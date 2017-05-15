Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 16 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

News

Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday

Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday

The sixth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva will start on Tuesday with the participation of government and opposition delegations.

S African Deputy President, Ministers Hold Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike South African Deputy and several ministers have held a hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners currently on hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

Putin Alarmed by Global Cyber-Attacks President Vladimir Putin has called for discussing the problem of cyber security at a "serious political level" with other countries.

EU Planning Military Deployment in Africa to Stop Migrants Germany and Italy have called for the deployment of European Union troops in Africa to ostensibly stop illegal migrants from the continent crossing over to Europe.

US-led Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa A US-led alliance has committed a new massacre against the Syrians, killing 22 civilians in al-Akershi village

Indigenous Australian Women Face Imprisonment, Discrimination: Report Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women are the fastest growing prison population in Australia

Barghouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike Imprisoned Palestinian parliamentarian Marwan Barghouti, leading hunger strike for nearly month, vowed to go ahead with the strike as Palestinian mark Nakba Day.

North Korea Hails Nuclear-Capable Missile Test North Korea has confirmed carrying out a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile test carried under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Palestinians’ Nakba Day Marked Worldwide Many People worldwide are commemorating the 69th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) which marks the compulsory expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their motherland by Zionist Israelis in 1948.

Microsoft Slams US Spy Agency for Spread of Global Computer Virus Microsoft has slammed top US spy agency, NSA, for their major role in spreading a computer virus that paralyzed hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide.

Trump-Saudi Relations Paradoxes The American president vowed to fight terrorism but his arms supply to Saudi Arabia only strengthens a terror sponsor.

Cholera Kills 115 in Yemen as Saudi Arabia Continues Bombardment A cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of 115 people as Saudi continues bombardment on the impoverished state.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared that there will be a presidential elections in 2018 as ordered by the law.

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report Turkey and some Persian Gulf Arab states have paid mercenaries to forge videos and photos to pretend Syrian army has launched chemical attacks against people, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have started the final offensive to liberate the last pocket of Mosul controlled by ISIS terrorist group.

China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership China laid out $900 billion new Silk Road vision on Sunday, with President Xi Jinping pledging $124 billion for the ambitious plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade.

Israeli Regime Shuts down Public Broadcaster over Disputes with Netanyahu Hawkish Israeli prime minister has shut down longest-running TV news program a political battle with the public broadcaster.

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister Lebanon blames Israeli regime for hacking the country’s communication system in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming Hezbollah’s leader was behind the death of the group’s top military commander.

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port North Korea has test fired an a ballistic missile which landed in the sea of Japan after flying over 700 kilometers, says South Korea.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Barghouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike

Indigenous Australian Women Face Imprisonment, Discrimination: Report

US-led Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa

Trump-Saudi Relations Paradoxes

Putin Alarmed by Global Cyber-Attacks

Microsoft Slams US Spy Agency for Spread of Global Computer Virus

Palestinians’ Nakba Day Marked Worldwide

S African Deputy President, Ministers Hold Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike

North Korea Hails Nuclear-Capable Missile Test

EU Planning Military Deployment in Africa to Stop Migrants

Consequences of Appointing Pakistani Gen. to Anti-Yemen Coalition

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port

US, Jordan Possibly Seek Fresh Adventure in Syria

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister

Why Trump Chose Saudi Arabia as His first Foreign Visit?

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman

President Trump: Cancel Your Saudi Trip, Play More Golf

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday

Monday 15 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The sixth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva will start on Tuesday, May 16th with the participation of the delegation of the Syrian government and others delegations.

The fifth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva ended at March 31st, during which the delegation of the Syrian government presented a number papers to the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the first of which was counter-terrorism and another paper on general principles about the political solution in Syria, meantime, the opposition platforms did not present their responses to the papers.

De Mistura affirmed in a press conference today in Geneva, that the new round of Syrian-Syrian talks would be important in light of Astana memorandum on the de-escalation zones in the country.

He pointed out that the aim of this round is to be in-depth and practical as the meetings will be more interactive and recurring, and some headlines will be focused on in order to make more progress in some baskets or in all of them which will be known immediately after holding discussions with the delegations.

De Mistura said that there is no doubt that this meeting is important in light of the Astana memorandum, considering that any form of calm or easing of tension cannot continue unless there is a political prospect in one way or another, and that’s exactly what the all parties are working for.

The Syrian government blamed the opposition for the fruitless fifth round of dialogue in Geneva.  The head of the Syrian government delegation to dialogue Bashar al-Jaafari said the opposition had only one delusion in their minds which is handing over the keys to Syria and the power to them. He termed them as "mercenaries and traitors and those who live in Riyadh, Ankara, Doha, and other capitals cannot feel the pains and sufferings of the Syrian people.”

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011. De Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Geneva Talks opposition De Mistura al Jaafari

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists` Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O
26 killed over 40 injured after a Suicide Bomber targets a Pakistani senator
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression
Over 200,000 People in Hong Kong Live in Coffin Homes
Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists` Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists` Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Yemeni Forces take down Saudi SPY Drone
Yemeni Snipers Gun down Saudi Troopers in Regional Borders
Terrorists escape as Syrian army advances on in eastern countryside of Homs
Drone Footage of Syrian Army Strikes on Terrorists` Positions in Eastern Damascus