  Monday 15 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists' Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists’ Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Bargouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike

Bargouti Vows Sustained Palestinian Prisoners Hunger Strike

Imprisoned Palestinian parliamentarian Marwan Barghouti, leading hunger strike for nearly month, vowed to go ahead with the strike as Palestinian mark Nakba Day.

North Korea Hails Nuclear-Capable Missile Test North Korea has confirmed carrying out a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile test carried under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Palestinians’ Nakba Day Marked Worldwide Many People worldwide are commemorating the 69th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) which marks the compulsory expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their motherland by Zionist Israelis in 1948.

Microsoft Slams US Spy Agency for Spread of Global Computer Virus Microsoft has slammed top US spy agency, NSA, for their major role in spreading a computer virus that paralyzed hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide.

Cholera Kills 115 in Yemen as Saudi Arabia Continues Bombardment A cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of 115 people as Saudi continues bombardment on the impoverished state.

Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared that there will be a presidential elections in 2018 as ordered by the law.

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report Turkey and some Persian Gulf Arab states have paid mercenaries to forge videos and photos to pretend Syrian army has launched chemical attacks against people, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have started the final offensive to liberate the last pocket of Mosul controlled by ISIS terrorist group.

China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership China laid out $900 billion new Silk Road vision on Sunday, with President Xi Jinping pledging $124 billion for the ambitious plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade.

Israeli Regime Shuts down Public Broadcaster over Disputes with Netanyahu Hawkish Israeli prime minister has shut down longest-running TV news program a political battle with the public broadcaster.

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister Lebanon blames Israeli regime for hacking the country’s communication system in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming Hezbollah’s leader was behind the death of the group’s top military commander.

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port North Korea has test fired an a ballistic missile which landed in the sea of Japan after flying over 700 kilometers, says South Korea.

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured A Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit North Khorasan province of Iran, killing at least three people and injuring over 377 more injured.

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent A British newspaper has termed US president Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are the most dangerous men in the world.

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child Israeli regime forces have killed a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, Sabi Ubaid, in Nabi Saleh town northwest of Ramallah.

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue Police in Italy have clashed with protestors opposed to a meeting of finance ministers and top bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries in Bari.

Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack Iran’s security forces have arrested several terrorists plotting to carry out an attack inside the country, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Chinese Military Deploys AWACS Planes at S. China Sea: Report The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District Syrian army is now in full control of al-Qaboun district in Damascus, as the militant groups left the besieged neighborhood.

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware A 22-year-old cyber-security analyst accidentally halted the global spread of the NSA-Developed Ransomware, WannaCry, by buying a domain name hidden in the malware.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Palestinians' Nakba Day Marked Worldwide

Monday 15 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Palestinians' Nakba Day Marked Worldwide

Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists' Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O

Alwaght- Many People worldwide are commemorating the 69th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) which marks the compulsory expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their motherland by Zionist Israelis in 1948.

Nakba Day is officially marked every year on May 15, but the occasion this year coincides with a hunger strike being observed by more than 1,600 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. 

Some 750,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes during the 1948 war. Today, more than 7 million Palestinian refugees are living in exile, while 1.8 million Palestinians are living in the world's largest open-air prison in the Gaza Strip. 

Ahead of the anniversary, the besieged Gaza Strip and several parts of the world witnessed protests against the Israeli oppression and occupation which has continued for decades.

Hani Islayim, a senior Hamas leader, said the march aimed at telling “hypocrites” that “we are staying in Palestine” to end the Israeli occupation.

“On the 69th anniversary, we say that the land is ours, al-Quds (Jerusalem) is ours and Palestine is ours,” he said.

“If some people have forgotten our cause, we say that we haven’t forgotten and the occupation will be forced out of our land soon, God willing, and Palestine will stay Islamic and Arab,” Islayim added.

Jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti urged Palestinians to carry out acts of “civil disobedience” to commemorate the Nakba Day. He also appealed to Fatah and Hamas to enter into a national reconciliation agreement.

Elsewhere across the world, people rallied in Berlin in remembrance of the Nakba Day. Protesters also gathered outside the Israeli consulate in the Canadian city of Toronto in support of the hunger-striking Palestinians in Israeli jails.

‘Israel, UK must apologize for Nakba’

On Sunday, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said Israel must acknowledge that its establishment in 1948 was a “catastrophe” for the Palestinians and apologize for it.

Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (Photo by AFP)

The Nakab Day, he said, “means an ongoing journey of pain, loss, and injustice.”

Erekat also urged Tel Aviv to open all its 1948 archives and show "the truth of what was done to our people, including its ethnic cleansing policies and the policy of shooting to kill Palestinians that attempted to return home.”

The official further urged the UK “to apologize for its role in the Palestinian catastrophe, beginning by the infamous Balfour Declaration and the denial of our national rights.”

The document issued in November 1917 by the then British foreign secretary Arthur Balfour said the UK government "views with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people,” settling the stage for creation of Israel.

Nakba Day Palestine Occupation Israeli Regime

