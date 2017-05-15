Indigenous Australian Women Face Imprisonment, Discrimination: Report

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 15 May 2017
Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

US-led Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa

US-led Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa

A US-led alliance has committed a new massacre against the Syrians, killing 22 civilians in al-Akershi village

Bargouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike Imprisoned Palestinian parliamentarian Marwan Barghouti, leading hunger strike for nearly month, vowed to go ahead with the strike as Palestinian mark Nakba Day.

North Korea Hails Nuclear-Capable Missile Test North Korea has confirmed carrying out a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile test carried under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Palestinians’ Nakba Day Marked Worldwide Many People worldwide are commemorating the 69th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) which marks the compulsory expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their motherland by Zionist Israelis in 1948.

Microsoft Slams US Spy Agency for Spread of Global Computer Virus Microsoft has slammed top US spy agency, NSA, for their major role in spreading a computer virus that paralyzed hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide.

Cholera Kills 115 in Yemen as Saudi Arabia Continues Bombardment A cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of 115 people as Saudi continues bombardment on the impoverished state.

Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared that there will be a presidential elections in 2018 as ordered by the law.

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report Turkey and some Persian Gulf Arab states have paid mercenaries to forge videos and photos to pretend Syrian army has launched chemical attacks against people, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have started the final offensive to liberate the last pocket of Mosul controlled by ISIS terrorist group.

China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership China laid out $900 billion new Silk Road vision on Sunday, with President Xi Jinping pledging $124 billion for the ambitious plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade.

Israeli Regime Shuts down Public Broadcaster over Disputes with Netanyahu Hawkish Israeli prime minister has shut down longest-running TV news program a political battle with the public broadcaster.

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister Lebanon blames Israeli regime for hacking the country’s communication system in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming Hezbollah’s leader was behind the death of the group’s top military commander.

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port North Korea has test fired an a ballistic missile which landed in the sea of Japan after flying over 700 kilometers, says South Korea.

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured A Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit North Khorasan province of Iran, killing at least three people and injuring over 377 more injured.

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent A British newspaper has termed US president Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are the most dangerous men in the world.

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child Israeli regime forces have killed a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, Sabi Ubaid, in Nabi Saleh town northwest of Ramallah.

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue Police in Italy have clashed with protestors opposed to a meeting of finance ministers and top bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries in Bari.

Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack Iran’s security forces have arrested several terrorists plotting to carry out an attack inside the country, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Chinese Military Deploys AWACS Planes at S. China Sea: Report The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District Syrian army is now in full control of al-Qaboun district in Damascus, as the militant groups left the besieged neighborhood.

Bargouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike

China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership

Trump-Saudi Relations Paradoxes

Palestinians’ Nakba Day Marked Worldwide

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Indigenous Australian Women Face Imprisonment, Discrimination: Report

North Korea Hails Nuclear-Capable Missile Test

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

US-led Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa

Microsoft Slams US Spy Agency for Spread of Global Computer Virus

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers

Consequences of Appointing Pakistani Gen. to Anti-Yemen Coalition

Why Trump Chose Saudi Arabia as His first Foreign Visit?

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister

President Trump: Cancel Your Saudi Trip, Play More Golf

US, Jordan Possibly Seek Fresh Adventure in Syria

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

What Force Turkey Recalibrate Its Foreign Policy?

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

China Urges US Restraint over North Korea

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

Russia, Iran Condemn Turkish Airstrikes on Iraq, Syria

Russia Denies Vetoing UNSC Condemnation of N. Korea Missile Test

ISIS Terrorists Attacked, Killed by Wild Boars in Iraq

UK Defense Sec. Praises Controversial Arms Supplier to Saudis, Gaddafi

Erdogan’s Wild Claims against Iraqi Volunteer Forces

Turkey Lunches Probe into 17 American Figures over 2016 Coup Attempt

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Indigenous Australian Women Face Imprisonment, Discrimination: Report

Indigenous Australian Women Face Imprisonment, Discrimination: Report
Alwaght- Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women are the fastest growing prison population in Australia and continue to face discrimination in their indigenous land.

A new report has shed light on the alarming rate at which the Indigenous women are being incarcerated in Australia, raising concern over the "immeasurable harm" caused by the situation and urging authorities to put an end to "cycles of disadvantage" that systematically suppress Indigenous women.

According to the report, titled "Over-represented and overlooked: the crisis of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women's growing over imprisonment," since 1991, the imprisonment rate of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women increased by 248 percent.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make nearly 3 percent of the adult Australian population, but make up around 27 percent of the adult prison population.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women are currently imprisoned at 21 times the rate of non-Indigenous women. By the end of June 2016, there were 1,062 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in Australian prisons, making up a staggering 34 percent of the adult female prison population.

Adrianne Walters, Acting Director of Legal Advocacy, HRLC, told the Guardian, “Imprisoning women, even when it’s for a short time on remand, causes a lot of upheaval not only in the lives of women but also their children."

“Some 80 percent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in prison are mothers … so when we take Aboriginal women out of communities and out of families and into prisons, we are causing huge disruptions and we’re increasing the risk that their children will end up in the child protection system or potentially in the criminal justice system," Walters said.

Australia Officially Discriminates Aboriginals

Last month a UN Special Rapporteur on Indigenous Rights voiced deep concerns over Australia’s high rates of indigenous incarceration. And she believes this discrepancy is about discrimination, rather than indigenous Australians committing more crimes.

UN Special Rapporteur on Indigenous Rights Victoria Tauli-Corpuz explained that Australian authorities take indigenous children away from their families at nearly 10 times the rate of non-indigenous children. She further said this is why there are so many indigenous Australians in youth detention centers. Evidence of official discrimination is in the fact that authorities send children to these centers for very trivial reasons.

Based on multiple surveys, at least 20% of Australians admit to holding racist attitudes against indigenous people. This minimum figure holds true between 1969 and the present day. Also, a 2014 study found that at least a fifth of those surveyed said they would express their racist attitudes towards Aboriginals when interacting with them.

Another study released in 2014 underscored that one in five Australians would move if an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander sat next to them.

Life as an Aboriginal in Australia can be extremely distressing. A 2015 study showed that over 70% of Aboriginals said they were mistreated in the past six months.

Aboriginals subjected to genocide

Last February, Amnesty International rights group has slammed Australia for rights violations against Aboriginals in the country, saying indigenous kids are 24 times more likely to be arrested than their non-native peers. The Amnesty report slammed the Australian justice system’s treatment of Aborigines.

Aboriginal Australians have long been subjected to genocide, forced permanent removal, dispossession, racial discrimination, and the destruction of their land.

Australia’s nearly 700,000 indigenous citizens rank near the bottom of almost every economic and social indicator for the country’s 23 million people.

