UNICEF Warns Fivefold Spike in Number of Solo Refugee Kids

  Thursday 18 May 2017
Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

Russia Holds Anti-Terror Drills Near Metro Station in St. Petersburg

Russia Holds Anti-Terror Drills Near Metro Station in St. Petersburg

Russian security force on Thursday held an anti-terrorism drill in St. Petersburg after a terrorist attack in the city claimed 14 lives in April.

Saudi Airstrike Kill 23 Yemeni Civilians, Including 6 Kids, in Mawzaa Saudi-led coalition airstrike has killed at least 23 people, including six children, in Yemeni town of Mawzaa.

Israeli Regime Concentrates Palestinian Hunger Strikes to 3 Jails with Hospitals Israeli regime has moved all hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners into three detention facilities with field hospitals as the protesters’ health conditions are deteriorating, a prisoners’ rights group says.

UNICEF Warns Fivefold Spike in Number of Solo Refugee Kids The United Nations Children’s Fund voiced concerns over sharp rise in the number of unaccompanied children crossing international borders.

US Senate Slams Turkish President Guards’ Brutal Attack on Washington Protesters The US State Department has strongly slammed Turkish President bodyguards’ violent attack on anti-Erdogan protesters in Washington, DC.

Sudan’s President Wanted for War Crimes Likely to Meet Trump in Saudi Arabia The Saudi regime has invited Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes, to a summit with US President Donald Trump and Arab leaders.

South Korean President Warns Over Possible War with North Korea Newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned that there is a “high possibility” of military conflict with North Korea.

Turkey Court Acquit Assailant Burnt Girl over Outdoor Smoking A Turkish court acquitted a man who was detained for assaulting three women on a street and burning one of them with a cigarette, Doğan News Agency reported.

Cholera Epidemic Kills 209 in Yemen as Suspected Cases Rise to 17,000: UNICEF Cholera has killed at least 209 people in Yemen in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia continues bombing the Arab nation.

UN Proposes Steps for Mapping New Syria Constitution Syria’s warring parties are expected to respond on Wednesday to a UN proposal on mapping a way to a new draft constitution for the conflict-ridden Arab country, as the sixth round of Syrian peace talks continued for the second day in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Youth Shot by Zionist Settler Israeli Regime forces detained a Palestinian youth after a Zionist settler shot him on Wednesday morning for allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles in the central occupied West Bank.

Suicide Bombers Attack Afghan State TV in Jalalabad A gunbattle is underway in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad as assailants raided building of Afghan state television and Radio on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Russian Security Forces Arrest ISIS Recruiter in Bashkortostan: Footage Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has reportedly arrested a supporter of ISIS terrorist group in Republic of Bashkortostan.

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US Anti and pro-Erdogan protesters clashed outside the Turkish embassy in Washington as the Turkish president was in town, leaving nine people injured.

Bahrain Denies Bail for Opp Leader Defies Calls to End to His 9-Month Solitary Jail Bahraini regime on Tuesday denied bail for an opposition leader who has been in jail since 2012 on charges of writing an editorial critical of ruling Al Khalifa dynasty, The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy reported.

More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll A new opinion poll released on Tuesday shows more Americans want President Trump impeached than those who express apathy for keeping him in office.

US Navy Chief Vows Fleet Expansion to Counter Russia, China The US Navy chief says there is need to increase the country’s fleet of warships in order to match opponents such as Russia and China.

Afghan Forces Liberate Qala-e-Zal from Taliban Afghan forces have liberated the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province, ten days after the Taliban terrorists seized its control.

Turkey’s Purge Continues, Erdogan Pushing US to Extradite Gulen Post-coup purge in Turkey continues unabated as the country’s prosecutor orders the arrest of 85 staff at the energy and education ministries.

Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul, ISIS Total Defeat Imminent The Iraqi Armed Forces have made major advances in Mosul by liberating last bastions occupied by ISIS terrorist group

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
UNICEF Warns Fivefold Spike in Number of Solo Refugee Kids

Thursday 18 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
UNICEF Warns Fivefold Spike in Number of Solo Refugee Kids
Alwaght- The United Nations Children's Fund  voiced concerns over sharp rise in the number of unaccompanied children crossing international borders.

UNICEF issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that between 2015 and 2016, some 200,000 solo minors applied for asylum in 80 countries.

It added that another 100,000 minors were recorded while trying to cross the border between the US and Mexico.

The total sum of 300,000 shows a five-fold increase since 2010, when 66,000 children were recorded while trying to pass through international borders on their own.

UNICEF warns that many of those children fall prey to abuse and human traffickers during their journeys to escape poverty and violence in their own home countries

"Ruthless smugglers and traffickers are exploiting their vulnerability for personal gain, helping children to cross borders, only to sell them into slavery and forced prostitution," said UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Justin Forsyth.

The UN agency noted that at least 70,000 unaccompanied children sought asylum in Europe in 2015-16. It added that the central Mediterranean route between North Africa and Italy has one of the world’s highest mortality rates, with 4,579 deaths in 2016, 700 of which were children.

"Deprived, unprotected, and often alone, children on the move can become easy prey for traffickers and others who abuse and exploit them,” added the UNICEF statement.

