Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday

Alwaght- The sixth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva will start on Tuesday, May 16th with the participation of the delegation of the Syrian government and others delegations.

The fifth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva ended at March 31st, during which the delegation of the Syrian government presented a number papers to the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the first of which was counter-terrorism and another paper on general principles about the political solution in Syria, meantime, the opposition platforms did not present their responses to the papers.

De Mistura affirmed in a press conference today in Geneva, that the new round of Syrian-Syrian talks would be important in light of Astana memorandum on the de-escalation zones in the country.

He pointed out that the aim of this round is to be in-depth and practical as the meetings will be more interactive and recurring, and some headlines will be focused on in order to make more progress in some baskets or in all of them which will be known immediately after holding discussions with the delegations.

De Mistura said that there is no doubt that this meeting is important in light of the Astana memorandum, considering that any form of calm or easing of tension cannot continue unless there is a political prospect in one way or another, and that’s exactly what the all parties are working for.

The Syrian government blamed the opposition for the fruitless fifth round of dialogue in Geneva. The head of the Syrian government delegation to dialogue Bashar al-Jaafari said the opposition had only one delusion in their minds which is handing over the keys to Syria and the power to them. He termed them as "mercenaries and traitors and those who live in Riyadh, Ankara, Doha, and other capitals cannot feel the pains and sufferings of the Syrian people.”

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011. De Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then.