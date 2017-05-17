Why Britain’s Support for Bahrain King Unwavering?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 17 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

News

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US

9 injured, 2 Detained as Clashes Erupt during Turkish President Visit to US

Anti and pro-Erdogan protesters clashed outside the Turkish embassy in Washington as the Turkish president was in town, leaving nine people injured.

Bahrain Denies Bail for Opp Leader Defies Calls to End to His 9-Month Solitary Jail Bahraini regime on Tuesday denied bail for an opposition leader who has been in jail since 2012 on charges of writing an editorial critical of ruling Al Khalifa dynasty, The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy reported.

More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than Don’t: Poll A new opinion poll released on Tuesday shows more Americans want President Trump impeached than those who express apathy for keeping him in office.

US Navy Chief Vows Fleet Expansion to Counter Russia, China The US Navy chief says there is need to increase the country’s fleet of warships in order to match opponents such as Russia and China.

Afghan Forces Liberate Qala-e-Zal from Taliban Afghan forces have liberated the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province, ten days after the Taliban terrorists seized its control.

Turkey’s Purge Continues, Erdogan Pushing US to Extradite Gulen Post-coup purge in Turkey continues unabated as the country’s prosecutor orders the arrest of 85 staff at the energy and education ministries.

Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul, ISIS Total Defeat Imminent The Iraqi Armed Forces have made major advances in Mosul by liberating last bastions occupied by ISIS terrorist group

Islamic Jihad, Hamas Reiterate Resistance for Palestine Liberation Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas resistance movements have reiterated continued resistance to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Consulting on Syria De-Escalation Zones Russia, Turkey and Iran - are actively working on implementing a memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in Syria.

Sheikh Qassim Censures UN over Hostility towards Hezbollah Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General has censured a recent UN report for being hostile towards Hezbollah and serving US-Israeli interests.

White House Rejects Reports that Trumps Told Russia Classified Info White House rejected claims that Donald Trump has revealed highly classified information about ISIS terrorist group to Russians.

Turkey To Establish Military Base in Northern Syria: Deputy PM Turkey mulls establishing a military base near the Syrian city of al-Bab where Turkey has previously launched several incursions against.

Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday The sixth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva will start on Tuesday with the participation of government and opposition delegations.

S African Deputy President, Ministers Hold Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike South African Deputy and several ministers have held a hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners currently on hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

US-led ’Eager Lion’ Drills near Syrian Border: Aims, Outcomes Concerns grow about possible military intervention in southern Syria as Washington and allies continue war simulation.

Putin Alarmed by Global Cyber-Attacks President Vladimir Putin has called for discussing the problem of cyber security at a "serious political level" with other countries.

EU Planning Military Deployment in Africa to Stop Migrants Germany and Italy have called for the deployment of European Union troops in Africa to ostensibly stop illegal migrants from the continent crossing over to Europe.

US-led Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa A US-led alliance has committed a new massacre against the Syrians, killing 22 civilians in al-Akershi village

Barghouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike Imprisoned Palestinian parliamentarian Marwan Barghouti, leading hunger strike for nearly month, vowed to go ahead with the strike as Palestinian mark Nakba Day.

North Korea Hails Nuclear-Capable Missile Test North Korea has confirmed carrying out a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile test carried under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port

US to Ink $300 Billion Arms Deals for Saudi Arabia despite War Crime in Yemen

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

US, Jordan Possibly Seek Fresh Adventure in Syria

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide

Why Syrian Govt. Turning Head to East from Western Fronts?

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Merkel Wants End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen as Germany Agrees to Train Saudi Soldiers

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

How Did Russia Grab US Safe Zones Idea for Own Favor?

British Lords Urge Govt. to Avoid ‘Unpredictable’ Trump

Unraveling Israeli Crimes on Yemeni Children Kidnapped, Sold in 1950s

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Analysis

Why Britain’s Support for Bahrain King Unwavering?

Wednesday 17 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Why Britain’s Support for Bahrain King Unwavering?

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, laughs as he stands with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as they attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show, May 12, 2017 (AP).

British leaders’ standing firmly by the Bahraini royalty is predominantly driven by London interests in island kingdom.

Related Content

Western Hypocrisy Displayed through Their Puppet Regime in Bahrain: 72 citizenships revoked

Amnesty Urges Immediate Release of Bahraini Opposition Leader

America's Double Standards on Bahrain

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Since the start of pro-democracy uprising in Yemen in 2011, the country’s political developments have been under the effects of role played by the regional and international actors.  

Britain, a country with deep and historical influence in the tiny Persian Gulf Island and holding special relations with the ruling regime of Al Khalifa, has always come against any possible changes in the power structure or even reform of the political system of Bahrain. London opposition against any kind of reform in Bahrain was even worsened by the fear of possible spillover of the same wave to its other regional ally, Saudi Arabia.

Since eruption of the Bahrain’s peaceful revolution at the time of the revolts in other Arab countries against the authoritarian political systems in 2011, London provided support for Al Khalifa rulers as they used an iron-fist policy against the reform-seeking protesters.

Defying the blames of their own public opinion as well as the rights organizations' criticism during the past six years, the British leaders supplied Manama with various weapons, including the anti-protest equipment. Other measures by Britain have been taken to display the conditions normal in Bahrain, like helping Manama to organize the Formula 1 competitions, expanding diplomatic relations with Al Khalifa, and hosting the Bahraini rulers in London. These moves by the British government are meant to buy legitimacy for Al Khalifa dynasty.

The Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and his son Naser bin Hamad Al Khalifa have recently travelled to London at an official invitation from the British government to join a horse show. Arrived in London last week to show up at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the Bahraini royals were received by a rally of Britain-based Bahraini dissenters. The Bahraini opposition sources noted that the protestors carried banners that read” Hamad is a criminal and not a special guest”, a demonstration that is seen by the analysts as also a condemnation of the British government’s pro-Khalifa policies that emboldens the regime to quash the protests without fear of being criticized by the international community.   

Additionally, footage showed the Bahraini protestors in the horse fair, where King Hamad and Prince Naser were among the visitors, lifting a banner reading “UK should stop support for Bahrain's dictator.”

Not only the London officials have declined to heed the dissent condemnation but also the British police have dispersed the protests and detained some of them. The British pro-Khalifa stances despite an apparent public challenging of rule of the king comes while London has posed as a defender of the human rights in West Asian conflicts, including Syria’s crisis. Britain’s support for Bahrain rulers, the analysts argue, is paradoxical and lays bare London's adoption of double standards in dealing human rights cases.

The British approach in dealing with the human rights issues in the chaotic West Asia region is influenced by consideration of interests in various areas. In Bahrain, the backing stems from Britain’s historical sway over the ruling Al Khalifa family in the tiny Persian Gulf Arab kingdom. Another reason driving such a favor for Manama is the economic interests of Bahrain for British. In fact, the Khalifa family’s bonds to Britain date back to the colonial period and are heavily tied to the toehold in the regime’s political structure.

The British ethnicity-based policies in West Asia, bring the Manama rulers close to London. During the history of Bahrain, from the establishment of the regime up to now, Britain never wavered to have the back of the royal family, emboldening it to firmly put down the popular protests that renew themselves regularly in fresh uprising.

After outbreak of the 1990s uprising in Bahrain, dabbled uprising of dignity, the Bahraini royals rushed to sign security pacts with Britain. Fearing a popular uprising heralding fall of their rule, Manama leaders entrusted their country’s security to London officials. Concerned about losing a beneficial ally, Britain took the initiative and played a crucial role in preventing success of the anti-regime revolution.

The same behavior has been observable in Britain’s policy during the second wave of anti-Khalifa uprising, now in its sixth year. The British Foreign Office for years avoided calls for contacts with Bahrain’s opposition, but it saw it unavoidable to open channels with them when it felt that the regime was under risk of collapse due to sizable public antipathy.

Britain has had a security role in Bahrain and trained the Bahraini security forces. It offers rights consultation to the Al Khalifa and provides for the regime anti-protest equipment including the tear gas and plastic bullets. Actually, the Bahraini government is supplied with any security solutions to suppress the rallies that are regularly held against it. Furthermore, in terms of security intelligence richness, Britain holds a special place in the eyes of the Bahraini rulers and shapes their approach towards the opposition.

The role of the UK in Bahrain’s crisis was also exposed when Britain at the 37th summit of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) in Manama early in December 2016 announced reopening its military bases in the small kingdom, declaring that it was returning to the region after nearly six decades. In PGCC summit, Theresa May, without raising any concerns over the repression of the Bahraini people’s demonstrations, highlighted a need for renewed alliance with the Persian Gulf Arab states to curb what she called Iran's interventions in these countries' domestic affairs.

Despite the fact that Bahrain human rights conditions have always been subject to criticism of the international organizations, King Hamad of Bahrain has always been one of the invitees of the British royal celebrations and festivals. Moreover, the sports events, including the Formula 1, are massively covered by the British media, revealing to the world the London's double standards towards the regional uprisings.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Bahrain Uprising Al Khalifa Protests Britain Support

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul
Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists` Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O
26 killed over 40 injured after a Suicide Bomber targets a Pakistani senator
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression
Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul

Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul

Saudi Aggression and Blockade Leads to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen
Yemeni Forces take down Saudi SPY Drone
Yemeni Snipers Gun down Saudi Troopers in Regional Borders
Terrorists escape as Syrian army advances on in eastern countryside of Homs