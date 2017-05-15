Trump-Saudi Relations Paradoxes

Alwaght- The US modern weapons sales to Saudi Arabia under the Trump administration are examinable from various dimensions. Washington and Riyadh signed arms supply deals in 2014 and 2015, but the human rights organizations raised questions to the administration of the former President Barack Obama. They argued that Saudi Arabia used the weapons against the civilians in the neighboring Yemen as well as other crisis-hit regional countries. Finding himself under pressures, the outgoing Obama administration blocked processes of weapons delivery to the kingdom.

But the new American administration approach towards arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the way of getting along with the kingdom is being transformed. Up to now, the American president showed that he is displaying contradiction as he tries to draw a road map for his government’s foreign policy. On the one hand he sets eyes on the big profits that potentially could come to the US arms manufacturers from dealing with Saudi Arabia and on the other hand he has to press forward with the counterterrorism plans that he during his election campaigns said will be his top foreign policy agenda once he becomes president of the US.

The analysts suggest that with giving a go-ahead to the arms contracts with Riyadh, which is widely recognized as sponsoring the terrorist groups across the region and even the world, Trump derails from his counterterror plans and takes steps to strengthen the Saudi-backed takfiri militant groups, and ISIS as well. Saudi Arabia is seen as one of the biggest suppliers of takfirist factions fighting the government in Syria and other West Asian countries.

Still from another dimension, behind the weapons contracts with the Saudis, Trump appears to seek curbing Iran’s growing influence in the region. The American leader is well aware that after obliteration of ISIS and other takfirist organizations in Syria and Iraq on the strength of supports from Tehran and Moscow, Iran will see its power surging, something sending into a spin the Trump administration.

Furthermore, the recent years' stagnation that hit the country’s defense industries brought about large-scale damages to these big corporations. The Saudi Arabian arms purchases are expected to reignite the military factories' engine as they see new money injected into their body.

Anyway, the Washington-Riyadh relations have been under effects of economic and military factors. The US, particularly after assumption of power at the White House by Donald Trump, intensified struggles to fuel proxy wars with Iran through its closest regional ally Saudi Arabia in a bid to save its toehold in the region which is necessary to prop up the like-minded regional allies.

The outcome of the American weapons supply to Saudi Arabia, in addition to the above-mentioned cases, will be an arms race across the region and inflammation of further division between the regional sides. Such a competition and thus insecurity will serve the Israeli interests. Tel Aviv will be able to claim title as an actor with superiority over the others without costs and only thanks to the war and division among the Muslim states.

The finalization of the US-Saudi Arabia arms deal is coinciding with the expected Trump visit to Saudi Arabia, the destination of the new president’s first foreign trip. The analysts note that the timing comes as an emphasis on the two countries' strategic ties and to move towards common interests and confront Iran and Russia, their two key rivals in the region. The confrontation idea comes as Iran’s alliance with Russia can lead to expansion of the Iran and Axis of Resistance's sway while ISIS terrorists are losing edge to the Iraqi forces and in Syria the opposition heads to further compromises with the Damascus government.