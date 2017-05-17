Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in Tehran on Wednesday when he met a group of people from various backgrounds ahead of the presidential and Islamic city council elections.

In this meeting, the Leader of the Revolution invited the nation to appreciate the peace and security Iran enjoys during the week of elections. The Supreme Leader said, "Look at the countries of the region, where can you find a place where there is no insecurity? Among this insecure collection of countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran is busy preparing for elections in peace and security. We have only two days left until Election Day. All Praise is due to God. This peaceful and calm environment is invaluable. In a country with 80 million people, the nation is, enthusiastically, preparing themselves for Election Day, meanwhile there is peace everywhere; this is truly something precious that we should appreciate."

Willpower, determination

The Leader of the Revolution held that, "It is likely that some individuals seek to violate law, however these sectors--whether the executive, regulatory, or security sectors--are trustworthy and reliable, thank God; they should of course watch out."

Ayatollah Khamenei warned the nation and the authorities of the enemy by stating, "The Iranian nation has an enemy; against this enemy, the face of the nation should strongly reflect resolute willpower and determination, as well as self-confidence, peace and calm."

Public discipline and commitment to election laws

The Leader highlighted the significance of public discipline, emphasizing "The discipline among our people is extremely important; public discipline and the people's commitment to abide by laws before the election, on the day of the election and after the election, are valuable. This is what many countries lack; and our nation proves to enjoy that: we have learned from experiences in the past. The Iranian nation has learned through experience that discipline is beneficial, and indiscipline unlawfulness can be so harmful."

Freedom in the Islamic Republic

Ayatollah Khamenei further held "The Islamic Republic has granted us freedom; although, some people are ungrateful and use the freedom they are given to deny freedom exists--this is ungrateful. Thank God there is a free environment in Iran; there is the influence of the people's vote in electing the president and city managers. This is crucial. Groups within our region, whose government heads are backed by the US regime, long for having such elections. It is a dream for them to take the stage, to have a few people compete for taking on the presidency, and for the people to have the right to vote."

Candidates

Iranians will head to the polls on Friday to choose among incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, Ebrahim Raeisi, who has served in different capacities at the Iranian Judiciary, and Mostafa Hashemi-Taba, a minister of industries and vice president. Iranians will also choose members of Iran’s City and Village Councils on the same day.

Originally, six candidates were approved to contest the election, namely Rouhani, Raeisi, Es’haq Jahangiri, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Mostafa Aqa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi-Taba.

The six attended three live televised debates to elaborate on their plans and agendas on different issues, including political, economic and cultural fields.

Into the last days of campaigning, Qalibaf and Aqa Mirsalim pulled out of the race in support of Raeisi, and Jahangiri quit the bid in Favor of Rouhani.