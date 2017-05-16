Iran, Russia, Turkey Consulting on Syria De-Escalation Zones

Alwaght- Russia, Turkey and Iran - are actively working on implementing a memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in Syria.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the three countries which are guarantors of Syria ceasefire, are drawing up a map and establishing checkpoints for the de-escalation zones.

"Currently, countries-guarantors and all parties concerned are working on implementing the memorandum on setting up the so-called de-escalation zones. The recent working meetings between Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Beijing with the senior leadership of Russia and the Turkish Republic showed that the sides are actively working on various aspects of fulfilling this memorandum," Abdrakhmanov added.

On May 4, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria. Under a memorandum signed at the talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana, these four zones include the Idlib province and some parts of neighboring provinces (Aleppo, Latakia and Hama), an area north of Homs, Damascus’s suburb Eastern Ghouta, and a number of provinces in southern Syria - Daraa and Al-Quneitra.

In those areas, combat operations, including flights by military aircraft, are outlawed starting from May 6. The memorandum was concluded for six months and can be extended automatically.

Syria’s President Bashar Assad has lauded the internationally agreed de-escalation zones saying they are a real opportunity to finally achieve peace in his war-torn country. While optimistic that the initiative will work, Assad also warned that Western countries and their allies in the West Asia could use it to send more logistical and financial support to rebel groups there and undermine the security of the safe zones.

Assad said any attempts to stir up trouble in the demarcated areas will fail, adding that Syrian and Russian forces, together with Iran and Hezbollah military advisors, “will strike any move on the part of the terrorists if they attempt to violate this agreement.”