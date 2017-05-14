Cholera Kills 115 in Yemen as Saudi Arabia Continues Bombardment

Alwaght- A cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of 115 people, while some 8,500 others are suffering from the infection as Saudi Arabia continues bombardment on the impoverished state.

Medics say the number of patients is currently overwhelming Yemen’s hospitals this being the second outbreak of the waterborne disease in less than a year.

“We now are facing a serious outbreak of cholera,” Director of Operations for the International Committee of the Red Cross Dominik Stillhart told a news conference in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Sunday. Citing figures compiled by Yemen’s Health Ministry, he reported that 115 people had died of cholera between April 27 and 12 may. This is a dramatic jump from the death toll of 51 cited by the World Health Organization earlier on Thursday, marking a rapidly worsening situation.

Stillhart said hospitals could not accommodate all of the patients, with up to four people seeking treatment per bed. “There are people in the garden, and some even in their cars with the IV drip hanging from the window,” he said.

Cholera outbreaks are symptomatic of the dire conditions in Yemen, which is suffering from a Saudi-led aggression now in its third year. The Saudi regime has also imposed a transport blockade on the war-torn country.

The blockade is hampering the delivery of crucial humanitarian supplies, including food and medicine, while Saudi airstrikes have contributed to deterioration of civilian infrastructure, such as water treatment plants. The UN says 17 million people in Yemen are at imminent risk of famine. Over 12,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children, have been killed during the ongoing Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

Last April, children rights groups, Save the Children and Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict said that the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in Yemen, backed by the UK and the US must be put on a UN violations list for repeated attacks on medical facilities and violating the rights of children. In a report the two bodies noted that, the conflict has forced more than half of Yemen’s medical facilities out of action, leading to the “near collapse of the country’s already fragile healthcare system.” The report says those that remain face severe shortages of medicine and equipment in the face of a maritime block imposed by the Saudi-led aggressors.