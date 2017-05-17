Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader

Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

Sudan’s President Wanted for War Crimes Likely to Meet Trump in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi regime has invited Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes, to a summit with US President Donald Trump and Arab leaders.

South Korean President Warns Over Possible War with North Korea Newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned that there is a “high possibility” of military conflict with North Korea.

Turkey Court Acquit Assailant Burnt Girl over Outdoor Smoking A Turkish court acquitted a man who was detained for assaulting three women on a street and burning one of them with a cigarette, Doğan News Agency reported.

Cholera Epidemic Kills 209 in Yemen as Suspected Cases Rise to 17,000: UNICEF Cholera has killed at least 209 people in Yemen in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia continues bombing the Arab nation.

UN Proposes Steps for Mapping New Syria Constitution Syria’s warring parties are expected to respond on Wednesday to a UN proposal on mapping a way to a new draft constitution for the conflict-ridden Arab country, as the sixth round of Syrian peace talks continued for the second day in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Youth Shot by Zionist Settler Israeli Regime forces detained a Palestinian youth after a Zionist settler shot him on Wednesday morning for allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles in the central occupied West Bank.

Suicide Bombers Attack Afghan State TV in Jalalabad A gunbattle is underway in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad as assailants raided building of Afghan state television and Radio on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Russian Security Forces Arrest ISIS Recruiter in Bashkortostan: Footage Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has reportedly arrested a supporter of ISIS terrorist group in Republic of Bashkortostan.

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US Anti and pro-Erdogan protesters clashed outside the Turkish embassy in Washington as the Turkish president was in town, leaving nine people injured.

Bahrain Denies Bail for Opp Leader Defies Calls to End to His 9-Month Solitary Jail Bahraini regime on Tuesday denied bail for an opposition leader who has been in jail since 2012 on charges of writing an editorial critical of ruling Al Khalifa dynasty, The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy reported.

More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll A new opinion poll released on Tuesday shows more Americans want President Trump impeached than those who express apathy for keeping him in office.

US Navy Chief Vows Fleet Expansion to Counter Russia, China The US Navy chief says there is need to increase the country’s fleet of warships in order to match opponents such as Russia and China.

Afghan Forces Liberate Qala-e-Zal from Taliban Afghan forces have liberated the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province, ten days after the Taliban terrorists seized its control.

Turkey’s Purge Continues, Erdogan Pushing US to Extradite Gulen Post-coup purge in Turkey continues unabated as the country’s prosecutor orders the arrest of 85 staff at the energy and education ministries.

Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul, ISIS Total Defeat Imminent The Iraqi Armed Forces have made major advances in Mosul by liberating last bastions occupied by ISIS terrorist group

Islamic Jihad, Hamas Reiterate Resistance for Palestine Liberation Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas resistance movements have reiterated continued resistance to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Consulting on Syria De-Escalation Zones Russia, Turkey and Iran - are actively working on implementing a memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in Syria.

Sheikh Qassim Censures UN over Hostility towards Hezbollah Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General has censured a recent UN report for being hostile towards Hezbollah and serving US-Israeli interests.

White House Rejects Reports that Trumps Told Russia Classified Info White House rejected claims that Donald Trump has revealed highly classified information about ISIS terrorist group to Russians.

Turkey To Establish Military Base in Northern Syria: Deputy PM Turkey mulls establishing a military base near the Syrian city of al-Bab where Turkey has previously launched several incursions against.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Thursday 18 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght-The Saudi regime has invited Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes, to a summit with US President Donald Trump and Arab leaders.

Trump is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, from Saturday on his first foreign trip since taking office in January.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour confrimed Bashir will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday. "I can confirm that President Bashir will go the day after tomorrow to Saudi Arabia," Ghandour told reporters in Geneva, declining to confirm whether Bashir would speak with Trump.

Bashir has evaded arrest since his indictment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2009 for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the conflict in Darfur in which at least 300,000 people have been killed. He denies the charges. The deadly conflict broke out in 2003 when ethnic minority groups took up arms against Bashir's Arab-dominated government, which launched a brutal counter-insurgency.

ICC has condemned South Africa for failing to arrest Bashir during his brief visit to South Africa in June 2015 for an African Union summit, despite its obligation to cooperate with the ICC as a signatory of the tribunal's founding Rome Statute. The Sudanese leader was also a guest last March at an Arab League summit hosted by Jordan -- also a signatory to the Rome Statute.

Rights advocates expressed alarm at the possibility that Trump will interact with war criminal Bashir in Riyadh. “Any interaction by President Trump with al-Bashir in Saudi Arabia, should al-Bashir attend the meeting, would send a terrible signal to the victims of the crimes and raise major questions about U.S. commitment to justice for them,” said Elise Keppler, associate director of the International Justice Program at Human Rights Watch.

The invitation of war criminal Bashir comes as no surprise as Trump is visiting Saudi Arabia which is also being blamed for committing war crimes and genocide in neighboring Yemen. The Saudi regime is leading an Arab coalition, which also includes Sudan, in daily bombardments on Yemen since March 2015.

Last January UN experts said Saudi-led coalition in Yemen may have committed war crimes in the conflict that is wracking the impoverished nation.

Yemenis' pleas fall deaf ears, US Seeks striking $300 Billion Arms Deals for Saudi Arabia

Turning a blind eye to sufferings of most impoverished Arab nation Washington is working hard to ink a series of arms deals for Riyadh worth of hundreds of billions dollar.

A senior White House official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said on Friday the arms package could end up surpassing more than $300 billion over a decade, a week ahead of President Donald Trump's planned visit to Riyadh.

"We are in the final stages of a series of deals," the official said. The package is being developed to coincide with Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia. Trump has chosen the Persian Gulf kingdom as destination for his first foreign visit.

The United States has been the main supplier for most Saudi military needs, from F-15 fighter jets to command and control systems worth tens of billions of dollars in recent years, ignoring international call for an end to Al Saud regime which is blamed for committing war crimes in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia launched a deadly aggression against its southern neighbor Yemen on 27 March 2015 in a bid to restore power to Yemen's resigned president who fled to Riyadh after Yemeni people's uprising in 2015.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children, have been killed during the Saudi-led aggression.  

Washington and its oil-rich ally Riyadh have also been negotiating over arms and maintenance, ships, air missile defense and maritime security, the official said.

The official added: "It's good for the American economy but it will also be good in terms of building a capability that is appropriate for the challenges of the region. Israel would still maintain an edge."

The US and UK have been providing logistic and intelligence support to Riyadh in its war against defenseless Yemenis, while equipping the kingdom’s military forces with a wide array of weapons including illegal munitions like cluster bombs.

Saudi Arabia was the world’s second largest arms importer in 2016 after India, purchasing over $15 billion in weapons, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Human Rights Group have repeatedly condemned western countries arms sale to Saudi Arabia whom they accuse of committing blatant war crimes against poorest Arab nation of Yemen.

Amnesty International has recently censured the US and UK for their “shameful” weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia, saying Washington and London were fueling the serious human rights violations and war crimes in Yemen committed by Riyadh. 

Amnesty said the US and UK have sold over $5 billion worth of weapons to the Riyadh regime since the onset of the war, more than 10 times the $450 million they have allegedly spent to help save Yemeni civilians.

Saudi Arabia has conducted at least 58 “unlawful airstrikes” since the start of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen “with direct military support from the US and assistance from the UK,” according to a report in October by Human Rights Watch.

Despite spending billions of dollars on the full-scale war, however, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its pre-determined goals.

 

 

Saudi Regime Continue Cracking down Shiite Minority Civilians in Awamiyah
Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul
Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists` Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O
26 killed over 40 injured after a Suicide Bomber targets a Pakistani senator
Disturbing Nine injured, two arrested in violent anti-Erdogan protests at Turkish embassy in US
Saudi Aggression and Blockade Leads to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen
Yemeni Forces take down Saudi SPY Drone
Yemeni Snipers Gun down Saudi Troopers in Regional Borders