  Thursday 18 May 2017
Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

Sudan’s President Wanted for War Crimes Likely to Meet Trump in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi regime has invited Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes, to a summit with US President Donald Trump and Arab leaders.

South Korean President Warns Over Possible War with North Korea Newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned that there is a “high possibility” of military conflict with North Korea.

Turkey Court Acquit Assailant Burnt Girl over Outdoor Smoking A Turkish court acquitted a man who was detained for assaulting three women on a street and burning one of them with a cigarette, Doğan News Agency reported.

Cholera Epidemic Kills 209 in Yemen as Suspected Cases Rise to 17,000: UNICEF Cholera has killed at least 209 people in Yemen in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia continues bombing the Arab nation.

UN Proposes Steps for Mapping New Syria Constitution Syria’s warring parties are expected to respond on Wednesday to a UN proposal on mapping a way to a new draft constitution for the conflict-ridden Arab country, as the sixth round of Syrian peace talks continued for the second day in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Youth Shot by Zionist Settler Israeli Regime forces detained a Palestinian youth after a Zionist settler shot him on Wednesday morning for allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles in the central occupied West Bank.

Suicide Bombers Attack Afghan State TV in Jalalabad A gunbattle is underway in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad as assailants raided building of Afghan state television and Radio on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Russian Security Forces Arrest ISIS Recruiter in Bashkortostan: Footage Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has reportedly arrested a supporter of ISIS terrorist group in Republic of Bashkortostan.

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US Anti and pro-Erdogan protesters clashed outside the Turkish embassy in Washington as the Turkish president was in town, leaving nine people injured.

Bahrain Denies Bail for Opp Leader Defies Calls to End to His 9-Month Solitary Jail Bahraini regime on Tuesday denied bail for an opposition leader who has been in jail since 2012 on charges of writing an editorial critical of ruling Al Khalifa dynasty, The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy reported.

More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll A new opinion poll released on Tuesday shows more Americans want President Trump impeached than those who express apathy for keeping him in office.

US Navy Chief Vows Fleet Expansion to Counter Russia, China The US Navy chief says there is need to increase the country’s fleet of warships in order to match opponents such as Russia and China.

Afghan Forces Liberate Qala-e-Zal from Taliban Afghan forces have liberated the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province, ten days after the Taliban terrorists seized its control.

Turkey’s Purge Continues, Erdogan Pushing US to Extradite Gulen Post-coup purge in Turkey continues unabated as the country’s prosecutor orders the arrest of 85 staff at the energy and education ministries.

Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul, ISIS Total Defeat Imminent The Iraqi Armed Forces have made major advances in Mosul by liberating last bastions occupied by ISIS terrorist group

Islamic Jihad, Hamas Reiterate Resistance for Palestine Liberation Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas resistance movements have reiterated continued resistance to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Consulting on Syria De-Escalation Zones Russia, Turkey and Iran - are actively working on implementing a memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in Syria.

Sheikh Qassim Censures UN over Hostility towards Hezbollah Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General has censured a recent UN report for being hostile towards Hezbollah and serving US-Israeli interests.

White House Rejects Reports that Trumps Told Russia Classified Info White House rejected claims that Donald Trump has revealed highly classified information about ISIS terrorist group to Russians.

Turkey To Establish Military Base in Northern Syria: Deputy PM Turkey mulls establishing a military base near the Syrian city of al-Bab where Turkey has previously launched several incursions against.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Iran Celebrates Security, Peace Ahead of Election: Leader

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says Iran is preparing for its presidential elections in a secure and calm environment at the heart of a region rife with unrest.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in Tehran on Wednesday when he met a group of people from various backgrounds ahead of the presidential and Islamic city council elections.

In this meeting, the Leader of the Revolution invited the nation to appreciate the peace and security Iran enjoys during the week of elections. The Supreme Leader said, "Look at the countries of the region, where can you find a place where there is no insecurity? Among this insecure collection of countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran is busy preparing for elections in peace and security. We have only two days left until Election Day. All Praise is due to God. This peaceful and calm environment is invaluable. In a country with 80 million people, the nation is, enthusiastically, preparing themselves for Election Day, meanwhile there is peace everywhere; this is truly something precious that we should appreciate."

Willpower, determination

The Leader of the Revolution held that, "It is likely that some individuals seek to violate law, however these sectors--whether the executive, regulatory, or security sectors--are trustworthy and reliable, thank God; they should of course watch out."

Ayatollah Khamenei warned the nation and the authorities of the enemy by stating, "The Iranian nation has an enemy; against this enemy, the face of the nation should strongly reflect resolute willpower and determination, as well as self-confidence, peace and calm."

Public discipline and commitment to election laws

The Leader highlighted the significance of public discipline, emphasizing "The discipline among our people is extremely important; public discipline and the people's commitment to abide by laws before the election, on the day of the election and after the election, are valuable. This is what many countries lack; and our nation proves to enjoy that: we have learned from experiences in the past. The Iranian nation has learned through experience that discipline is beneficial, and indiscipline unlawfulness can be so harmful."

Freedom in the Islamic Republic

Ayatollah Khamenei further held "The Islamic Republic has granted us freedom; although, some people are ungrateful and use the freedom they are given to deny freedom exists--this is ungrateful. Thank God there is a free environment in Iran; there is the influence of the people's vote in electing the president and city managers. This is crucial. Groups within our region, whose government heads are backed by the US regime, long for having such elections. It is a dream for them to take the stage, to have a few people compete for taking on the presidency, and for the people to have the right to vote."

Candidates

Iranians will head to the polls on Friday to choose among incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, Ebrahim Raeisi, who has served in different capacities at the Iranian Judiciary, and Mostafa Hashemi-Taba, a minister of industries and vice president. Iranians will also choose members of Iran’s City and Village Councils on the same day.

Originally, six candidates were approved to contest the election, namely Rouhani, Raeisi, Es’haq Jahangiri, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Mostafa Aqa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi-Taba.

The six attended three live televised debates to elaborate on their plans and agendas on different issues, including political, economic and cultural fields.

Into the last days of campaigning, Qalibaf and Aqa Mirsalim pulled out of the race in support of Raeisi, and Jahangiri quit the bid in Favor of Rouhani.

Iran Election Ayatollah Khamenei Peace

