on anti-Erdogan protesters in Washington, DC.

Sudan’s President Wanted for War Crimes Likely to Meet Trump in Saudi Arabia The Saudi regime has invited Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes, to a summit with US President Donald Trump and Arab leaders.

South Korean President Warns Over Possible War with North Korea Newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned that there is a “high possibility” of military conflict with North Korea.

Turkey Court Acquit Assailant Burnt Girl over Outdoor Smoking A Turkish court acquitted a man who was detained for assaulting three women on a street and burning one of them with a cigarette, Doğan News Agency reported.

Cholera Epidemic Kills 209 in Yemen as Suspected Cases Rise to 17,000: UNICEF Cholera has killed at least 209 people in Yemen in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia continues bombing the Arab nation.

UN Proposes Steps for Mapping New Syria Constitution Syria’s warring parties are expected to respond on Wednesday to a UN proposal on mapping a way to a new draft constitution for the conflict-ridden Arab country, as the sixth round of Syrian peace talks continued for the second day in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Youth Shot by Zionist Settler Israeli Regime forces detained a Palestinian youth after a Zionist settler shot him on Wednesday morning for allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles in the central occupied West Bank.

Suicide Bombers Attack Afghan State TV in Jalalabad A gunbattle is underway in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad as assailants raided building of Afghan state television and Radio on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Russian Security Forces Arrest ISIS Recruiter in Bashkortostan: Footage Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has reportedly arrested a supporter of ISIS terrorist group in Republic of Bashkortostan.

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US Anti and pro-Erdogan protesters clashed outside the Turkish embassy in Washington as the Turkish president was in town, leaving nine people injured.

Bahrain Denies Bail for Opp Leader Defies Calls to End to His 9-Month Solitary Jail Bahraini regime on Tuesday denied bail for an opposition leader who has been in jail since 2012 on charges of writing an editorial critical of ruling Al Khalifa dynasty, The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy reported.

More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll A new opinion poll released on Tuesday shows more Americans want President Trump impeached than those who express apathy for keeping him in office.

US Navy Chief Vows Fleet Expansion to Counter Russia, China The US Navy chief says there is need to increase the country’s fleet of warships in order to match opponents such as Russia and China.

Afghan Forces Liberate Qala-e-Zal from Taliban Afghan forces have liberated the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province, ten days after the Taliban terrorists seized its control.

Brazilian Protesters Demand Resignation of US-Backed President

Thursday 18 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Brazilian Protesters Demand Resignation of US-Backed President
Alwaght- Several dozen protesters demand the resignation of US-backed Brazilian President Michel Temer, who was allegedly caught on a tape endorsing a bribe.

According to the Globo newspaper, the demonstrators had tried to break into the parliament’s building, but police used pepper spray against them.

The trade unions and public movements have announced plans to launch nationwide protests demanding early elections. The demonstrations are scheduled for Sunday.

Earlier reports said Brazil’s businessmen have provided a tape to the Supreme Court in which Temer allegedly authorizes a bribe to silence former Speaker of the House Eduardo Cunha, who had spearheaded the impeachment of ex-President Dilma Rousseff. Cunha is now serving a 15-year sentence for corruption and money-laundering.

Alessandro Molon, an opposition lawmaker from the Rede party, has filed a demand to Speaker of the lower house, Rodrigo Maia, for impeaching Temer. Under the Brazilian law, the speaker should either start considering or reject a request on impeaching the president. Beth Sahao, a Sao Paulo state lawmaker for the Worker’s Party, said the report confirmed what opponents had been waiting for: "Concrete evidence of corruption in the Temer government, but especially of the person of President Temer himself."

Temer, who took office in August 2016, has rejected the accusations against him.

WikiLeaks documents show Temer previously spied for the United States spy agencies in the country.

According to the whistleblowing website, Temer communicated with the US embassy in Brazil via telegram, and such content would be classified as "sensitive" and "for official use only."

Rousseff was suspended from office on May 11 after the Senate voted to put her on trial for breaking budget laws in a historic decision brought on by a deep recession and a corruption scandal.

Rousseff, speaking after being notified of her suspension said, "I may have made mistakes but I did not commit any crime." She called the impeachment "fraudulent" and "a coup."

 

