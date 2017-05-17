Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 17 May 2017
Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Cholera Epidemic Kills 209 in Yemen as Suspected Cases Rise to 17,000: UNICEF

Cholera Epidemic Kills 209 in Yemen as Suspected Cases Rise to 17,000: UNICEF

Cholera has killed at least 209 people in Yemen in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia continues bombing the Arab nation.

UN Proposes Steps for Mapping New Syria Constitution Syria’s warring parties are expected to respond on Wednesday to a UN proposal on mapping a way to a new draft constitution for the conflict-ridden Arab country, as the sixth round of Syrian peace talks continued for the second day in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Youth Shot by Zionist Settler Israeli Regime forces detained a Palestinian youth after a Zionist settler shot him on Wednesday morning for allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles in the central occupied West Bank.

Suicide Bombers Attack Afghan State TV in Jalalabad A gunbattle is underway in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad as assailants raided building of Afghan state television and Radio on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Russian Security Forces Arrest ISIS Recruiter in Bashkortostan: Footage Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has reportedly arrested a supporter of ISIS terrorist group in Republic of Bashkortostan.

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US Anti and pro-Erdogan protesters clashed outside the Turkish embassy in Washington as the Turkish president was in town, leaving nine people injured.

Bahrain Denies Bail for Opp Leader Defies Calls to End to His 9-Month Solitary Jail Bahraini regime on Tuesday denied bail for an opposition leader who has been in jail since 2012 on charges of writing an editorial critical of ruling Al Khalifa dynasty, The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy reported.

More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll A new opinion poll released on Tuesday shows more Americans want President Trump impeached than those who express apathy for keeping him in office.

US Navy Chief Vows Fleet Expansion to Counter Russia, China The US Navy chief says there is need to increase the country’s fleet of warships in order to match opponents such as Russia and China.

Afghan Forces Liberate Qala-e-Zal from Taliban Afghan forces have liberated the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province, ten days after the Taliban terrorists seized its control.

Turkey’s Purge Continues, Erdogan Pushing US to Extradite Gulen Post-coup purge in Turkey continues unabated as the country’s prosecutor orders the arrest of 85 staff at the energy and education ministries.

Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul, ISIS Total Defeat Imminent The Iraqi Armed Forces have made major advances in Mosul by liberating last bastions occupied by ISIS terrorist group

Islamic Jihad, Hamas Reiterate Resistance for Palestine Liberation Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas resistance movements have reiterated continued resistance to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Consulting on Syria De-Escalation Zones Russia, Turkey and Iran - are actively working on implementing a memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in Syria.

Sheikh Qassim Censures UN over Hostility towards Hezbollah Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General has censured a recent UN report for being hostile towards Hezbollah and serving US-Israeli interests.

White House Rejects Reports that Trumps Told Russia Classified Info White House rejected claims that Donald Trump has revealed highly classified information about ISIS terrorist group to Russians.

Turkey To Establish Military Base in Northern Syria: Deputy PM Turkey mulls establishing a military base near the Syrian city of al-Bab where Turkey has previously launched several incursions against.

Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday The sixth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva will start on Tuesday with the participation of government and opposition delegations.

S African Deputy President, Ministers Hold Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike South African Deputy and several ministers have held a hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners currently on hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

US-led ’Eager Lion’ Drills near Syrian Border: Aims, Outcomes Concerns grow about possible military intervention in southern Syria as Washington and allies continue war simulation.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
News

Alwaght- Cholera has killed at least 209 people in Yemen in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia continues bombing the Arab nation.

"Alarming Increase: To date, over 17,200 suspected cases of cholera have been reported across Yemen, including 209 associated deaths," the United Nations children's Fund Yemen office said on Twitter Wednesday. 

The epidemic has spread to 62 towns in 15 provinces, where about three million people live, and about 3,000 new cases with Cholera symptoms are reported each day, according to the spokesman.

The sharp increase came one day after UNICEF said 186 people had died from the disease. 

On Sunday, the Yemeni authorities declared a state of emergency in the capital Sana'a and appealed for international help to contain the cholera outbreak.

Red Cross and the UN suggest that Saudi Arabia's over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak.

Calling the situation in Yemen “catastrophic,” Dominik Stillhart, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director of Operations, told RT on Tuesday that Sana’a, were “really struggling to cope,” with “heartbreaking” scenes of people having to share beds, amid a never-ceasing inflow of new patients.

Stillhart said that that 160 hospitals and other medical facilities have been destroyed, predominantly as the result of bombing by the Saudi-led, Western-backed coalition that have been bombing Yemen since March 2017, “seriously weakening the health system."

The ICRC second-in-command also blamed the Saudi-imposed aerial and naval blockade for leading to the famine and poverty that provided a breeding ground for the epidemic, which has resulted in a declaration of a state of emergency.

“There is a situation where people are not only affected by the direct consequences of conflict, but the economy has been seriously slowed down, because it is very costly to move goods across the country through the different frontlines. Then there is the aerial blockade, and it is difficult to move food into some of the seaports,” said Stillhart, who insisted that ICRC have “repeatedly called on the conflict participants” to allow full access for humanitarian supplies.

Stillhart estimated that over 17 million Yemenis – two-thirds of the population – require humanitarian assistance, and 10 million are in “acute need” of food aid.

Saudi Arabia launched a deadly aggression against its southern neighbor Yemen on 27 March 2015 in a bid to restore power to Yemen's resigned president who fled to Riyadh after Yemeni people's uprising in 2015.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children, have been killed during the Saudi-led aggression.  

 

 

