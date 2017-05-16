Persian Gulf Arab Leaders Court Israel as Palestinians Mark Nakba

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 16 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

News

Afghan Forces Liberate Qala-e-Zal from Taliban

Afghan Forces Liberate Qala-e-Zal from Taliban

Afghan forces have liberated the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province, ten days after the Taliban terrorists seized its control.

Turkey’s Purge Continues, Erdogan Pushing US to Extradite Gulen Post-coup purge in Turkey continues unabated as the country’s prosecutor orders the arrest of 85 staff at the energy and education ministries.

Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul, ISIS Total Defeat Imminent The Iraqi Armed Forces have made major advances in Mosul by liberating last bastions occupied by ISIS terrorist group

Islamic Jihad, Hamas Reiterate Resistance for Palestine Liberation Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas resistance movements have reiterated continued resistance to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Consulting on Syria De-Escalation Zones Russia, Turkey and Iran - are actively working on implementing a memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in Syria.

Sheikh Qassim Censures UN over Hostility towards Hezbollah Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General has censured a recent UN report for being hostile towards Hezbollah and serving US-Israeli interests.

White House Rejects Reports that Trumps Told Russia Classified Info White House rejected claims that Donald Trump has revealed highly classified information about ISIS terrorist group to Russians.

Turkey To Establish Military Base in Northern Syria: Deputy PM Turkey mulls establishing a military base near the Syrian city of al-Bab where Turkey has previously launched several incursions against.

Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday The sixth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva will start on Tuesday with the participation of government and opposition delegations.

S African Deputy President, Ministers Hold Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike South African Deputy and several ministers have held a hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners currently on hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

US-led ’Eager Lion’ Drills near Syrian Border: Aims, Outcomes Concerns grow about possible military intervention in southern Syria as Washington and allies continue war simulation.

Putin Alarmed by Global Cyber-Attacks President Vladimir Putin has called for discussing the problem of cyber security at a "serious political level" with other countries.

EU Planning Military Deployment in Africa to Stop Migrants Germany and Italy have called for the deployment of European Union troops in Africa to ostensibly stop illegal migrants from the continent crossing over to Europe.

US-led Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa A US-led alliance has committed a new massacre against the Syrians, killing 22 civilians in al-Akershi village

Barghouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike Imprisoned Palestinian parliamentarian Marwan Barghouti, leading hunger strike for nearly month, vowed to go ahead with the strike as Palestinian mark Nakba Day.

North Korea Hails Nuclear-Capable Missile Test North Korea has confirmed carrying out a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile test carried under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Palestinians’ Nakba Day Marked Worldwide Many People worldwide are commemorating the 69th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) which marks the compulsory expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their motherland by Zionist Israelis in 1948.

Microsoft Slams US Spy Agency for Spread of Global Computer Virus Microsoft has slammed top US spy agency, NSA, for their major role in spreading a computer virus that paralyzed hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide.

Cholera Kills 115 in Yemen as Saudi Arabia Continues Bombardment A cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of 115 people as Saudi continues bombardment on the impoverished state.

Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared that there will be a presidential elections in 2018 as ordered by the law.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US to Ink $300 Billion Arms Deals for Saudi Arabia despite War Crime in Yemen

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port

Trump Ignited Record Level Islamophobia across US: Report

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr.

US, Jordan Possibly Seek Fresh Adventure in Syria

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware

Iraqi Boys Share Harrowing Tale of Slavery by ISIS Terrorist Group

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

Unraveling Israeli Crimes on Yemeni Children Kidnapped, Sold in 1950s

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

Iran, Russia, Turkey Sign Pact on Syria De-Escalation Zones

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

Persian Gulf Arab Leaders Court Israel as Palestinians Mark Nakba

Tuesday 16 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Persian Gulf Arab Leaders Court Israel as Palestinians Mark Nakba

Related Content

Barghouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Persian Gulf Arab states are weighting up to publicize their secret relations with Israeli regime, Wall Street Journal reported on 15 May when Palestinians mark Nakba Day.

The term "Nakba" ("catastrophe" in Arabic) is a reminder of two fundamental events in Palestinian history: the establishment of Israeli entity in 1948 and the subsequent expulsion of over 800,000 Palestinians from their ancestral homeland.

Nakba symbolizes the tragedy that befell Palestinians in 1948, and the ensuing suffering Palestinians have had to endure under the apartheid regime’s decades-long occupation.

According to the American daily, Persian Gulf Arab regimes, Including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have offered to take concrete steps to establish better relations with Tel Aviv if regime's Benjamin Netanyahu will restart the so-called Middle East peace process.

WSJ report is based on details from a document that was prepared during discussions between various Arab countries. According to the report, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are leading the proposal, also updated the US and Israeli regime on the bid

While Palestinian resistance movements have reiterated continued resistance to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime 69 years ago, their oil-rich so-called brothers compile proposal to take unprecedented steps toward normalization with occupying Israeli regime only if the entity in turn makes gestures to the Palestinians, such as freezing settlement construction in parts of the occupied West Bank and easing trade restrictions in the besieged Gaza Strip that is crushing under Tel Aviv's 10-year all-out blockade.

The Arab regimes, according to WSJ, suggest taking steps such as establishing direct telecommunication lines between Tel Aviv and some of the Arab countries, permitting Israeli airlines to fly over the airspace of Persian Gulf states and abolishing trade limitations with the apartheid regime.

While Palestinian, including Hamas' Hani Islayim cry that “If some people have forgotten our cause, we say that we haven’t forgotten and the occupation will be forced out of our land soon, God willing, and Palestine will stay Islamic and Arab,” Persian Gulf Arab leaders offer granting of visas to Israeli athletes and business people interested in visiting Persian Gulf states, only if Netanyahu take steps to advance the moribund  peace process with the Palestinians, in particular the freezing of constructing illegal settlements.

Israeli regime has recently announced plans to build 25,000 illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in defiance of international law.

Tel Aviv regime’s Housing Minister Yoav Galant said recently that the ministry and the so-called Municipality of al-Quds (Jerusalem) had been working for two years on the plan with proposals for 25,000 units, 15,000 of which would be in East al-Quds where the apartheid regime occupied in the 1967 war.

"We will build 10,000 units in Jerusalem and some 15,000 within the (extended) municipal boundaries of Jerusalem. It will happen," Galant told Israel Radio.

UNESCO has recently passed a resolution, in particular, calling out “Israeli occupying authorities” for

their failure to “cease the persistent excavations, tunneling, works and projects in East Jerusalem (al-Quds), particularly in the Old City of Jerusalem (al-Quds), which are illegal under international law."

The resolution, which declared Israeli regime’s sovereignty over al-Quds as "null and void", was backed by 22 countries voting in favor.

But the resolution not only did not deter Israeli officials rather provoked them to expel the UN from occupied Palestinian lands.

Why Tackling Israeli Regime No Longer Arab Leaders’ Priority?

In 1948, when Israel declared existence in the heart of the Palestinian territories and was approved as a member state of the United Nations, the Arab countries in a coordinated move declared war against the newly-forged regime.

The wars of 1948, 1956, 1967, and 1973 that saw military actions of the Arab bloc comprised of Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Kuwait, Sudan, Tunisia, Morocco, and Algeria against the Israeli regime signaled a sensitivity of the Arab world’s leaders to the developments in other Arab countries. But as the time went on, all of the Arab countries, excluding Syria, at the end of the twentieth century stepped out of the Arab front that once confronted the Israeli regime.

One reason was the Arabs' defeats and losing parts of their territories along the Israeli borders. Another reason was the behind-the-scene political developments that presented the major drive for the former anti-Israeli Arab states to opt out of the confrontation with Tel Aviv.

The West, as a key ally of the newly-established Israeli regime, discerned Arabs unity and use of military actions and oil boycott as key instruments against Tel Aviv, and decided to entice the Arab leaders into ending hostility against the Israeli regime. The first Western effort toward this end met its aims five years after end of the last Arab-Israeli war. The result was the Camp David Accords signed in 1978 between the then-president of Egypt Anwar Sadat and the contemporaneous Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin.

The significance of the agreement with Tel Aviv in the West Asian developments was because of the position of Egypt in the Muslim world. Egypt which once garnered resounding popularity in the Arab world at the time of Gamal Abdel Nasser, who raised the flag of pan-Arabism and led the anti-Israeli Arab camp, shook the Israelis hands while signing the agreements, signaling an end to the anti-Israeli spirit.

Following this dramatic event, the anti-Israeli Arab front cracked, creating wide gaps between the opponents and supporters of Cairo policies. The Camp David Accords ushered in an era in which Tel Aviv comfortably pursued its growth to solidify its existence.

Egypt's reward for formal recognition of the Israeli regime was receiving a yearly $2 billion in military aid from the US. This aid allured some other Arab countries into recalibrating their strained ties with Tel Aviv in order not to fall behind in being rewarded with the American dollars.

Meanwhile, the increased competition for gaining influence in the region along with attempts to get the US supports for the Arab leaders against possible foreign risks even pushed the Arabs and Washington into closer relations, which meant reducing anti-Israeli Arab policies. The process of desensitization went to an extent that today not only Arab countries show no sensitivity to the Israeli expansion of its settlements across the occupied Palestinian territories but also the news began to spread that Tel Aviv is aiming to open embassies in the member states of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council.

Meanwhile, the lingering Saudi Arabian rivalry with Iran has been predominantly influential in Riyadh’s closeness to Tel Aviv. The kingdom has viewed the power gain of the Shiite factions in Iraq as a ground built to help Tehran garner further influence in the region. After establishment of new political order in Iraq, Saudi Arabia has gone to great lengths to prevent friendly Iranian-Iraqi relations.

Additionally, Syrian war paved the way for the Islamic Republic of Iran to successfully play a substantial role in one of West Asia's most complicated crises, the Syria crisis.

These events, along with the Saudi inability to tackle the Ansarullah movement of Yemen to restore to power Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the resigned president of Yemen, after two years of apparently asymmetrical war with Yemen pushed the Saudis to grasp at any instruments in a bid to block boost of the Iranian power and on the opposite side decline of the Saudi position on the West Asian political stage.

Accordingly, a couple of months ago, King Salman of Saudi Arabia in a visit to Egypt and after negotiations with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi took ownership of the strategic Red Sea Egyptian islands of Sanafir and Tiran. He then very silently and away from eyes of the media redirected the two islands' possession to the Israeli military to ensure that no risks will threaten the kingdom from the Gulf of Oman or the Red Sea. This Saudi measure was taken after the West predicted that Iran will hold sway over southern Yemen by means of Ansarullah movement. The news of Israeli intentions to open embassies in the Persian Gulf Arab states came out at the same time.

When the Saudi Arabian policies turned out to prove that the kingdom by itself cannot take on Iran and play the role of big brother in the Muslim world, it moved closer to the Israeli regime to deal Iran a blow through alliance with Tel Aviv.

In such conditions, the Palestinian cause, Israeli fighter jets' airstrikes at the Palestinian people and all-out blockade against the Palestinians are no longer touching for Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies. Actually, the US has managed to distract the Arab attention from the Palestinian cause through allurement. Making exaggeration about Iran’s military capabilities and propagating Iranophobia in the region also come as part of the US policy for this end.  

Furthermore, fueling  Syrian crisis in a bid to topple President Basher al-Assad by means of supporting the anti-Damascus terrorist and militant groups come as part of attempts to eliminate the last anti-Israeli Arab front, though after six years of war against the Syrian government, they failed to achieve goals.

 

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Palestine Nakba Day Israeli Regime Persian Gulf Arab States Occupation

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul
Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists` Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O
26 killed over 40 injured after a Suicide Bomber targets a Pakistani senator
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression
Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul

Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Bomb-Making Factory in Mosul

Saudi Aggression and Blockade Leads to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen
Yemeni Forces take down Saudi SPY Drone
Yemeni Snipers Gun down Saudi Troopers in Regional Borders
Terrorists escape as Syrian army advances on in eastern countryside of Homs