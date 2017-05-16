Islamic Jihad, Hamas Reiterate Resistance for Palestine Liberation

Alwaght- Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas resistance movements have reiterated continued resistance to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime.

In a press conference on the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day, which mark the catastrophe of creating the Zionist entity on May 15, 1948, Shallah said the Islamic Jihad has a say in resistance and won’t stand idly by while the prisoners are suffering in the Israeli jails.

“We assure the importance of supporting the resistance and escalating all resistance actions (against Zionists) in a bid to defend Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque and to voice solidarity with the courageous prisoners and their legitimate demands.”

“Defending the prisoners is defending our humankind. It is a natural expression of resistance to slavery,” Shallah told reporters.

“We won’t stand idly by and abandon our prisoners who are suffering in Israeli jails due to Israeli obstinacy and savage racism,” the Islamic Jihad leader said, stressing that “all options are on table.”

On the Palestinian unity, Shallah stressed that the unity should be on fighting the Israeli enemy, calling for forming a national charter between Palestinian factions in order to “define major principles that the Palestinian groups should abide in a bid to retake our land.”

Elsewhere, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said on Monday in a statement on the anniversary of the 1948 Nakba that resistance, especially the armed one, is the real deterrent to the occupation, and that what is taken by force can only be returned by force.

Hamas said in its statement that the battle with the Israeli occupation will not end until liberation and the Palestinian people will never give up "one grain of soil of their homeland".

Hamas pointed to the many attempts aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause and delegitimizing the Palestinian resistance and slammed at the same time the Palestinian Authority's security coordination with Israel.

The Movement called on the Palestinian people to be united and to adhere to their identity and the national constants to be able to confront the Israeli occupation.