Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul, ISIS Total Defeat Imminent

Alwaght- The Iraqi Armed Forces have made major advances in Mosul by liberating last bastions occupied by ISIS terrorist group which now faces complete annihilation in the key city.

Over the past 24 hours Iraqi forces have liberated four neighborhoods in Mosul city including Al-Aurabi, Hawi Al-Kanisah, Harmat, and Islah Al-Zera’i while eliminating ISIS elements in the areas.

The operation was carried out jointly Iraqi forces including the Rapid Response Division, Counter Terrorism Units and Iraqi Federal Police.

Over 60 ISIS terrorists were killed during intense urban warfare on Monday with many more captured amid dwindling morale within the ranks of the Takfiri terrorist group. Meanwhile, a statement by the Iraqi al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Units) said its forces liberated Tal Bashuk village in the north of Qairawan.

Battles between PMU forces and ISIS fighter left several terrorists dead and their vehicles destroyed.

Many villages in Qairawan region, a former bastion of ISIS, which links between Tal Afar town and the Syrian borders, have been freed since joint Iraqi forces launched an offensive on Friday to free the region.

The eastern side of Mosul was recaptured in January following three months of an intensive offensive. Another operation was launched in February to recapture the western flank of the city. Iraqi military commanders predict recapturing the remaining parts of the city this month.

Iraqi army forces and PMU forces launched their offensive to retake Mosul last October and since then they have made sweeping gains against Takfiri terrorists.

The terrorists, who occupied Mosul in 2014, have been committing heinous crimes against all ethnic and religious communities in Iraq, including Shiites, Sunnis, Kurds and Christians.