White House Rejects Reports that Trumps Told Russia Classified Info

Alwaght- White House rejected claims that Donald Trump has revealed highly classified information about ISIS terrorist group to Russians.

The US national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Monday night "At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the President did not disclose any military operations that weren't already publicly known," he said. "I was in the room. It didn't happen."

The Washington Post in report accused American president of sharing highly classified information with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador to the US in a White House meeting last week

Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump discussed "the nature of specific threats" during the meeting, "but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations."

According to Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell "This story is false" as Trump "only discussed the common threats that both countries faced."

In its report, the American daily cited unnamed current and former officials as making the claim.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Republican Senator Bob Corker, also reacted to the report, noting that the White House "has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and order."

"Obviously they're in a downward spiral right now and they've got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that's happening," said the Tennessee lawmaker. "The chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline — it's creating an environment that I think makes — it creates a worrisome environment."

Trump reportedly offered details about a ISIS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

The sensitive information was said to have been provided by a US ally, and revealing it could jeopardize the US, the newspaper said, adding that the CIA was unwilling to comment on the matter.

Trump has been under investigation over possible collusion with the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition.