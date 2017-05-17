Russian Security Forces Arrest ISIS Recruiter in Bashkortostan: Footage

Alwaght- Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has reportedly arrested a supporter of ISIS terrorist group in Republic of Bashkortostan.

FSB released footage, showing the arrest of an ISIS recruiter in Russia's most populous republic. In accordance with the Constitution of Bashkortostan and Russian Federation Constitution, Bashkortostan is a state (country), but has no sovereignty.

According to the FSB, the alleged recruiter was arrested in early May after it emerged that the suspect allegedly contacted individuals linked to extremist activity and helped new ISIS recruits travel to Syria. Footage captured the raid on the suspect's flat, where he reportedly kept prohibited extremist literature and other material, RT reported.

Late on February 2017, Russia has arrested two supporters of ISIS terrorist group who were planning a terror attack on the Far Eastern island of Sakhalin.

The FSB said the two men were arrested in an apartment in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a city on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, were planning to carry out a huge terrorist attack in a crowded public place.