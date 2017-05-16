Sheikh Qassim Censures UN over Hostility towards Hezbollah

Alwaght-Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General has censured a recent UN report for being hostile towards Hezbollah and serving US-Israeli interests.

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks on Monday in Beirut when he received United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Sigrid Kaag.

He that UN Chief’s fresh report on 1559 and 1701 resolutions was miserable attempt to incite the Lebanese against the Hezbollah resistance movement and its role.

“As long as the UN Secretary General follows US dictations, he will not be able to play the role of the unbiased and the peacemaker,” his eminence added.

“We believe that the right shall triumph,” Sheikh Qassem stressed. “The occupied lands will be liberated, God willing, and we will preserve the sovereignty of our country and our independence in the face of challenges regardless of the price,” his eminence concluded.

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres denounced in a periodic report on the implementation of resolution 1701, claimed that “threats launched by Secretary General of Hezbollah against Israel on February 16, which cannot be justified as a need for deterrence.”

This is while in February this year Lebanese president Michel Aoun reiterated that Hezbollah’s weaponry was complementary to the country’s army. “As long as a part of the territory is occupied by ‘Israel’, a regime which covets Lebanese natural resources, and as long as the army is not powerful enough to face Israel, we feel the need to maintain Hezbollah’s weapons. These weapons complement the action of the army,” President Aoun underscored.

He pointed out that, were it not for the resistance’s pressure, the Israeli regime wouldn’t have withdrawn from most of the Lebanese territory. “Hezbollah’s arms are not contradictory to the state project, which I support and for which I endeavor,” he pointed out.