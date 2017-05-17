Turkey Court Acquit Assailant Burnt Girl over Outdoor Smoking

Alwaght- A Turkish court acquitted a man who was detained for assaulting three women on a street and burning one of them with a cigarette, Doğan News Agency reported.

The man, identified only by the initials B.T., assaulted the 20-year-old Dilay Özel who was walking home along with her mother and aunt in Antalya’s Muratpaşa district.

Dilay's aunt was lighting up her cigarette that the suspect verbally attacked them saying “What has this country come to when women are smoking on the street?”

After the young girl's mother replied, “This is a free country, you can’t interfere with my smoking,” the man attacked Dilay and put out his burning cigarette on her.

“While I was trying to separate [them], the man put out his cigarette on my throat. He ran away while I was squirming in pain,” the young woman said during her testimony.

“The doctors also said I have a second degree burn and the cigarette scar will be permanent,” Özel told reporters.

Locals who witnessed the assault chased the assailant and eventually detained by police.



After his interrogation at the police quarters, the suspect was referred to the court, where he testified to the judge. But the judge shortly after ordered him released without charges.



