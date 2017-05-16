Afghan Forces Liberate Qala-e-Zal, Eject Taliban

Alwaght- Afghan forces have liberated the Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz province, ten days after the Taliban terrorists seized its control.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that the control of the district was retaken during the operations launched around 6 am local time on Tuesday. The provincial police spokesman Mr. Rahmani earlier said the offensive is underway as the Afghan forces have made major gains as the offensive is underway.

He said the operations were launched from the Aqtapa village and Afghan forces are moving forward to fully clear the district.

In the meantime, the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan Army said at least one insurgent has been killed so far during the operations. The source further added that the operations are launched under the name of Pamir-5 to retake the control of Qala-e-Zal which was lost to Taliban ten days ago.

The anti-government armed militant and terrorist groups including the Taliban have not commented regarding the report so far. Kunduz is among the volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and terrorists openly operate in some of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Taliban launched their annual spring offensive in the war-torn country, targeting local security forces and US-led foreign troops.

Taliban was removed from power following the 2001 US-led NATO invasion of Afghanistan, but they have stepped up activities in recent months, attempting to overrun several provinces.

Thousands of foreign troops are still in Afghanistan, but apparently maintaining security remains an issue amid almost frequent incidents of violence across the country. ISIS terrorist group has also steadily made inroads into the violence-hit country.