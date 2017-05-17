Suicide Bombers Attack Afghan State TV in Jalalabad

Alwaght- A gunbattle is underway in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad as assailants raided building of Afghan state television and Radio on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Reuters cited the provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khughyani as saying "We can confirm that a number of insurgents have entered the building". "Who they are, and what their target is, is still not clear."

He said there appeared to have been at least three attackers, two of whom had blown themselves up while at least one was still fighting.

The attackers, which carried AK-47s, entered Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA), Al Jazeera reported, adding so far, there have been two people and six wounded, including journalists.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province, the eastern province on the border with Pakistan where Islamic State fighters have established a stronghold, but there is also a strong Taliban presence in the region.

Insurgents fighting to oust the Western-backed government in Kabul have conducted a series of high-profile attacks this year on targets including Afghanistan's largest military hospital and a military base in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.