EU Planning Military Deployment in Africa to Stop Migrants

Alwaght- Germany and Italy have called for the deployment of European Union troops in Africa to ostensibly stop illegal migrants from the continent crossing over to Europe.

The two countries have written to Brussels urging the creation of an “EU Mission” at the border between Libya and Niger “as soon as possible,” after over 40,000 people traveled through the North African country into Europe this year.

“The first months of this year have shown that our efforts up to this point have been insufficient. We must prevent hundreds of thousands of people who are in the hands of smugglers from risking their lives in Libya and the Mediterranean, “said a letter penned by ministers Thomas de Maiziere and Marco Minniti, dated May 11.

The letter reportedly states that by the middle of last month, some 42,500 newcomers had been registered in Italy, a figure 40 percent higher than last year. Ninety-seven percent said they had come through Libya.

Libya’s inland borders stretch over 4,300 km but the main gateway is the Niger town of Seguedine, through which over 300,000 people passed last year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The EU has already pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Niger, and has opened five migrant centers in a bid to prevent or discourage migrants from crossing into Libya.

A report in April indicated that European Union naval forces are deliberately leaving refugees to die at sea to discourage more refugees from attempting to cross the Mediterranean. EU naval forces believe that saving more lives, will only encourage more refugees to come. The result is that rescue boats are kept away from where rescues are actually needed.

An average of 3,500 people have died each year while trying to make the journey to Italy from North Africa since 2014. Their vessels are overcrowded, unseaworthy, and have a near-nothing chance of making it to Europe. Most of the boats sink just 20 to 40 miles from the Libyan coast.

Analysts believe interfering and domineering policies by Western powers including igniting wars and plundering the resources of West Asia and Africa have resulted in the massive wave of refugees pouring into Europe.