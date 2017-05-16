Who To Control Raqqa after ISIS: US, Kurds or Local Tribes

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 16 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN

Saudi Aggression, Blockade Led to Cholera Epidemic in Yemen: Red Cross, UN Saudi Arabia’s over two-year aggression and an all-out blockade on Yemen are central causes behind the cholera outbreak that has claimed lives of at least 180 people, Red Cross and the UN suggests.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul, ISIS Total Defeat Imminent

Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul, ISIS Total Defeat Imminent

The Iraqi Armed Forces have made major advances in Mosul by liberating last bastions occupied by ISIS terrorist group

Islamic Jihad, Hamas Reiterate Resistance for Palestine Liberation Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas resistance movements have reiterated continued resistance to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Consulting on Syria De-Escalation Zones Russia, Turkey and Iran - are actively working on implementing a memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in Syria.

Sheikh Qassim Censures UN over Hostility towards Hezbollah Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General has censured a recent UN report for being hostile towards Hezbollah and serving US-Israeli interests.

White House Rejects Reports that Trumps Told Russia Classified Info White House rejected claims that Donald Trump has revealed highly classified information about ISIS terrorist group to Russians.

Turkey To Establish Military Base in Northern Syria: Deputy PM Turkey mulls establishing a military base near the Syrian city of al-Bab where Turkey has previously launched several incursions against.

Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday The sixth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva will start on Tuesday with the participation of government and opposition delegations.

S African Deputy President, Ministers Hold Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike South African Deputy and several ministers have held a hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners currently on hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

US-led ’Eager Lion’ Drills near Syrian Border: Aims, Outcomes Concerns grow about possible military intervention in southern Syria as Washington and allies continue war simulation.

Putin Alarmed by Global Cyber-Attacks President Vladimir Putin has called for discussing the problem of cyber security at a "serious political level" with other countries.

EU Planning Military Deployment in Africa to Stop Migrants Germany and Italy have called for the deployment of European Union troops in Africa to ostensibly stop illegal migrants from the continent crossing over to Europe.

US-led Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa A US-led alliance has committed a new massacre against the Syrians, killing 22 civilians in al-Akershi village

Barghouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike Imprisoned Palestinian parliamentarian Marwan Barghouti, leading hunger strike for nearly month, vowed to go ahead with the strike as Palestinian mark Nakba Day.

North Korea Hails Nuclear-Capable Missile Test North Korea has confirmed carrying out a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile test carried under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Palestinians’ Nakba Day Marked Worldwide Many People worldwide are commemorating the 69th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) which marks the compulsory expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their motherland by Zionist Israelis in 1948.

Microsoft Slams US Spy Agency for Spread of Global Computer Virus Microsoft has slammed top US spy agency, NSA, for their major role in spreading a computer virus that paralyzed hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide.

Cholera Kills 115 in Yemen as Saudi Arabia Continues Bombardment A cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of 115 people as Saudi continues bombardment on the impoverished state.

Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared that there will be a presidential elections in 2018 as ordered by the law.

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report Turkey and some Persian Gulf Arab states have paid mercenaries to forge videos and photos to pretend Syrian army has launched chemical attacks against people, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have started the final offensive to liberate the last pocket of Mosul controlled by ISIS terrorist group.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Who To Control Raqqa after ISIS: US, Kurds or Local Tribes

Tuesday 16 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Who To Control Raqqa after ISIS: US, Kurds or Local Tribes

Alwaght- As a step to fulfill the promise he made during his election campaign, the American President Donald Trump is hastily pressing for the assault that aims at taking Syrian city of Raqqa, the capital of the self-proclaimed caliphate, from the ISIS terrorist group. An operation through which, the analysts say, the American leader wants record ISIS defeat to his name.

To this end, Trump recently approved a plan to arm a coalition of the Kurdish militant groups, defying strong Turkish objection and frequent warnings.

Predominately gathered under the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance which also contains fighters from other ethnic groups, the Kurdish forces are advancing into the ISIS Syria stronghold. The experts say that it is easy to suggest that sooner or later ISIS will certainly be defeated in the region. However, they note that the challenging question is about the future of Raqqa and that who will be in control of the northeastern city once it is reclaimed from the terrorists.

The Kurds are well aware that a majority of the city’s inhabitants are Arabs, and thus are not interested to see the Kurdish forces staying for a long time there, let alone administer it. Knowing this fact, the US-backed Kurds are not interested to become in control of post-ISIS Raqqa. But the main drive behind their involvement in the current liberating campaign and actually playing the role of the US infantry on the Raqqa ground is that they seek winning further credit as a major actor embroiled in the game, something that will offer them trump cards to be used on the negotiating table with the Syrian government over the country’s future. 

The emerging reports maintain that Ankara has asserted to Washington that it severely opposed permanent ruling of the Kurds over Raqqa. The Americans, in response, promised Turks that the Kurdish role in Raqqa will end after recapture of the city, and that they will withdraw without thinking about dominating the city.

Such an American pledge to the Turkish leaders raises a series of Washington options for the rule of Raqqa after ISIS. The first one is US deployment of massive military units to the Syrian city to operate as a mandatory force. This administration model might pave the way for Washington to start a nation-state building process in northeastern Syria.

Earlier, the American media revealed that HR McMaster, the national security advisor of the Trump administration, has struggled to persuade the president to show a green light to dispatch of 150,000 American ground forces to Syria’s northeast.

This option is unceasingly pursued by Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime, two backers of the anti-Assad extremist militants. This choice, they are optimistic, will help them crack the so-called "Shiite Crescent" that passes from Syria and includes Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon.

But the experts find the scenario impossible to implement on the ground for a series of reasons. They support their claims by Trump’s campaign-time opposition to the US-led cross-border nation-state building projects. They further refer to the American experience in Iraq. The US in post-Saddam Iraq struggled to build a nation-state according to its desires, but not only the plan failed but also it cost the Americans heavily, both militarily and financially.

The third reason is associated with the international laws. Any American moves to establish a new state in Syria will be recognized violation of the sovereignty of an independent country, and will urge international community’s reactions.

There is another option that can be implemented by the US for governing Raqqa after ISIS: handing over the city's administration to the leading tribes and a local council that are expected to hold friendly relations with the Syrian government. Many reports foresee an American preference of this option for the northeastern city.

“The US military will be going in (to Raqqa) and trying to figure out who the tribal leaders are,” the Wall Street Journal quoted an American official saying on the Raqqa situation.

The unnamed US official continued to the WSJ “The (Syrian) regime knows these details. They have a natural home-field advantage and have a way of slowly getting back in (to Raqqa). We won't be in Raqqa in 2020, but the regime will be there.”

Another reason making the last choice more likely than others is related to the recent Damascus and Moscow stances on the ongoing Raqqa campaign. Last Monday, the Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem complemented the SDF’s fight against ISIS at a press conference in Damascus in which he also described the Kurdish militant forces as legitimate.

A day after the Syrian FM's comments, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said his country backed the establishment of local councils to run the territory taken from ISIS, but added that they must not circumvent the Syrian government’s authority, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.

 

