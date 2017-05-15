US-led Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa

Alwaght- US-led coalition has committed a new massacre against the Syrians, killing 22 civilians in al-Akershi village in the eastern countryside of Raqqa province, mostly children and women.

According to Syrian official news agency SANA, the civilians were massacred in airstrikes carried out by the US-led coalition under the pretext of combating ISIS terrorist group.

Civil and media sources said that warplanes of the so-called international alliance destroyed a car and killed 8 persons including 5 women who were onboard it while they were returning home in al-Akershi village to the east of Raqqa after harvesting cotton crops.

The sources added that the warplanes of the US-led coalition carried out a number of airstrikes on al-Akershi village, killing 14 persons, mostly women and children, and injuring 12 others, in addition to causing a huge material damage to the citizens’ houses and their properties.

The sources indicated that the number of victims might increase due to the severe injuries sustained by the wounded and the huge material damage to the citizens’ houses.

Meanwhile, Syria is reportedly moving troops to a desert region near its border with Iraq and Jordan amid reports that the US-led coalition is planning a possible ground invasion.

Militant sources and commanders said Monday their intelligence showed that hundreds of Syrian troops and their allies with tanks and heavy equipment had moved in the last few days to the town of Saba'a Biyar.

The remote town near the strategic Damascus-Baghdad highway was captured by the army last week as they seek to prevent areas left by Takfiri terrorists from falling into the hands of Western-backed FSA militants.