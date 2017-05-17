Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 17 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

News

Cholera Epidemic Kills 209 in Yemen as Suspected Cases Rise to 17,000: UNICEF

Cholera Epidemic Kills 209 in Yemen as Suspected Cases Rise to 17,000: UNICEF

Cholera has killed at least 209 people in Yemen in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia continues bombing the Arab nation.

UN Proposes Steps for Mapping New Syria Constitution Syria’s warring parties are expected to respond on Wednesday to a UN proposal on mapping a way to a new draft constitution for the conflict-ridden Arab country, as the sixth round of Syrian peace talks continued for the second day in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Youth Shot by Zionist Settler Israeli Regime forces detained a Palestinian youth after a Zionist settler shot him on Wednesday morning for allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles in the central occupied West Bank.

Suicide Bombers Attack Afghan State TV in Jalalabad A gunbattle is underway in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad as assailants raided building of Afghan state television and Radio on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Russian Security Forces Arrest ISIS Recruiter in Bashkortostan: Footage Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has reportedly arrested a supporter of ISIS terrorist group in Republic of Bashkortostan.

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US Anti and pro-Erdogan protesters clashed outside the Turkish embassy in Washington as the Turkish president was in town, leaving nine people injured.

Bahrain Denies Bail for Opp Leader Defies Calls to End to His 9-Month Solitary Jail Bahraini regime on Tuesday denied bail for an opposition leader who has been in jail since 2012 on charges of writing an editorial critical of ruling Al Khalifa dynasty, The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy reported.

More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll A new opinion poll released on Tuesday shows more Americans want President Trump impeached than those who express apathy for keeping him in office.

US Navy Chief Vows Fleet Expansion to Counter Russia, China The US Navy chief says there is need to increase the country’s fleet of warships in order to match opponents such as Russia and China.

Afghan Forces Liberate Qala-e-Zal from Taliban Afghan forces have liberated the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province, ten days after the Taliban terrorists seized its control.

Turkey’s Purge Continues, Erdogan Pushing US to Extradite Gulen Post-coup purge in Turkey continues unabated as the country’s prosecutor orders the arrest of 85 staff at the energy and education ministries.

Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul, ISIS Total Defeat Imminent The Iraqi Armed Forces have made major advances in Mosul by liberating last bastions occupied by ISIS terrorist group

Islamic Jihad, Hamas Reiterate Resistance for Palestine Liberation Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas resistance movements have reiterated continued resistance to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Consulting on Syria De-Escalation Zones Russia, Turkey and Iran - are actively working on implementing a memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in Syria.

Sheikh Qassim Censures UN over Hostility towards Hezbollah Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General has censured a recent UN report for being hostile towards Hezbollah and serving US-Israeli interests.

White House Rejects Reports that Trumps Told Russia Classified Info White House rejected claims that Donald Trump has revealed highly classified information about ISIS terrorist group to Russians.

Turkey To Establish Military Base in Northern Syria: Deputy PM Turkey mulls establishing a military base near the Syrian city of al-Bab where Turkey has previously launched several incursions against.

Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday The sixth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva will start on Tuesday with the participation of government and opposition delegations.

S African Deputy President, Ministers Hold Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike South African Deputy and several ministers have held a hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners currently on hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

US-led ’Eager Lion’ Drills near Syrian Border: Aims, Outcomes Concerns grow about possible military intervention in southern Syria as Washington and allies continue war simulation.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Suicide Bombers Attack Afghan State TV in Jalalabad

Why Britain’s Support for Bahrain King Unwavering?

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Youth Shot by Zionist Settler

More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll

Russian Security Forces Arrest ISIS Recruiter in Bashkortostan: Footage

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US

UN Proposes Steps for Mapping New Syria Constitution

Cholera Epidemic Kills 209 in Yemen with Suspected Cases Rising to 17,000: UNICEF

Bahrain Denies Bail for Opp Leader Defies Calls to End to His 9-Month Solitary Jail

US, Jordan Possibly Seek Fresh Adventure in Syria

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Trump Ignited Record Level Islamophobia across US: Report

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr.

Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration

Why Syrian Govt. Turning Head to East from Western Fronts?

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners

UNHCR Warns Over Saudi Saudi Attack on Key Yemeni Port

China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

China Urges US Restraint over North Korea

What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

UN Proposes Steps for Mapping New Syria Constitution

Wednesday 17 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
UN Proposes Steps for Mapping New Syria Constitution
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Syria’s warring parties are expected to respond on Wednesday to a UN proposal on mapping a way to a new draft constitution for the conflict-ridden Arab country, as the sixth round of Syrian peace talks continued for the second day in the Swiss city of Geneva.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura met twice with delegations from Syria’s opposite sides on Tuesday.

Opposition figures said their meetings with the UN envoy had focused on a "surprised" proposal aimed at the drafting of a new constitution and the issue of prisoners.

A source close to the Syrian government delegation confirmed that they had received a copy of the UN proposal.

Two opposition sources told AFP that de Mistura had presented Syria’s main opposition bloc, the Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC), with a document proposing a team of civil society activists and technocrats tasked with mapping a way forward to a draft law.

A copy of the proposal seen by AFP said the “consultative” team would begin work immediately on “specific options for constitutional drafting” in an attempt to “prevent a constitutional or legal vacuum at any point during the political transition process being negotiated.”

However, the HNC’s Munzer Makhos said opposition figures had “many reservations” and were still discussing the document.

 "It will become clear on Wednesday. This paper was a surprise -- it was not expected in the first place,” Makhos added.

Since March 2011, Syria has been gripped by militancy it blames on some Western states and their regional allies that have long pushed for the ouster of the Damascus government.

Several rounds of intra-syrian peace talks have been held in Geneva and the Kazakh capital, Astana.

The Astana talks, brokered by Iran, Russia and Turkey, have most recently produced a memorandum of understanding on de-escalation zones in Syria, sharply reducing fighting in the country.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Geneva Sixth New Constitution

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Saudi Regime Continue Cracking down Shiite Minority Civilians in Awamiyah
Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul
Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists` Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O
26 killed over 40 injured after a Suicide Bomber targets a Pakistani senator
Saudi Regime Continue Cracking down Shiite Minority Civilians in Awamiyah

Saudi Regime Continue Cracking down Shiite Minority Civilians in Awamiyah

Disturbing Nine injured, two arrested in violent anti-Erdogan protests at Turkish embassy in US
Saudi Aggression and Blockade Leads to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen
Yemeni Forces take down Saudi SPY Drone
Yemeni Snipers Gun down Saudi Troopers in Regional Borders