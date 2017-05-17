Sudan’s President Wanted for War Crimes to Meet Trump in Saudi Arabia

Alwaght-The Saudi regime has invited Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes, to a summit with US President Donald Trump and Arab leaders.

Trump is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, from Saturday on his first foreign trip since taking office in January.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour confrimed Bashir will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday. "I can confirm that President Bashir will go the day after tomorrow to Saudi Arabia," Ghandour told reporters in Geneva, declining to confirm whether Bashir would speak with Trump.

Bashir has evaded arrest since his indictment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2009 for alleged genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the conflict in Darfur in which at least 300,000 people have been killed.He denies the charges. The deadly conflict broke out in 2003 when ethnic minority groups took up arms against Bashir's Arab-dominated government, which launched a brutal counter-insurgency.

ICC has condemned South Africa for failing to arrest Bashir during his brief visit to South Africa in June 2015 for an African Union summit, despite its obligation to cooperate with the ICC as a signatory of the tribunal's founding Rome Statute. The Sudanese leader was also a guest last March at an Arab League summit hosted by Jordan -- also a signatory to the Rome Statute.

Rights advocates expressed alarm at the possibility that Trump will interact with war criminal Bashir in Riyadh. “Any interaction by President Trump with al-Bashir in Saudi Arabia, should al-Bashir attend the meeting, would send a terrible signal to the victims of the crimes and raise major questions about U.S. commitment to justice for them,” said Elise Keppler, associate director of the International Justice Program at Human Rights Watch.

The invitation of war criminal Bashir comes as no surprise as Trump is visiting Saudi Arabia which is also being blamed for committing war crimes in genocide in neighboring Yemen. The Saudi regime is leading an Arab coalition, which also includes Sudan, in daily bombardments on Yemen since March 2015.

Last January UN experts said Saudi-led coalition in Yemen may have committed war crimes in the conflict that is wracking the impoverished nation.