Alwaght- Saudi-led coalition airstrike has killed at least 23 people, including six children, in Yemeni town of Mawzaa.

A vehicle carrying civilians, including women and children, was struck on Wednesday in Sha'abu area in Mawzaa, southwest of Taiz, AFP reports.

An unnamed coalition military source confirmed the airstrike, claiming that the civilian casualties were the result of a “mistake.”

At least six children were killed in the the attack, while the bodies of six other victims were charred beyond recognition, Yemen's state-run Saba news agency reported.

Saudi Airstrike Kill 23 Yemeni Civilians, Including 6 Kids, in Mawzaa (Photo by Saba)

Saudi Arabia launched a deadly aggression against its southern neighbor Yemen on 27 March 2015 in a bid to restore power to Yemen's resigned president who fled to Riyadh after Yemeni people's uprising in 2015.

The war has made little to no military progress against Ansarullah resistance movement and allied forces but has claimed lives of over 12,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children.

Coalition planes have repeatedly struck civilian targets in Yemen. Few such attacks have been acknowledged by the coalition, which has labeled them “mistakes” due to “bad intelligence.” One of the deadliest attacks occurred in the capital Sanaa last October, when over 140 people attending a funeral ceremony died and over 500 were injured. In March 2016, a raid on a market in northern Yemen killed 97 people.

The coalition has also imposed a strict air and naval blockade on Yemen, which has drastically worsened the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country. Millions of Yemenis are suffering from food shortages and starving. The UN says 17 million people in Yemen are at imminent risk of famine, while dwindling medical supplies and lack of trained medical personnel have led to epidemics.

Leading humanitarian organizations, including the Red Cross, have named the aerial bombing campaign and blockade the main causes behind the ongoing cholera epidemic in Sanaa that has already claimed some 210 lives, while over 17,000 cases of the disease have been registered.