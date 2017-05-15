US-led ’Eager Lion’ Drills near Syrian Border: Aims, Outcomes

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 16 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

News

Turkey To Establish Military Base in Northern Syria: Deputy PM

Turkey To Establish Military Base in Northern Syria: Deputy PM

Turkey mulls establishing a military base near the Syrian city of al-Bab where Turkey has previously launched several incursions against.

Sixth Round of Intra-Syrian Dialogue in Geneva Commences Tuesday The sixth round of the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva will start on Tuesday with the participation of government and opposition delegations.

S African Deputy President, Ministers Hold Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike South African Deputy and several ministers have held a hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners currently on hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

US-led ’Eager Lion’ Drills near Syrian Border: Aims, Outcomes Concerns grow about possible military intervention in southern Syria as Washington and allies continue war simulation.

Putin Alarmed by Global Cyber-Attacks President Vladimir Putin has called for discussing the problem of cyber security at a "serious political level" with other countries.

EU Planning Military Deployment in Africa to Stop Migrants Germany and Italy have called for the deployment of European Union troops in Africa to ostensibly stop illegal migrants from the continent crossing over to Europe.

US-led Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa A US-led alliance has committed a new massacre against the Syrians, killing 22 civilians in al-Akershi village

Indigenous Australian Women Face Imprisonment, Discrimination: Report Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women are the fastest growing prison population in Australia

Barghouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike Imprisoned Palestinian parliamentarian Marwan Barghouti, leading hunger strike for nearly month, vowed to go ahead with the strike as Palestinian mark Nakba Day.

North Korea Hails Nuclear-Capable Missile Test North Korea has confirmed carrying out a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile test carried under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Palestinians’ Nakba Day Marked Worldwide Many People worldwide are commemorating the 69th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) which marks the compulsory expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their motherland by Zionist Israelis in 1948.

Microsoft Slams US Spy Agency for Spread of Global Computer Virus Microsoft has slammed top US spy agency, NSA, for their major role in spreading a computer virus that paralyzed hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide.

Trump-Saudi Relations Paradoxes The American president vowed to fight terrorism but his arms supply to Saudi Arabia only strengthens a terror sponsor.

Cholera Kills 115 in Yemen as Saudi Arabia Continues Bombardment A cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of 115 people as Saudi continues bombardment on the impoverished state.

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared that there will be a presidential elections in 2018 as ordered by the law.

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report Turkey and some Persian Gulf Arab states have paid mercenaries to forge videos and photos to pretend Syrian army has launched chemical attacks against people, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have started the final offensive to liberate the last pocket of Mosul controlled by ISIS terrorist group.

China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership China laid out $900 billion new Silk Road vision on Sunday, with President Xi Jinping pledging $124 billion for the ambitious plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade.

Israeli Regime Shuts down Public Broadcaster over Disputes with Netanyahu Hawkish Israeli prime minister has shut down longest-running TV news program a political battle with the public broadcaster.

undefined
US-led ’Eager Lion’ Drills near Syrian Border: Aims, Outcomes

Tuesday 16 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US-led 'Eager Lion' Drills near Syrian Border: Aims, Outcomes

Alwaght- The US, Jordan, and Britain started the “Eager Lion” military exercises on Saturday, May 7. The drills include over 7,000 troops from the three main organizers as well as other 21 countries led by the US Central Command (Centcom) which is also responsible for leading the US military operations in the West Asia region.

The exercises are covering an area along the Syria-Jordan borders close to the Syria's southern provinces of Daraa and As-Suwayda, and are planned to continue up to May 18.

Artillery and rocket launchers including Hermes units are used in the operation during the war simulation. The troops are covered by the US air force jets that are based in Jordan's Al Azraq air base, as well as combat helicopters belonging to the Netherlands and Bahrain air forces.

Additionally, over 4,500 armed opposition forces are simulating establishment of a security belt in the region, something that pushed the Syrian armed forces in the south of the country to stand on high alert. 

The organizers of the war games claimed that the measures come to face the threats coming from the ISIS terrorist group which is active in the Syrian territories, but Damascus and its allies are concerned that it can end in an abrupt ground incursion into Syrian territories.

Despite the fact that the drills are held on an annual basis over the past five years, what makes them more sensitive than before this year is the anti-Syrian stances of the Jordanian officials in past few weeks and the warnings that ISIS could pose dangers to the Jordan's territories in the border areas with Syria.

Many media reports have interpreted the Jordanian officials' remarks as signs that Amman and its Western allies are seeking military intervention in the war-ravaged Syria.

In late April, Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar daily, in an analysis noted that the US and Jordan’s activities on the southern Syria borders indicate that they are waiting ISIS to get close to the border so that they begin their ground offensive inside Syria under the excuse of combating the terrorist group, a move that will allow them split the south from other Syrian territories. Quoting the intelligence sources' reports, the Lebanese newspaper added that imminently the southern province of Daraa will see intense clashes as Washington and Jordan intend to set up a safe zone in the Syrian province under the cover of anti-ISIS operation to prepare the ground for cutting the southern province from the Syrian government’s administration.

With the above-mentioned details in mind, the underway “largest military drills” led by Washington, London, and Jordan are worth considering from various aspects.

First, geographically, the area of operation starts from the Jordanian borders with the Syria’s Tal Shahab town in Daraa to the zero point Syria-Jordan border which covers the Kharbat Awad village in As-Suwayda.

The large-scale military drills along with over 4,000 opposition militants close to Daraa and As-Suwayda, which are located close to the capital Damascus, can open a fresh front line in the country’s south. Any Syrian forces' involvement in a new battleground, particularly in Damascus security belt, will impair their strength and so thwart their sweeping progresses in other areas. This could mean that the terrorists will retake the grounds they lost to the government forces in the past few months.

Second, following the recent Russia, Iran, and Turkey-brokered ceasefire deal to set up four de-escalation zones across Syria, the international community has restored its optimism for a final solution to end the devastating war in Syria. But possible military intervention from south will prolong the war and crisis in the country. In fact, the war games that offer training to the Syrian opposition forces and build pressures on the Syrian government and its allies will destroy any foundation laid by the deal to reach a settlement.

Finally, the US might seek intervention in Syria's south to further expand the range of conflict to the whole region, an outlook that will allow Washington sell more weapons to its Arab allies.

However, it must be taken into account that for military moves in southern Syria the US will face the challenge of the Russian reactions that could be very tough, something the Americans are well aware of.

In general, the underway military exercises by the US, Britain, and Jordan carry multiple goals the outcome of which is intensifying conflict in Syria and putting strains on the Iran-led pro-Damascus Axis of Resistance. The anti-Syrian sides are determined to provoke new battle fronts in south to divert attention of the advancing Syrian forces from the main clash points and so check their progresses. The same disruptive escalation by the US and its allies is taking place in Syria’s north with the Kurdish forces standing in the center of the operation.

Tags :

US Jordan Military Drills Southern Syria Intervention ISIS

