Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Youth Shot by Zionist Settler

Alwaght- Israeli Regime forces detained a Palestinian youth after a Zionist settler shot him on Wednesday morning for allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles in the central occupied West Bank.

According Ma’an news agency Israeli settlers opened fire on 19-year-old Ibrahim Rasem Hamed and a group of other Palestinian activists who had closed off the section of the highway east of Ramallah to voice support for the ongoing mass hunger strike launched by more than 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, which entered its 31st day on Wednesday.

Activist youth have been blockading commuter thoroughfares across the West Bank in recent days for the same reason, demanding Palestinian leadership to support the prisoners and intervene to help achieve the aims of the hunger strike.

Palestinian activists and rights groups have accused Israeli regime of fostering a “culture of impunity” for Zionist settlers and soldiers committing violent acts against Palestinians.

In March, Israeli NGO Yesh Din revealed that Tel Aviv regime authorities served indictments in only 8.2 percent of cases of Israeli settlers committing anti-Palestinian crimes in the occupied West Bank in the past three years.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the West Bank in violation of international law, with announcements of settlement expansion earlier this year sparking condemnation from the international community.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), there were a total of 107 reported settler attacks against Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds in 2016.