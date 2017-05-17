More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 17 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

News

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US

Anti and pro-Erdogan protesters clashed outside the Turkish embassy in Washington as the Turkish president was in town, leaving nine people injured.

Bahrain Denies Bail for Opp Leader Defies Calls to End to His 9-Month Solitary Jail Bahraini regime on Tuesday denied bail for an opposition leader who has been in jail since 2012 on charges of writing an editorial critical of ruling Al Khalifa dynasty, The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy reported.

More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll A new opinion poll released on Tuesday shows more Americans want President Trump impeached than those who express apathy for keeping him in office.

US Navy Chief Vows Fleet Expansion to Counter Russia, China The US Navy chief says there is need to increase the country’s fleet of warships in order to match opponents such as Russia and China.

Afghan Forces Liberate Qala-e-Zal from Taliban Afghan forces have liberated the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province, ten days after the Taliban terrorists seized its control.

Turkey’s Purge Continues, Erdogan Pushing US to Extradite Gulen Post-coup purge in Turkey continues unabated as the country’s prosecutor orders the arrest of 85 staff at the energy and education ministries.

Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul, ISIS Total Defeat Imminent The Iraqi Armed Forces have made major advances in Mosul by liberating last bastions occupied by ISIS terrorist group

Islamic Jihad, Hamas Reiterate Resistance for Palestine Liberation Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas resistance movements have reiterated continued resistance to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Consulting on Syria De-Escalation Zones Russia, Turkey and Iran - are actively working on implementing a memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in Syria.

Sheikh Qassim Censures UN over Hostility towards Hezbollah Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General has censured a recent UN report for being hostile towards Hezbollah and serving US-Israeli interests.

White House Rejects Reports that Trumps Told Russia Classified Info White House rejected claims that Donald Trump has revealed highly classified information about ISIS terrorist group to Russians.

Turkey To Establish Military Base in Northern Syria: Deputy PM Turkey mulls establishing a military base near the Syrian city of al-Bab where Turkey has previously launched several incursions against.

Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday The sixth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva will start on Tuesday with the participation of government and opposition delegations.

S African Deputy President, Ministers Hold Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike South African Deputy and several ministers have held a hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners currently on hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

US-led ’Eager Lion’ Drills near Syrian Border: Aims, Outcomes Concerns grow about possible military intervention in southern Syria as Washington and allies continue war simulation.

Putin Alarmed by Global Cyber-Attacks President Vladimir Putin has called for discussing the problem of cyber security at a "serious political level" with other countries.

EU Planning Military Deployment in Africa to Stop Migrants Germany and Italy have called for the deployment of European Union troops in Africa to ostensibly stop illegal migrants from the continent crossing over to Europe.

US-led Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa A US-led alliance has committed a new massacre against the Syrians, killing 22 civilians in al-Akershi village

Barghouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike Imprisoned Palestinian parliamentarian Marwan Barghouti, leading hunger strike for nearly month, vowed to go ahead with the strike as Palestinian mark Nakba Day.

North Korea Hails Nuclear-Capable Missile Test North Korea has confirmed carrying out a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile test carried under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port

US to Ink $300 Billion Arms Deals for Saudi Arabia despite War Crime in Yemen

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

US, Jordan Possibly Seek Fresh Adventure in Syria

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide

Why Syrian Govt. Turning Head to East from Western Fronts?

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Merkel Wants End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen as Germany Agrees to Train Saudi Soldiers

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

How Did Russia Grab US Safe Zones Idea for Own Favor?

British Lords Urge Govt. to Avoid ‘Unpredictable’ Trump

Unraveling Israeli Crimes on Yemeni Children Kidnapped, Sold in 1950s

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll

Wednesday 17 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- A new opinion poll released on Tuesday shows more Americans want President Trump impeached than those who express apathy for keeping him in office.

The survey released by the Democratic firm Public Policy Polling showed that for the first time Americans supported impeaching Trump than not with 48 percent of the respondents saying they would support Trump's impeachment, while only 41 percent opposing the idea.

Additionally, only 43 percent of voters think the president is going to finish his full term -- while 45 percent think he will not, and 12 percent are unsure.

The same polling company reported three months ago that Americans were evenly divided on the issue.

The Tuesday poll was conducted between May 12 and 14, interviewing 692 registered voters with a minus 3.7 percent margin of error.

According to a Gallup survey released a day earlier, Trump’s job approval ratings after more than 100 days in office were the least among four US presidents.

It showed that only 38 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s performance as president, while 57 percent were unhappy with it. Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had an approval rating of 64 percent at this point in his presidency.

The number stood at 56 percent for his Republican predecessor George W. Bush.

At least 12 congressional democrats have called for Trump's impeachment since he took office in January.

The results of both surveys were released after Trump's controversial dismissal of FBI director James Comey, but before reports that Trump shared classified information with Russians.

The combination of Trump firing Comey while his campaign was under FBI investigation for possible collusion with Russia and the president subsequently admitting that he had done so in part because of his frustrations over the Russia investigation was a key factor for Democrats in US Congress to mull removing Trump from office.

 “President Trump has committed an act for which he should be charged by the US House of Representatives. The act is the obstruction of a lawful investigation of the president’s campaign ties to Russia influence in his 2016 presidential election,” said Al Green, a Democratic senator from the US state of Texas. “President Trump is not above the law. He has committed an impeachable act and must be charged. To do otherwise would cause some Americans to lose respect for, and obedience to our societal norms. This is not personal, this is constitutional."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a news conference at the US Capitol following the firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey by President Donald Trump May 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by AFP)

Additionally, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that Trump’s intelligence sharing with Russians had exposed Americans to a “greater risk,” and the president had to provide Congress with a transcript of his meeting with top Russian officials after he reportedly discussed highly classified information.

"I am calling on the White House to make a transcript of the meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador available to the congressional Intelligence Committees as soon as possible," Schumer said.

He added that if Trump "has nothing to hide, he should direct that the transcript of the meeting be made available."

Arguing that the Trump administration is in a “crisis of credibility,” the Senate’s top Democrat stressed that the reporting, if accurate, means Trump “may have badly damaged our national security, nothing less, and in several ways.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, however, insisted that Trump's conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia's ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, were not intelligence leaks, but rather they discussed common threats to the two countries.

Spicer declined to comment on the lawmakers' demand for access to the transcript of Trump's controversial meeting.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Trump Impeachment Poll

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul
Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists` Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O
26 killed over 40 injured after a Suicide Bomber targets a Pakistani senator
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression
Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul

Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul

Saudi Aggression and Blockade Leads to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen
Yemeni Forces take down Saudi SPY Drone
Yemeni Snipers Gun down Saudi Troopers in Regional Borders
Terrorists escape as Syrian army advances on in eastern countryside of Homs